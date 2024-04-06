Kate Middleton cancer news: BBC defends coverage as Harry has ‘no choice’ but to see William on next visit
People complained to broadcaster over ‘excessive and insensitive’ coverage of princess’s diagnosis
The BBC has been forced to defend its coverage of the Princess of Wales’s cancer diagnosis after receiving complaints from people who believed it was “excessive and insensitive”.
Kate revealed she was undergoing treatment for the disease in an emotional video message released on 22 March.
The broadcaster, which had aired the full video, said in a statement released on Friday in response to the complaints that it was “mindful” of its reporting approach and did not speculate on details that had not been made public.
It comes as royal author Tom Quinn claimed Prince Harry will have to meet with his father King Charles and his brother Prince William if the Duke of Sussex makes a trip to the UK next month for a celebration of 10 years of the Invictus Games.
Mr Quinn told the Mirror: “If he decides not to come, it will take some explaining because everyone will assume it’s because he doesn’t want the awkwardness of having to meet his brother or having to choose not to meet him.
”Not coming would be worse than finding some sort of compromise where Harry sees William for 10 minutes or comes up with some reason why he doesn’t have time to see his brother and his father and has to get back to the States quickly to be with his children. But no one is going to be fooled by these excuses.”
