8 best backpacks that are ideal for hikes, work and the gym

In our humble opinion, a backpack is an essential tool in any travellers’ arsenal. Whether you’re travelling to your place of work on the daily commute, spending the day hiking or exploring new places while on holiday, a trusty rucksack will be essential.

Of course, it’s worth noting that backpacks vary hugely in both style and size – something which reflects the different demands of those travelling and the posessions and valuables they’ll need to bring with them.

If you’re looking for a backpack which can be used on commutes, look for laptop sleeves and exterior pockets which allow easy access in confined spaces and slimline profiles. These would be instead of bulkier bags that have more bells and whistles (like sternum straps and compartments for Camelbak-style hydration bladders).

If you’re looking for a backpack to use during holidays – for daytime explorations of cities or national parks, for example – comfort is key. Areas of mesh on the back will reduce the risk of a sweaty back, and padded adjustable straps will lighten the load on your back, meanwhile Ripstop fabric will boost the backpack’s longevity, too.

How we tested

We love a good backpack, and we’ve acquired quite a few over the years. We’ve got ones we turn to when we’re travelling with lots of tech in tow, and ones we rely on when we’re in need of something more rugged for skiing or snowboarding trips.

As keen hikers, we know what features to look for when it comes to comfort, too, and these particular backpacks were tested in a variety of scenarios, including treks across an Indonesian island, sweaty shopping excursions in Singapore and explorations of Mumbai.

We didn’t just trial them in different scenarios, either – we filled them with a wide range of items (ranging from netbooks to snorkelling gear). More importantly, we followed up our testing sessions with thorough inspections, searching for any hint of wear and tear and ensuring the contents emerged unscathed.

We tried roll-top and zip-up daypacks (Tamara Hinson)

The best daypacks for 2023 are: