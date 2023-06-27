Jump to content

Loop Earplugs review: Here’s why we wear these stylish noise reduction earplugs every day

The jewellery-like ear accessory is created to maintain sound quality rather than cause muffling

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Tuesday 27 June 2023 13:50
<p>They come in a selection of colours and include four ear tip size options </p>

They come in a selection of colours and include four ear tip size options

(The Independent)

Whether you have particularly sensitive ears, are in need of some head space or experience overstimulation in loud environments, earplugs can protect your hearing and help minimise sound levels. They’re a practical go-to for gigs and festivals, while many of us also use ear tips to get some peaceful shut-eye.

Classic earplugs are made from squishy foam so they can expand in the ear canal and successfully muffle sounds. Meanwhile, harder earbuds reach the ear canal by resting on the outside of the ear between the tragus and the conch. An example of this is wireless earbuds, which can play music while reducing noise too.

As a mum of two who works from home, I was intrigued to hear about Loop Earplugs for filtering out background noise. In a nutshell, Loop Earplugs experience earplugs offer up to 18dB of noise reduction, include four size options and have a circular end to sit in the conch which comes in seven colours.

After I saw my best pal wearing them and loved the look of their stylish jewellery-like design, I decided to order some. Since purchasing the earplugs last October, they’ve become part of my daily toolkit. Read on to find out why.

How we tested

I’ve spent several months using Loop experience earplugs. During this time, I’ve looked at how comfy they are, as well as the noise reduction relief these earplugs offer and whether sounds can still be heard during wear. This is all while using the earplugs at home and out and about. Keep scrolling for my full tried and tested review.

Loop Earplugs experience earplugs

  • Number of colours: 7
  • Ear tip sizes included: XS-L

The Loop experience earplugs arrived in a recyclable cardboard box complete with a tiny storage case and four different sized silicone ear tips to try. This means the comfort and noise reduction can be tailored to your preference. For example, a smaller size is recommended for sore ears, while you can try a larger one if you’re not experiencing enough noise reduction. I sampled small to start with and have stuck with that option ever since.

I find the silicone tip feels comfy inside the ear canal, while on the outside a circular end sits flat between the conch and the tragus to hold it in place. There are several different colours to choose between, including pink, orange, purple and black, but it’s the metallic shades that I love most as they mimic jewellery.

As such, I’ve been wearing the gold pair to match my everyday earrings and am seriously impressed from an aesthetic point of view. It also makes wearing them out and about feel more like sporting an accessory than earplugs.

Impressively, I’ve noted they won’t budge or come loose while walking around and because the ear tips don’t create pressure or ache in the ear either, I almost forget I’m wearing them.

You may find it interesting to know that the lightweight Loop earplugs have been created using mesh and an acoustic channel, so sounds aren’t lost. In short, while I can still hear the doorbell, someone talking to me or music playing, this noise is reduced but not muffled in any way. So, if I’m concentrating on something, I feel far less frazzled by background noise. Equally, for moments when I need a bit of peace in my busy household, I can pop the Loop earplugs in and still be able to hear my kids calling for me.

I also wear them when feeling tired and in need of less noise while travelling, or if I’ve got a headache when going to the supermarket or running errands. They’re useful for discreet wear in busy places, during tasks requiring extra concentration and while sleeping. I’ll be taking the Loop earplugs on my next flight as well.

As the silicone tips can be easily removed, cleaning is simple too. Plus, the little storage holder slots into my pocket, glasses case, purse or bag for on-the-move use. For under £30, I can’t rate these practical and aesthetically pleasing earplugs enough.

The verdict: Loop Earplugs essential earplugs

After several months’ use, I’ve found that Loop Earplugs essential earplugs offer wearable comfort, noise reduction without a loss of sound quality and a lightweight, stylish finish. Should you be heading to a gig, need some peace in a busy environment or experience sensory overload from certain noises, these clever earplugs could be the ideal buy for you.

