With the worst of the cold weather now (hopefully) behind us, many of us may be dusting off our tents and camping equipment – and searching for that annoyingly elusive sleeping bag – in the hope the spring weather will hold up enough for us to set off camping.

If you do already have a date marked in the diary, you have probably already started sourcing your non-negotiables for the trip, whether that be waterproof jackets and suncream for everyone (because you never know) or an insulated flask for copious amounts of tea.

One item you may not have thought about is a washing machine – yes, but stay with us. As part of the supermarket’s camping range, which is available to buy online, Aldi is selling a collapsible washing machine for doing laundry on the go. You may never run out of clean socks again.

Along with a number of other outdoor must-haves, Aldi is offering the space-saving design with a 40 per cent discount when you use the code “OUTDOOR40”, which means the budget supermarket’s competitive prices are even more purse-friendly, for a limited time.

Whether you’re bracing the chill now or getting your ducks in a row for an early summer camping excursion, here are the camping essentials to consider for your trip, from blow-up airbeds to gazebos.

Leisurewize collapsible washing machine: £69.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Designed to be portable, you will never be stuck without clean socks again, thanks to this collapsible washing machine. With a relatively roomy capacity of 15l, you can bung your dirty clothes in the cleaning drum, which will then spin with 400rpm (rotations per minute). When it comes to packing up before you’re homeward bound, it can, as its name suggests, be collapsed down to help save space.

Adventuridge camping shelter gazebo: £129.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Whether it’s pelting it down or miraculously sunny, it’s always a good idea to have some protection from the elements when spending long periods outdoors. Made with a dome-shaped cover to protect from any showers and the sun’s rays, it features UV50+ protection and is water-resistant, should the British weather not play ball. Internal storage pockets will also be helpful for stashing your outdoor essentials – especially if the ground has become muddy and wet.

Bestway airbed with built-in pump: £49.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

There really is nothing worse than a lumpy sleeping bag with nothing underneath to cushion yourself, so, make sure you’re properly equipped for a comfortable night’s sleep by investing in a blow-up airbed. This option from Bestway comes complete with a built-in pump said to get the task done in as little as four minutes, making setup simple and speedy. Bestway’s bed is also billed as having a soft surface and being finished with an antimicrobial treatment.

Coleman lamp with Bluetooth speaker: £39.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Quite possibly the camping gadget we never knew we needed, you could easily use this lamp-and-speaker hybrid at festivals or even in your outdoor space at home. While emitting light in all directions – stretching as far as 8m – for at least seven hours at a time, you can also connect the lamp via Bluetooth, which means you can blast music and keep the party going for hours. Fit for purpose when it comes to outdoor use, it’s also water-resistant.

Gardenline portable BBQ and cover: £49.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

If rustling up a burger or two while camping is non-negotiable, you’ll want to find a small, portable barbecue option that you bring with you. Smart-looking, modest in size and perched on silicone feet, this portable charcoal option from Aldi’s Gardenline range features an integrated fan and grill rack measuring 35cm wide. Helpfully, the barbecue comes complete with four batteries. Transporting this to the site and back again should be fairly hassle-free too, owing to the inclusion of a storage bag with handles.

