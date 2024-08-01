✕ Close Andy Murray and Dan Evans's message to crowd after thrilling Olympics win

Andy Murray resumes his Olympics campaign as he writes a remarkable final chapter to his career at Paris 2024 with doubles partner Dan Evans.

Team GB are now in the quarter-finals following two breathtaking victories over Japanese duo Taro Daniel and Kei Nishikori and Belgian duo Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen. They take on Team USA’s Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul, looking to create more memories, with victory able to secure a bronze medal match at least.

“It was unbelievably emotional,” said Murray after victory over Gille and Vliegen. “You’re unbelievably happy and then for whatever reason, I don’t know why, but happy tears. I was really emotional at the end of the match, extremely happy, excited that we managed to get through another amazing finish.”

Thursday also sees many other fascinating matches at Roland Garros as Katie Boulter and Heather Watson continue their women’s doubles charge and the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are in singles action.

Follow live updates from Roland Garros and the latest tennis scores and results: