The Olympics delivered another day full of thrills and spills as the action rolled on at Paris 2024.

Adam Peaty was beaten in the final of the men’s 100m breaststroke as his bid to win three consecutive Olympic gold medals ended in heartbreak in a close finish. Peaty claimed silver, with Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi winning gold by just 0.02 seconds and the USA’s Nic Fink sharing silver with Peaty.

Earlier, Andy Murray extended his tennis career after a dramatic comeback with Dan Evans in the men’s doubles, saving five match points in the deciding tiebreak to beat Japan’s Kei Nishikori and Taro Daniel. Defeat would have been the end of Murray’s career, but he and Evans somehow survived, and the two-time Olympics champion will have at least one more match to play in Paris before retirement.

Simone Biles made her highly-anticipated return in the women’s gymnastics after experiencing ‘the twisties’ at the Tokyo Games, delivering a stunning and historic routine in qualifying while also sparking injury concerns after she was seen limping and wearing strapping on her left leg.

But the water quality of the Seine continues to cause havoc for the triathlon, with practice scrapped on Sunday due to pollution after heavy rain in the city. Follow all the action, latest results and medals from Paris 2024 in our live blog below: