Kate Middleton cancer news: Charles’ ex-butler forced to deny fake news on Highgrove as BBC defends coverage
People complained to broadcaster over ‘excessive and insensitive’ coverage of princess’s diagnosis
The King’s former butler has been forced to deny a fake story about Charles selling Highgrove House as the BBC has had to defend its coverage of the Princess of Wales’s cancer diagnosis.
Among the series of untrue claims being made about the British royal family by a Russian disinformation network in its ongoing information war with Ukraine is that the monarch has sold the royal residence to Volodymyr Zelensky for £20m.
Charles’ ex-butler Grant Harrold, who is now a royal commentator, was falsely claimed to have confirmed the sale in an interview. His spokeswoman told The Times: “This story is completely false and Grant has made no comment on this.”
It comes as The Independent understands the BBC received just over 100 complaints about its coverage of Kate’s health from people who believed it was “excessive and insensitive”.
Kate revealed she was undergoing treatment for the disease in an emotional video message released on 22 March.
In a statement issued on Friday in response, the corporation, which aired the full video, said it was “mindful” of its reporting approach and did not speculate on details that had not been made public.








