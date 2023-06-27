The Loop experience earplugs arrived in a recyclable cardboard box complete with a tiny storage case and four different sized silicone ear tips to try. This means the comfort and noise reduction can be tailored to your preference. For example, a smaller size is recommended for sore ears, while you can try a larger one if you’re not experiencing enough noise reduction. I sampled small to start with and have stuck with that option ever since.

I find the silicone tip feels comfy inside the ear canal, while on the outside a circular end sits flat between the conch and the tragus to hold it in place. There are several different colours to choose between, including pink, orange, purple and black, but it’s the metallic shades that I love most as they mimic jewellery.

As such, I’ve been wearing the gold pair to match my everyday earrings and am seriously impressed from an aesthetic point of view. It also makes wearing them out and about feel more like sporting an accessory than earplugs.

Impressively, I’ve noted they won’t budge or come loose while walking around and because the ear tips don’t create pressure or ache in the ear either, I almost forget I’m wearing them.

You may find it interesting to know that the lightweight Loop earplugs have been created using mesh and an acoustic channel, so sounds aren’t lost. In short, while I can still hear the doorbell, someone talking to me or music playing, this noise is reduced but not muffled in any way. So, if I’m concentrating on something, I feel far less frazzled by background noise. Equally, for moments when I need a bit of peace in my busy household, I can pop the Loop earplugs in and still be able to hear my kids calling for me.

I also wear them when feeling tired and in need of less noise while travelling, or if I’ve got a headache when going to the supermarket or running errands. They’re useful for discreet wear in busy places, during tasks requiring extra concentration and while sleeping. I’ll be taking the Loop earplugs on my next flight as well.

As the silicone tips can be easily removed, cleaning is simple too. Plus, the little storage holder slots into my pocket, glasses case, purse or bag for on-the-move use. For under £30, I can’t rate these practical and aesthetically pleasing earplugs enough.