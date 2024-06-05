13 cheap items you didn’t know you needed, recommended by our product reviewers

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

When it comes to shopping, there are fun desirable things you want, and there are essential things you simply need. Air fryers – want; Dyson airwrap– want; squishmallows – need. Definitely need. But what about those super cheap things you never knew you wanted and never knew you needed?

There are items out there that we’ve all bought off the cuff that have literally changed our lives, from the very minute we opened the packaging. They are items that have made us want to run out of our house, grab every single person by the shoulders and scream about how amazing and fantastic this doodad is.

From cute £1 chair socks that stopped our wooden floors from getting scuffed and making horrible screeching noises to 5p parchment paper liners that kept our air fryer free from grease, these are the cheap gizmos that literally changed our lives, as tested and lovingly adored by our expert team of product reviewers.

Chair leg socks with felt pads: £9.99, Amazon.co.uk

Chair socks are an absolute miracle purchase for my dining chairs. Cute as a button, they slipped easily onto the bottom of my chairs and stopped my floors from getting scuffed and making horrible scraping noises against the floor. Before finding these cheerfully cheap things, which come in a pack of 16 for £10, I kept putting adhesive floor pads onto the bottom of my chairs, only for them to fall off after a week. These chair socks are durable, affordable and work really well at their intended job. I’ve now bought socks for every single bit of moveable furniture in my home.

Alex Lee, Tech writer

Double door magnetic fly screens for doors: £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

I live in one of those apartment blocks that attracts all kinds of bugs – from flies to moths to wasps (yes, wasps!). Before finding this mesh screen, I would never open my balcony door because the minute I did, the flies would swarm in. The day I installed this screen on my door, flying insects were nowhere to be seen. They’d bash up against the mesh, trying to come in, then fly away unsuccessful. Really strong, it sticks to the door frame using Velcro. There’s a magnetic opening directly in the middle of the doorway, so whenever I want to walk onto the balcony, I can part the screen, and it’ll close back up as soon as I’m on the other side thanks to the magnetic closure. It’s honestly magic and saved me from having to buy a more inhumane deterrent.

Alex Lee, Tech writer

Santiago Design air fryer liners: £5.99, Amazon.co.uk

I love my air fryer, but I absolutely hate that it gets caked in grease and oil whenever I put something in it. I found these cheap non-stick paper liners on Amazon that have kept my air fryer clean. It stops food from getting stuck in the metal trays and burning up in the appliance, and it saves me a deep-clean wash job every time I want to cook some air-fried chicken. They are disposable, so I have to buy more, but I’ve found that 120 has been plenty enough for a couple of years.

Alex Lee, Tech writer

Loop quiet earplugs: £24.95, Amazon.co.uk

Inner city living lends itself to lots of great things – restaurants, bars and parks all within walking distance – but it comes at the cost of noise. From cars and lorries hurtling down the road to noisy neighbours waking me up at all hours, I’ve at times found it hard to block out the world when trying to get to sleep. But since discovering Loop’s earplugs everything’s thankfully become a little bit quieter. Influenced by Helen’s review, and having seen the brand all over social media, I invested in a pair for myself and they’ve transformed my sleep for the better.

With four differently sized silicone ear tips, they fit comfortably in the ear and almost feel as though you’re not wearing anything at all. I put them in before going to sleep and am consistently impressed with how much noise they block out. It’s worth noting that they do on occasion fall out throughout the night, but most of the time they stay in place, meaning I can snooze in peace. If you too are plagued by noisy neighbours or housemates, these reusable earplugs are well worth the investment.

Eva Waite-Taylor, eCommerce editor

Wiz A60 E27 light bulbs: £9.99, Amazon.co.uk

OK hear me out. While you can obviously opt for a standard light bulb, there’s something way more fun about controlling your lights from your phone. While Philips Hue leads the way with its range of smart lighting, I just couldn’t part with that much cash on a lightbulb. After lots of research, I discovered Wiz’s cheaper alternatives, and have recommended them to just about anyone who will listen. I’ve used them in my bedside lamps and it’s a total game-changer as you can change the colour or brightness according to the time of day. Even better, they have motion sensing and they, of course, can be controlled by your smart speaker. Never did I think I’d be writing an ode to light bulbs, but they really are impressive.

Eva Waite-Taylor, eCommerce editor

Face Halo the modern makeup remover pro: £18, Amazon.co.uk

These handy little cloth circles have revolutionised the way I take my make-up off, and I’m never going back. With some kind of witchcraft and wizardry, all they need is a bit of water and they remove make-up, with no extra product needed. They have battled stubborn eye make-up and thick foundation, always leaving my skin squeaky clean. I also love how they’re reusable – I simply chuck them in the washing machine with all my other laundry and they come out good as new. They have massively streamlined my makeup bag and are a perfect way to simplify a skincare routine especially when travelling.

