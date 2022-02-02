Regardless of how you feel about Valentine’s Day, the annual holiday of love and libido is a great excuse to buy yourself, or your significant other, something special.

Bunches of blooms, sparkly jewels and boxes of chocolates are always great choices but we’re here to convince you that there’s another failsafe way to guarantee putting a smile on someone’s face – a sex toy.

You see, while even the most beautiful bouquet of flowers will eventually wilt and truffles can be devoured in an instant, a good sex toy (especially a rechargeable one) will bring joy again and again...and again.

Whether you’re single, in a relationship or somewhere in-between, now is the perfect time to prioritise sexual pleasure as some of our favourite brands are celebrating the lovey-dovey holiday with steep discounts on a range of vibrators, stimulators and couples’ sets, including pleasure-purveyors like Lovehoney, Ann Summers, Womanizer and Lelo.

From the toy-curious to vibrator virtuoso's, there’s something for everyone and to help you on your sensual shopping spree, we’ve rounded up the best online discounts worth snapping up right now.

Lovehoney

Love Honey has launched a range of new discounts for Valentine’s Day, including up to 40 per cent off selected clitoral suction toys, up to 50 per cent off selected sex toy kits and lingerie for just £20.

Designed for couples, you can save £40 on the brand’s wild weekend mega sex toy kit (was £79.99, now £39.99, Lovehoney.co.uk). Containing a whopping 11 items, it includes a g-spot vibrator, vibrating rabbit ears, male stroker and more.

The retailer is also offering 25 per cent off the Womanizer pro40 (was £99.99, now £74.99, Lovehoney.co.uk), which is designed with a touchless pulsing sensation. While we can’t vouch for this exact model, Lily Allen’s version (£84.55 Womanizer.com) of the toy received high praise in our review. “The toy itself works well. Really, really well actually. It’s very intense, but it’s quiet enough that you could use it comfortably if you don’t have total privacy in your home,” our tester said.

Visit Lovehoney.co.uk now

Lelo

Swedish brand Lelo is best known for creating unconventional sex toys that are designed to ensure everyone enjoys sexual wellness, and now you can do so at a fraction of the usual price.

The retailer currently has up to 60 per cent off selected products for Valentine’s Day including condoms and the Tiani 24k vibrator, which features a ring of 24 karat gold (was £349, now £139, Lelo.com). A similar version of the toy, the Tiana 3 (£139, Lelo.com) featured in our round-up of the best sex toys for solo pleasure, with the reviewer adding that it’s also a great choice for couples.

“Lots of brands have mimicked this design, but Lelo is the original and the best. It’s a full, rolling vibration, and the tech is reliable enough that you can change settings at the touch of a button during sex,” they said.

Visit Lelo.com now

Womanizer

The brand known for introducing the world to “pleasure air technology”, Womanizer has reduced a number of its sex toys ahead of Valentine’s Day, including the pro (was £199, now £109, Womanizer.com), which adds glamour to your self-love sessions with a chic design finished with a Swarovski crystal.

A similar model, the Womanizer premium (was £169, now £139, Womanizer.com), was highlighted in our review of the best sex toys for helping to achieve multiple orgasms. “It isn’t cheap – but it’s extremely impressive. It's almost silent, beautifully designed, and pretty much guaranteed to hit the spot,” they said.

Visit Womanizer.com now

Boots

Boots is offering its customers the chance to save up to a third on adult sex toys, which includes everything from lubricant to vibrators.

The sale features a number of toys from leading brands, such as Lovehoney, Ann Summers and So Divine, spanning bullets, beads and couples’s massagers.

Among the products you can get your hands on at a discounted price is the original Ann Summers rampant rabbit (was £32, now £28.80, Boots.com), which comes with two rotating speeds and seven vibration settings in the ears. A metal version of the toy (£72, Annsummers.com) featured in our guide to the best sex toys, with our tester saying: “There are lots of different types of rabbits, but this one pays equal attention to internal and clitoral stimulation, so it’s arguably the best of the best. This rabbit is a little different from your average rampant rabbit because the shaft is metal, which means that it’s often a little cooler to the touch, and that the vibration feels slightly crisper.”

Visit Boots now

We-vibe

As part of its sale, We-vibe is offering up to 50per cent off its range of sex toys, which includes everything from couple’s vibrators to mini vibes.

The brand’s tango toy (was £79, now £49, We-vibe.com), which featured in our round-up of the best ones for solo pleasure, currently has 38 per cent off. “The tango bullet is the classic of the bullet genre, a perfect gift, and destined to be kept for years to come and eventually replaced if it wears out,” our teser said. “It’s got a round, generous vibration, rather than the thinner and sharper sensation that some cheaper bullets produce. Plus, it’s gloriously quiet and quick to recharge.”

Visit We-Vibe now

Ann Summers

As well as giving you the chance to build your own pleasure bundle (from £50, Annsummers.com) high street favourite Ann Summers is hosting a Valentine’s gifting event with up to 30 per cent off selected lines, including sex toys and lingerie.

A brand that regularly features in our round-ups, including the best sex toys and best sex toys for couples, there are impressive savings to be had on a range of top toys like the moregasm+ wave g-spot vibrator (was £65, now £45.50, Annsummers.com), which has 30 per cent off. The toy has 20 vibrating patterns and 20 wave motion settings to choose from and is also waterproof and USB rechargeable.

Visit Annsummers.com

