Euro 2024 yellow card and suspension rules for knockout stages

Jude Bellingham, Kobbie Mainoo and Marc Guehi were booked in the first half of the last-16 tie against Slovakia

Jamie Braidwood
Sunday 30 June 2024 17:31
Comments
Jude Bellingham was booked by referee Umat Meler
Jude Bellingham was booked by referee Umat Meler (Getty Images)

England were left sweating on suspensions after a flurry of yellow cards in the first half of their last-16 tie against Slovakia at Euro 2024.

Defender Marc Guehi will play no part in the quarter-finals should England advance, while Kobbie Mainoo and Jude Bellingham then joined him in the book.

Referee Umut Meler brought a strict approach to the last-16 tie, with a Slovakia player also shown a yellow card of the match in Gelsenkirchen as England made a poor start.

Euro 2024 yellow card rules

A one-match suspension will be served after the accumulation of two yellow cards.

Yellow cards picked up in the group stage, last-16 and quarter-finals are wiped before the semi-finals.

Therefore, the only way you can be suspended for the final is if you are sent off in the semi-final.

Who are the England players on yellow cards?

  • Marc Guehi - suspended if England reach quarter-finals
  • Jude Bellingham - vs Slovakia
  • Kobbie Mainoo - vs Slovakia
  • Phil Foden - vs Slovenia
  • Conor Gallagher - vs Denmark
  • Kieran Trippier - vs Slovenia

Comments

