A good book is always transportive. Especially a good travel book – which can have you scaling mountains, traversing deserts or exploring tropical islands with the turn of every page. The best travel reads not only make us feel like we’re there with the author, they make us feel like the journey itself is our own.

After a couple of years of travel-starvation, we are hungrier than ever for globe-trotting reading. Even though we’re starting to explore IRL once more, packing up for beach breaks and city weekends, that hunger is difficult to satiate.

The reality is that, for most of us, there are only so many calendar days in the year for real-life travelling – especially if you’re on a 28-day holiday allowance.

And so, we’ve brought you the list of our current favourite travel reads – to both inspire your next adventure and to satiate your burning wanderlust.

Some are snapshots of a single place, presented in first-person by an enthusiastic author. Others are compendiums of individual essays, perfect if you need more general inspiration. Some employ the idea of travel a bit more broadly, speaking primarily about ways of movement – the journey itself – rather than the destination.

Read more:

How we tested

What our best travel books are not, are guidebooks. While there are many stellar examples of guidebooks around, when choosing our favourite travel books we were looking primarily for inspirational reads, not how-to info. Our best travel books are also not novels. While many fictitious reads are full of inspiring travel colour and insights, we don’t quite consider them “travel books”, as such.

Finally, we looked for a mix of reads that would appeal to many different travellers. Not every book on this list will be for you, of course, but that’s ok. Not every destination will be either. That’s part of the joy of discovery.

The best travel books for 2022 are:

