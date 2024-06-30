Euro 2024 yellow card and suspension rules for knockout stages
Jude Bellingham, Kobbie Mainoo and Marc Guehi were booked in the first half of the last-16 tie against Slovakia
England were left sweating on suspensions after a flurry of yellow cards in the first half of their last-16 tie against Slovakia at Euro 2024.
Defender Marc Guehi will play no part in the quarter-finals should England advance, while Kobbie Mainoo and Jude Bellingham then joined him in the book.
- Follow LIVE: England trail Slovakia in Euro 2024 last-16
Referee Umut Meler brought a strict approach to the last-16 tie, with a Slovakia player also shown a yellow card of the match in Gelsenkirchen as England made a poor start.
Euro 2024 yellow card rules
A one-match suspension will be served after the accumulation of two yellow cards.
Yellow cards picked up in the group stage, last-16 and quarter-finals are wiped before the semi-finals.
Therefore, the only way you can be suspended for the final is if you are sent off in the semi-final.
Who are the England players on yellow cards?
- Marc Guehi - suspended if England reach quarter-finals
- Jude Bellingham - vs Slovakia
- Kobbie Mainoo - vs Slovakia
- Phil Foden - vs Slovenia
- Conor Gallagher - vs Denmark
- Kieran Trippier - vs Slovenia
