Neom’s essential oil diffuser has £45 off in time for Valentine’s Day

It’s time to sound the Valentine’s Day klaxon. Whether you love it or you loathe it, it is just around the corner. And it’s the perfect opportunity to shower your significant other with a bit of extra appreciation.

The good news is there are plenty of ways to do this. Supermarkets have once again come to the rescue, offering excellent meal deals so you can enjoy a delicious dinner at home – highlights include the return of M&S’s heart-shaped love sausage and Asda’s deal that also includes a Sky movies voucher.

But perhaps you’re the type of couple who mark the occasion with gifts, no matter how big or small. Thankfully we’re on hand to help, providing you with a host of inspiration, whether that’s in the form of flowers, jewellery, lingerie sets or luxury cocktails you know they’ll love.

And luckily, our services don’t stop there because we’ve just spotted a whopping Valentine’s Day sale at Neom. Known for its wellbeing-boosting products, be that candles to help you de-stress or bath oils to help you relax, Neom is a firm favourite.

The brand is currently offering £45 off its hugely popular essential oil diffuser (was £140, now £95, Neomorganics.com), which promises to inject some additional calmness and tranquillity into their home.

If you’re looking to give the gift of relaxation, read on for everything there is to know.

Neom the ultimate gift of love: Was £140, now £95, Neomorganics.com

The name of this bundle says it all, it really is the ultimate way to show you love someone. Within the gift set, the lucky recipient will receive the brand’s bestselling oil diffuser, along with two free essential oils, including its bedtime hero scent that promises a better night’s sleep, and its sensuous fragrance to help them feel more relaxed.

When we reviewed the wellbeing pod, our writer praised its “beautiful design” and noted that a “gentle light is omitted” when it’s turned on, adding that it is “covetable both because it looks so good and because it works so very quickly”.

“Guests complimented the scent in the room at the end of a dinner party after just a couple of minutes of it being on,” they wrote before giving it an impressive 9/10 and identifying it as being best for ambient lighting and diffusing in one.

Owing to its high praise, now really is the time to invest and luckily for you, it currently has £45 off. So, if you know your other half is looking for a little calm and tranquillity, this will score you some serious brownie points on Valentine’s Day.

