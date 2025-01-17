10 best sex toys for men in 2025, recommended by experts

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Sex toys for men may not enjoy the kind of press and popularity as sex toys for women and people with vulvas but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a wide variety of toys out there waiting to be discovered.

Whether you’re looking for something that penetrates, something you can penetrate, something that vibrates, something that grips, or even something that sucks, the world of male pleasure technology has come a long way in the past few years.

As with sex toys for women, pleasure devices offer plenty of benefits for men. Alix Fox, an award-winning sex expert and spokesperson for sexual wellness brand Tenga, says toys can be a way to help you improve your partnered sex life and they can help you to slow down, be more present and experiment with new sensations.

Masturbating using just your hands can lead to so-called ‘death grip’, which reduces sensitivity during penetrative partnered sex. Fox adds: “Toys are also simply fun. They can introduce men to entirely new feelings and experiences.”

Despite this, men are still less likely to own a sex toy than women. Fox points to research from Durex, which found that almost four in five women (77 per cent) who masturbate have used a toy, compared with just one in four men (25 per cent).

If you’re looking to try out a sex toy for the first time, or if you’re an experienced sex toy shopper looking to bulk up your collection, read on for our pick of the best sex toys for men, to help you take your experiences to the next level.

How we tested

The testing criteria for vibrators is pretty detailed. The toy has to have a decent set of speeds and vibration settings but it also has to have great battery life and it must be made of body-safe materials that are easy to clean and care for.

We also tested for weight, ease of use with regards to button placement, decibels at the highest setting and attachments and special features – such as double motors, different types of vibration and removable and interchangeable parts.

We also compared a host of vibes that seemed just as good as each other on paper, but certain toys took home the gold with useful additions such as travel locks, storage cases and impressive run-time. Read on for our recommendations.

The best sex toys for men in 2025 are: