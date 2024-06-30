Euro 2024 yellow card and suspension rules for knockout stages

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

England were left sweating on suspensions after a flurry of yellow cards in the first half of their last-16 tie against Slovakia at Euro 2024.

Defender Marc Guehi will play no part in the quarter-finals should England advance, while Kobbie Mainoo and Jude Bellingham then joined him in the book.

Referee Umut Meler brought a strict approach to the last-16 tie, with a Slovakia player also shown a yellow card of the match in Gelsenkirchen as England made a poor start.

Euro 2024 yellow card rules

A one-match suspension will be served after the accumulation of two yellow cards.

Yellow cards picked up in the group stage, last-16 and quarter-finals are wiped before the semi-finals.

Therefore, the only way you can be suspended for the final is if you are sent off in the semi-final.

Who are the England players on yellow cards?