Olympics 2024 LIVE: Adam Peaty beaten in heartbreaking finish as Andy Murray extends career with comeback
There was just 0.02 seconds between gold and silver, as Peaty was beaten by Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi in his bid to win a third successive Olympic crown
The Olympics delivered another day full of thrills and spills as the action rolled on at Paris 2024.
Adam Peaty was beaten in the final of the men’s 100m breaststroke as his bid to win three consecutive Olympic gold medals ended in heartbreak in a close finish. Peaty claimed silver, with Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi winning gold by just 0.02 seconds and the USA’s Nic Fink sharing silver with Peaty.
Earlier, Andy Murray extended his tennis career after a dramatic comeback with Dan Evans in the men’s doubles, saving five match points in the deciding tiebreak to beat Japan’s Kei Nishikori and Taro Daniel. Defeat would have been the end of Murray’s career, but he and Evans somehow survived, and the two-time Olympics champion will have at least one more match to play in Paris before retirement.
Simone Biles made her highly-anticipated return in the women’s gymnastics after experiencing ‘the twisties’ at the Tokyo Games, delivering a stunning and historic routine in qualifying while also sparking injury concerns after she was seen limping and wearing strapping on her left leg.
But the water quality of the Seine continues to cause havoc for the triathlon, with practice scrapped on Sunday due to pollution after heavy rain in the city. Follow all the action, latest results and medals from Paris 2024 in our live blog below:
It is not the return to the Olympics Adam Peaty dreamed of. A joint-silver medal in Paris, behind Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi in what developed into a slow, nervy race, decided by the finest of margins and pure instinct to touch the wall at just the right time.
Peaty must have thought he had won it, holding off world champion Qin Haiyang, only for a tight finish to snatch a victory that would have seen him join Michael Phelps as the only men to win three consecutive gold medals at the Olympics in individual events.
Paris 2024 Olympics schedule and day-by-day events
Want to know what is happening when on every day of the Olympics? We’ve got you covered with our great big guide to the Games:
Eurosport commentator removed from Olympics coverage after sexist comment
Eurosport commentator Bob Ballard has been removed from the broadcaster’s Olympics coverage after making a sexist remark.
Australia’s women’s 4x100m freestyle relay team, including Mollie O’Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Emma McKeon and Meg Harris, had just secured gold before Ballard made a controversial remark.
The world feed commentary was used on Eurosport’s coverage of Sunday’s finals.
The curious case of Paris’s £150m Olympic Aquatic Centre – which won’t host a single swimming race
One of the defining features of Paris’s bid to host the Olympic Games was its simplicity: this great city already had the facilities required to host, and so many of the problems associated with building new venues – the spiralling costs, the environmental demands, the white elephants left scattered a decade later – would not be in play. Only one venue needed to be built from scratch: the Aquatics Centre.
The proposal written into the original bid was for an Olympic Aquatics Centre to seat 15,000 spectators, the minimum number required by swimming’s governing body, Fina, for major international events.
It would be based in the deprived northern suburb of Seine-Saint-Denis, the second poorest neighbourhood in France, an area of high crime and poverty, of low education and life expectancy, where only 50 per cent of children under 12 can swim. Long after the Games, the venue would leave a lasting legacy.
Olympics swimming schedule: Every event, date and start time at Paris 2024
The Olympics are underway at Paris 2024 and many of the early medals will be won in the pool with the swimming events already thrilling at La Defense Arena.
Watch: Heartbreak for Adam Peaty as he misses out on historic treble
The 7,000-calorie diet and training secrets behind Team GB swimming’s push for Olympic gold
An extraordinary training schedule for every Team GB swimmer has put them in position to succeed at the Olympics.
The work has been done over the last three years since Tokyo, now it’s time to perform at the Aquatic Centre.
Each swimmer’s mental edge could ultimately decide how the medals are shared out, as detailed to The Independent by world champion Matt Richards.
But the relentless pursuit of gold will see every swimmer sacrifice thousands of hours across a cycle in an intensive training plan and the arduous task of sticking to a diet in order to meet expectations in training and recover properly.
Swimming triathlon training cancelled due to poor water quality in Seine
The first training session for an open-water swimming event at the Olympics has been cancelled due to pollution in the River Seine, with a familiarisation swim for the triathlon scrapped.
Athletes were scheduled to take the Seine for the first time at 8am on Sunday morning, but a joint decision from representatives of World Triathlon and the organisation responsible for carrying out water quality tests was made to cancel the swim for health reasons.
Andy Roddick joins Novak Djokovic in strong criticism of ‘dumb’ Olympic tennis rule
Andy Roddick has joined Novak Djokovic after heavy criticism of the Olympic tennis entry rules as more doubles players stepped in for injured singles player.
Djokovic enjoyed a one-sided victory over Matthew Ebden in the opening round at a rainy Roland Garros. The top seed, who is aiming to win a first Olympic gold medal, needed just 53 minutes to defeat the Australian alternate 6-0 6-1.
Olympics 2024: Mouth-watering clash as Rafael Nadal sets up Novak Djokovic clash in second round
Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are set to face off once again in the second round of the Paris 2024 Olympics in what will be the 60th competitive meeting between the pair.
Nadal opened the tournament with a routine win over Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics, a day after he won his opening match with Spain team-mate Carlos Alcaraz in the men’s doubles.
