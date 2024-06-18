Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Portugal look to begin their Euro 2024 campaign with a notable win in their opening Group F match against the Czech Republic in Leipzig.

The Selecao are one of the pre-tournament favourites, and Roberto Martinez has picked a squad that is stacked with talent in every area of the pitch. Ronaldo, Fernandes, Silva, Dias and Pepe are the stalwarts, with the talent of young players including Rafael Leao, Nuno Mendes and Goncalo Inacio adding depth that gives Portugal one of the strongest squads at the tournament.

They will face a Czech Republic side that are hopeful of qualifying from a potentially difficult group. The Czechs will likely be vying with Turkey to finish in the top two, but they’ll know that every result is important as goal difference may decide which third-placed teams also qualify.

They come into the tournament having finished second in their qualifying group to Albania, but off the back of an impressive Euro 2020 in which striker Patrik Schick finished as joint top scorer along with Cristiano Ronaldo. He scored a wonder goal from near halfway as the Czech Republic began that tournament with a 2-0 win over Scotland – how they’d love a similar start in Leipzig today.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Group F fixture.

When is Portugal vs Czech Republic?

The fixture will kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 18 June at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

What TV channel is it on?

Portugal vs Czech Republic will be shown live on BBC 1 and iPlayer, with coverage following the game between Turkey and Georgia. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

What is the team news?

Portugal were victims of some pre-tournament withdrawals, as Raphael Guerreiro and Otavio both suffered injuries towards the end of the season. Manchester City midfielder Matheus Nunes replaced Otavio in the squad.

There’s plenty of competition for places throughout the squad, with Joao Cancelo and Diogo Dalot competing at right-back, Inacio and Silva competing at centre-back, and Leao, Jota and Felix all competing to start on the wing.

For the Czech Republic, midfielder Michal Sadilek was forced to pull out of the squad after suffering a ‘laceration’ after falling off his bike, but the rest of the squad should be fit and firing ahead of the opener.

Predicted line-ups

Portugal: Costa; Dalot, Dias, Inacio, Mendes; Fernandes, Palhinha, Vitinha; Silva, Ronaldo, Leao.

Czech Republic: Stanek; Holes, Brabec, Zima; Soucek; Coufal, Doudera, Hlozec, Provod; Kuchta, Schick.

Odds

Portugal - 8/15

Draw - 7/2

Czech Republic - 11/2

Prediction

Portugal should have far too much firepower for the Czechs, who will likely be over-reliant on Schick. Fernandes, Silva, Ronaldo and co. should find a way through the Czech defence with ease if it all clicks. Portugal 3-0 Czech Republic.

