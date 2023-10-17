Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Something intrigues me about Keir Starmer, beyond his ability to look impressively indistinct despite being glitter-bombed on a well-lit stage. It’s an awkward matter, with no obvious wrong or right aspect to it, and it’s one that so far seems to have snuck under the radar of most political pundits. But if, as polls suggest, Starmer takes up residence at 10 Downing Street in the foreseeable future, it will be telling to see if his children walk in with him. For currently, Keir Starmer’s children are so hidden from the public eye, it’s not even widely known that his children are hidden from the public eye.

We know for definite he has two. There are a few scant official facts online about them, such as their genders, their ages and the name of one. But a crude-yet-crucial marker of their anonymity is that there’s not a single picture of them on a Google Image search. That’s incredibly unusual for a man of his political stature (without getting into the vagaries of Boris Johnson’s paternity, every other modern party leader has been publicly photographed with their children except for Iain Duncan Smith).

To be clear, I’m not angry about this, or clamouring for his children to be papped at a red carpet event immediately. What intrigues me is not knowing what principles the Starmers are following here, given how unusual it is in modern politics. Is there an ethical dimension to it? Does, for example, Starmer intend for us all to have the same privilege to de-tag our children if we find ourselves in the public spotlight? Or does it follow the more common and – I think – pernicious ability for the children of our cultural higher-ups to enter into society untainted by such positive or negative familial associations? Part of me wishes he chose to do the exact opposite and say: “These are my children, let them never benefit from the nepotism that’s rife in the UK.” To pretend they’re not already privileged is a fantasy.

It may seem, superficially at least, that there’s an ongoing reckoning for people blessed with famous parents. Since 2022, a dialogue about so-called “nepo babies” has been often fair, sometimes savage in highlighting parental privilege in a number of fields. It has prompted a million discussions about fairness across many different industries, and that’s a good thing. But while this has been impactful across the world, it’s hard to overstate how inherently dynastic Britain is, as a country that has over 1,000 years of monarchy in its blood. So deeply assimilated are everyday celebri-spawn that you rarely stop to think: oh yeah, Roman Kemp is the son of a massive pop star, and Laurence Fox is the son of a famous actor, and Jacob Rees-Mogg is the son of an influential newspaper editor. We don’t even remark when the kids do the exact same job as the eminent parents: that radio DJ Tom Ravenscroft is the son of radio DJ John Peel, or that columnist Giles Coren is the son of columnist Alan Coren. We might remark on their massive head start in life when they first cross into our consciousness, but the significance soon fades, like the traffic signs on your street.

So far, the “nepo baby” dialogue has only pointed out the privilege. It hasn’t begun to consider what the boundaries are or how we morally proceed. Do we expect people to have to out themselves as being showbiz kids, for example, or are they entitled to a sense of distance away from their parents fame? From my own limited experience, these grey areas feel very human and confusing up close. I definitely don’t know how to broach it when I meet people whose parents’ names come up as blue on Wikipedia. I’ve casually known the daughter of one of the world’s most famous artists for a decade, yet never once brought up her old man. I’ve met politicians’ kids and musicians’ children, and an alien feeling of almost old-school English deference overtakes me every time. I shudder at making it awkward by bringing up the very famous elephant in the room, for fear of insinuating that their success in life might just have something to do with their parents. This wouldn’t happen with a plumber whose dad was a plumber, but it would happen with – say – the actor Rafe Spall.

While it’s deeply awkward on a personal basis, that same deference feels like it’s creeping into a place that should be shorn of such courtesy – namely, objective reporting. The credo of “don’t mention the nepo” seems to have taken hold in journalism at exactly the wrong time. When Martin Amis died recently, many obituaries talked of the rivalry he had with his father – not the staggering advantage he had being the son of very famous author Kingsley Amis. Music journalists struggle with how to broach the fact that so many stars today are the kids of a wealthy, executive class (Taylor Swift, Mark Ronson, Arca, Clairo to name just some). My favourite act of hipster deference recently was a profile of a young band, Askew, who featured Jay Guru-Murthy as a member – but never once mentioned that he was the son of Channel 4 News legend Krishnan Guru-Murthy. I respect why people don’t mention the nepo, but I feel short-changed as a reader at the same time – as though my desire for basic facts is less important than a person’s right to not appear privileged.

Yet all of this obscuring and deference is a folly. The fact is, you can run but you can’t hide from the benefits of parental privilege, as I hope Starmer understands. My favourite example here is Joe Hill, the successful, award-winning fiction writer from America who specialises in horror. He worked for the first 10 years of his career, building up his name, before he revealed he was in fact the son of Stephen King and another author, Tabitha King. This might seem like an ethical way to avoid parental privilege, but it’s nothing more than a cute narrative. Having a famous name is really only part of the birthright. The real privilege is the feeling that you can achieve, that you can reach the top of your field, that success is attainable – because mum and dad did it. You saw them do it, so you can do it too. It takes so much confidence to be successful in the modern world. To have that confidence from childhood, spent in the company of a winner or two, is incalculable.

We treat politicians like muck in this country and I have every sympathy for people who seek high office and want to keep the toxicity of their jobs away from their families. But if Starmer wants his children to avoid having a “privileged” upbringing by keeping them anonymous, that battle might have already been lost.