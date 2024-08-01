Andy Murray LIVE: Olympics updates and tennis scores as Boulter and Watson in action before Murray and Evans
Murray and Dan Evans continue their thrilling ride at Roland Garros against USA duo Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul
Andy Murray resumes his Olympics campaign as he writes a remarkable final chapter to his career at Paris 2024 with doubles partner Dan Evans.
Team GB are now in the quarter-finals following two breathtaking victories over Japanese duo Taro Daniel and Kei Nishikori and Belgian duo Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen. They take on Team USA’s Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul, looking to create more memories, with victory able to secure a bronze medal match at least.
“It was unbelievably emotional,” said Murray after victory over Gille and Vliegen. “You’re unbelievably happy and then for whatever reason, I don’t know why, but happy tears. I was really emotional at the end of the match, extremely happy, excited that we managed to get through another amazing finish.”
Thursday also sees many other fascinating matches at Roland Garros as Katie Boulter and Heather Watson continue their women’s doubles charge and the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are in singles action.
Olympics 2024: Katie Boulter and Heather Watson continue women’s doubles charge
Before we get to Murray and Evans later today, there’s another British pair in action as Katie Boulter and Heather Watson are in action in the women’s doubles quarter-finals, only one win away from a guaranteed medal match.
It won’t be easy for the Brits today though as Italian duo Jasmine Paolini (who reached the French Open final at Roland Garros a few months ago) and Sara Errani (a former French Open finalist herself) stand in their way.
That match has just started on Court Simonne-Mathieu and is on serve at 2-1 to the Italians in the early going.
Olympics 2024: Latest tennis scores
The play is already underway at Roland Garros, so how are things looking? Two matches started at 11am BST and in the women’s singles, Iga Swiatek has shockingly LOST the first set against Zheng Qinwen of China in their quarter-final.
Four-time French Open winner Swiatek is the Queen of Clay but will have to battle back as she trails Zheng 6-2, 0-2, albeit with an early break in the second set.
On Court Suzanne Lenglen, where Andy Murray will play later, Hsieh and Tsao of Chinese Taipei are 6-1, 2-3 up on Muchova and Noskova of the Czech Republic in the women’s doubles quarter-finals.
When is Andy Murray playing at the Paris Olympics?
Murray and Evans will play on Thursday 1 August at Roland Garros and they will once again play in the final match of the day on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.
With play starting at 11am BST and one women’s double match and two men’s singles matches scheduled first, Murray and Evans could expect to play at around 4pm BST, although it could be later depending on the previous matches.
Order of play - Court Suzanne-Lenglen
started at 11:00 - Women’s doubles quarter-final: MUCHOVA / NOSKOVA (CZE) vs HSIEH / TSAO (TPE)
not before 12:30 - Men’s singles quarter-final: (3) ZVEREV Alexander (GER) vs (11) MUSETTI Lorenzo (ITA)
not before 14:00 - Men’s singles quarter-final: (6) RUUD Casper (NOR) vs (13) AUGER-ALIASSIME Felix (CAN)
Men’s doubles quarter-final: (3) FRITZ / PAUL (USA) vs EVANS / MURRAY (GBR)
Andy Murray summons survivor spirit once again to extend Olympics dream with Dan Evans
After the yelling and the leaping, the hugging and the sheer disbelief, Andy Murray returned to his seat and acted as if he had found a moment of silence amid the bedlam. Head in his hands, he tried to process the previous minute where his career teetered on the brink and then came roaring back once more, before the tears began. He can’t believe this. Can we? Not a chance. His Olympics show with Dan Evans goes on and the last dance gets another turn. As thrilling as the last time, as fraught with tension, two more match points saved to extend a career by at least two more days.
Because why not? Murray is making up the rules now. When you’ve already saved five match points and seen the end once, you are playing with house money, even if it is potentially the final match of your career.
Murray and Evans summoned the spirit of what they found in that memorable escape in the opening round, first playing as if they had nothing to lose and everything to win, then digging themselves out of trouble again.
