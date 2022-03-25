Update 25 March: The Xbox series X is in stock this morning at Argos, Amazon, Very, Microsoft, Currys, Game, EE and Smyths Toys. The Xbox All Access scheme is also available at Game, Smyths and Asda.

The Xbox series X is now reliably in stock at most large electronics retailers, as more UK stores than ever have a steady availability of consoles on their shelves. The most recent to join the pack is Argos, which is selling the Xbox series X for £449 for collection in store only.

With more games coming to Xbox Game Pass in April there’s never been a better time to play them on Microsoft’s most powerful console. The Xbox series X launched in November 2020 and since then has accrued a number of big Microsoft-exclusive titles, such as Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5 and Microsoft Flight Simulator.

The best Xbox deal right now is at Amazon, where you can grab the console with no accessories or add-ons and with 50 percent off gift wrapping (£449.99, Amazon.co.uk). Bundles usually stick around a little longer than lone consoles, as the increased price deters scalpers, but Amazon’s restock of the basic console has been ongoing for almost a week. The current stock situation is the best we have seen with the Xbox series X for months.

As always the Xbox series S is easier to find in stock (£248.37, Amazon.co.uk), but surging demand for the more powerful Xbox series X has seen the console regularly sell out across the board.

Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?

Can you upgrade the Xbox hard drive?

You can upgrade the Xbox series X storage with a simple plug-in accessory. The console comes with 1TB of built-in hard drive space. Some of that storage is taken up by system files, so you actually get a little less space than that.

The Seagate 1TB expansion card (£198, Amazon.co.uk) doubles the capacity of the Xbox series X, leaving you with oodles of room for downloaded games. If the thought of running out of space is keeping you up at night, now’s a good opportunity to pick one up.

With download sizes ballooning and games like Microsoft Flight Simulator (£59.99, Very.co.uk) hogging up to 100GB of the Xbox’s built in hard drive, it likely won’t be long until expansion drives are a required accessory.

The best TVs for gaming on Xbox series X

To get the most out of the Xbox series X, you’ll need a 4K television. Many next-generation games allow you to choose between a performance mode and a graphics mode. The former downgrades the visuals slightly for smoother framerates, while the latter mode enables higher resolutions and more fancy effects at the expense of framerate.

If your TV only goes up to 1080p, you won’t be getting the most out of your new Xbox series X. To help you upgrade your set without breaking the bank, we’ve pulled together a list of the best 4K TV deals for entertainment, movies and gaming.

Does the Xbox series X come with a headset?

The Xbox series X doesn’t come with its own headset but it’s compatible with all existing headsets for the Xbox One. The Xbox wireless controller (£54.99, Currys.co.uk) also has a headphone jack, so you can plug in your regular headphones to have game audio play through them rather than your TV, which is ideal if you’re sharing a room with somebody you don’t want to disturb.

If you need to upgrade or you don’t have your own headset yet, Microsoft sells the wireless Xbox series X headset separately (£54.99, Currys.co.uk). Lots of third-party manufacturers make Xbox compatible headsets too. We’ve rounded up the best gaming headsets you can buy today.