Ella Duggan, Production journalist

Fonhcoo blue light blocking glasses: £15.99, Amazon.co.uk

For a while, I kept getting a throbbing headache around the same time in the afternoon every day and couldn’t figure out why. I was sceptical when someone suggested I try blue light glasses, but after wearing them for three months, the difference is unignorable. The headaches went away almost instantly, I’ve stopped straining my eyes and working from home on my laptop has improved. I’ve even started wearing them when watching TV or using my phone in the evening as blue light exposure just before bed can make it much harder to fall asleep – and while it’s too early to tell, I’ve noticed it takes less time to fall asleep.

Ella Duggan, Production journalist

Tile Mate (2022): £15.99, Amazon.co.uk

The Tile Mate Bluetooth item finder is one of those gadgets you don’t think you need until you finally do. I’ve lost count of the times it’s located my keys – or with the Tile Slim, my wallet – in the most unlikely of places. The laundry basket? Sure. The inside pocket of a jacket you forgot you wore yesterday? Of course. But when you’re running late and the Tile Mate’s cheerful little bleeping tune finds your keys inside a shoe, you’ll be a Bluetooth tracker convert for life.

Steve Hogarty, Tech writer

Russell Hobbs food collection electric mini chopper: £17, Amazon.co.uk

This mini chopper has transformed the way I prepare meals. Not only does it eliminate the inevitable tears and lingering smell that comes with chopping onions, but it also means I can whizz up vegetables into tiny chunks in an instant, making dinner prep quicker and more convenient. Beyond chopping veg, it makes light work of grinding nuts, making breadcrumbs, pureeing baby food and even blending marinades or sauces. Time-saving and versatile, this is one of those kitchen appliances that, once you own, you’ll start to wonder how you ever lived without.

Sarah Jones, Assistant eCommerce editor

I used to pass judgement on anyone who had a PopSocket but, since taking the leap and sticking one to the back of my iPhone, I get what all the fuss is about. Far more than a frivolous tool to take better selfies, the little disc has become a game changer for me – it enables me to have a tighter and more comfortable grip on my phone, prevents the camera from getting scratched, and means I can prop my phone up to watch videos wherever and whenever I like. The disc also expands and compresses with a satisfying click, which feels strangely comforting and has a similar effect to a fidget toy. Sure, it’s not the coolest accessory but I couldn’t be without one.

Sarah Jones, Assistant eCommerce editor

Cetaphil oily skin cleanser: £12.56, Amazon.co.uk

When I find a skincare product that really works for me – and doesn’t cost an arm and a leg – I stick with it. Case in point, my go-to everyday facial cleanser costs me less than £15. It takes a lot of trial and error to find a face wash that really works for your skin, and everyone will have different preferences and skincare needs of course, but I really enjoy the gentle, low-lather formula. Formulated to preserve the natural skin barrier, it leaves my skin feeling refreshed and calm, sans any uncomfortable tightness and dryness. I also notice my face looking less oily, shiny and prone to breakouts, and, at the end of the day, it helps to wash away make-up left over after my make-up remover balm, too.

Lois Borny, Production journalist

Saalt menstrual cup: £26, Saaltco.uk

When I first started using a menstrual cup, I couldn’t believe I hadn’t done it sooner. I’ve found it to be convenient, comfortable and reliable, and I haven’t looked back since. Hailed as an eco-friendly alternative to single-use, disposable period products, menstrual cups are reusable, and hold, rather than absorb, your period once they’re inserted. Made from 100 per cent medical-grade silicone, this menstrual cup can be worn for up to 12 hours before it should be re-inserted, which is very convenient when you want to go all day (or all night) without giving it a second thought. It’s available in small and regular sizes and can be stored in the handy drawstring bag which it comes with. While everyone’s flow and preferences will be different of course, and menstrual cups won’t be for everyone, it’s worth giving it a try.

Lois Borny, Production journalist

Circular&Co. reusable coffee cup: £15.95, Circularandco.com

Reusable coffee cups may be better for the planet than their single-use counterparts but not all are created equal. From less-than-practical designs to leaky lids, some travel cups just don’t cut it. However, I’ve been using Circular&Co’s offering for years and have yet to find myself crying over spilt mocha during my morning commute. This is due to the fact the cup features a neat 360-degree push-lock design, which provides a leakproof seal – ideal when stashing my on-the-go cup of joe in my bag, en route to the office. Opening and closing the seal is as simple as pressing the top of the lid, making it a doddle to access my morning brew (even when I’m still a little bleary-eyed).

The brand’s sustainability ethos is something to be admired, too – not only can the cups be recycled when they come to the end of their 10-year lifespan, but they are made from recycled single-use cups, too. Circular&Co’s reusable coffee cup is so good, in fact, it nabbed the top spot in IndyBest’s review of the best travel mugs.

Angharad Moran, Senior production journalist