The Best British Travel Writing of the 21st Century, edited by Jessica Vincent, published by Octopus Publishing Group Best: Overall Rating: 9/10 If you want a proper adventure from your armchair, this compendium of travel articles by some of the country’s best storytellers will fit the bill. When travel writer Jessica Vincent was grounded during the pandemic she had the brainwave to pull together some of the most inspiring essays published in UK media over the past two decades, with extracts from the likes of Conde Nast Traveller, National Geographic Traveller and Suitcase Magazine. The 30 reads are short – just a few pages each – but big in scope, rushing you along the tracks of a train in Baghdad, tracking snow leopards in Ladakh or sleeping under the stars in Malawi. Destinations are deliberately skewed in favour of the world’s lesser-known destinations and champion some emerging writers, providing bite-sized, perfectly digestible nibbles of places you may never have dreamed of going – until now. This book is as transportive as they come, and yet compact enough for soaking up over a few spare moments on the tube, in the bath or when you’re tucked under the covers before bed. Buy now £ 16.99 , Waterstones.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Zero Altitude by Helen Coffey, published by Flint Best: Eco-travel read Rating: 8.5/10 Penned by The Independent’s very own travel editor, Helen Coffey, this is a personal account of how one frequent flyer became convinced to go cold-turkey on the holiday industry’s biggest convenience: air travel. After years of zooming around on a near-weekly basis, Coffey had a revelation in 2019 when researching a story on flygskam (the Scandi concept of “flight shame”). In short, she realised quite how nasty flying is for the environment. This read traces her (not always easy-breezy) journey to becoming a frequent traveller at “zero altitude”, detailing what she’s learned so far and how she’s managed trips as diverse as the Scilly Isles and Croatia. Coffey manages to weave in the hard-hitting detail in a light, chatty manner, which means even when the book is delivering its most serious of arguments – such as the fact that polluting air travel is predicted to double to 8.2 billion by 2037 – it never feels preachy. Rather, you’ll feel inspired to make a green change of your own. Buy now £ 15.63 , Whsmith.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Shape of a Boy by Kate Wickers, published by Aurum Press Best: For family inspiration Rating: 8/10 If you think zigzagging in a Cambodian rickshaw or sourcing dinner in Borneo sounds tricky, just imagine doing it with three young boys in tow. Kate Wicker’s funny and moving account of living her mantra, “have baby, will travel”, shows that being a parent doesn’t have to hold you back from exploring the world – in fact, it can even make your experiences richer. Kicking off with a March 2000 visit to Israel and Jordan while pregnant, then rambling through the years and destinations like Mallorca and Thailand with her growing brood of sons – Josh, Ben and Freddie – Wicker details the lessons that they all learn from each place, and each other. It makes travelling the world as a family not something to fear, but to get excited about. Buy now £ 16.99 , Waterstones.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Islands of Abandonment by Cal Flyn, published by HarperCollins Publishers Best: For off the beaten track discovery Rating: 8/10 Most travel books are about places people want to go. This one is different: it’s all about those other, forgotten kinds of places. Places people have fled from, whether due to environmental catastrophe (for example, Chernobyl), unrest (the Buffer Zone in Cyprus) or shifting politics (communist Harju fields in Estonia). Places that have fallen from glory, such as industrial Detroit; and ones that nature has reclaimed, such as Amani botanical gardens in Tanzania. Author Cal Flyn has meticulously researched the destinations and brings their stories to life through evocative writing. It can make for dark reading at times, but this book makes you realise that travel and discovery is as much about the places that we choose to avoid as much as it is about those we embrace. Buy now £ 8.49 , Waterstones.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Where My Feet Fall by Duncan Minshull, published by HarperCollins Publishers Best: For walkers Rating: 8/10 If you think great travel writing is all about moving through places in another person’s shoes, then you need this collection of essays from 20 writers about the pleasure of putting one foot in front of another. From bustling walks through Karachi with Kamila Shamsie, to rain-soaked treks in Germany with Jessica J. Lee, every entry comes with its own unique flavour and makes you realise that this most rudimentary form of transport can also be one of our most evocative ways of discovering our surroundings. Editor Duncan Minshull, who pulled the collection together, has written three books about walking previously, so he knows a thing or two about it. Buy now £ 18.99 , Waterstones.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Around the World in 80 Trains by Monisha Rajesh, published by Bloomsbury Publishing Plc Best: For rail junkies Rating: 8.5/10 Does anything really sum up the thrill of travel like a rail journey? Whether you’ve fantasised about chugging your way across Europe, or boarding a carriage further afield – say, the Trans-Siberian Express towards Beijing – this account by award-winning travel writer Monisha Rajesh will bring the dream to life. Rajesh’s easy, breezy and witty writing style is a big part of the joy, as are her descriptions of the (sometimes rather quirky) characters she meets along the way. If you like this read, then you may want to give Rajesh’s preceding book, Around India in 80 Trains, a look too, Buy now £ 10.99 , Waterstones.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Eat Pray Love by Elizabeth Gilbert, published by Bloomsbury Publishing PLC Best: Classic Rating: 8/10 Before Julia Roberts graced our screens in one of the noughties’ most iconic films, Eat Pray Love was a book with resounding success. The 2006 memoir by American journalist Elizabeth Gilbert – who really did travel across Italy, India and Indonesia after divorcing her first husband – entered the classic cannon of travel literature after selling millions of copies worldwide and spending 187 weeks on the New York Times Bestseller list. Whether or not you fully buy into the self-discovery narrative (it does have a few cringe-worthy moments), there’s no denying that it has you ready to pack your bags for Napoli. Enjoying life, while simultaneously finding deeper meaning and great pizza is a triple-win in our book. Buy now £ 9.99 , Waterstones.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Farewell Mr Puffin by Paul Heiney, published by Bloomsbury Publishing PLC Best: For Nordic adventure Rating: 8/10 Want a read that will really whisk you away on a single, epic adventure? This lyrical read by Paul Heiney, detailing his journey in a small boat from the UK to Iceland, more than does the trick. In search of cute puffins, Heiney kicks off from the east coast of England, where he lives, and travels up to remote and wild former Viking lands, weaving in history, nature and the experience of cruising the chilly, steely seas along the way. Even if you’ve never considered travelling to – or even heard of – any of the places he writes about, by the end of the read you’ll emerge feeling inspired to book a Nordic-inspired trip. Buy now £ 12.99 , Waterstones.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Scotland The Best: The Islands Best: Non-guidebook guidebook Rating: 7.5/10 While we generally chose to omit guidebooks from this list, we’ve made an exception here – because it’s more of a photography book than anything else. The latest by best-selling travel writer Peter Irvine brings the islands of Scotland, both big and small, to life through a collection of unexpected images. Some are snapshots of the big sights, such as the Callanish Stones: a rock formation on the Hebrides that is older than Stonehenge. Others are far less expected, such as a group of peat cutters or The Butty Bus – a fish ‘n’ chips takeaway van on Harris. Chapters are divided by geography, and at the end of each one, Irvine lists a handful of his top recommendations of where to eat, stay and walk. But ultimately this is a book that inspires you to discover Scotland’s beautiful corners, both big and small, through your own lens. Buy now £ 15.99 , Waterstones.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}