When will Rafael Nadal play Novak Djokovic at the Olympics?

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are set to face off once again in the second round of the Paris 2024 Olympics in what will be the 60th competitive meeting between the pair.

As it stands, Djokovic narrowly leads the head-to-head line with 30 wins to the Spaniard’s 29, but Nadal will have an opportunity to get back on level terms at Roland Garros.

Nadal opened the tournament with a routine win over Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics, the day after he won his opening match with Spain team-mate Carlos Alcaraz in the men’s doubles.

Djokovic had a similarly painless opening round on the first full day of Olympic competition, destroying Matthew Ebden 6-0 6-1 on Saturday.

Nadal will feel right at home on the clay at Roland Garros, where he has won the French Open fourteen times throughout his career, but Djokovic is bidding to win the Olympics for the first time after defeat int he Wimbledon final earlier this month.

When is Nadal and Djokovic’s match at the Olympics?

While the order of play is yet to be confirmed, Nadal and Djokovic will face one another on either Monday 29 July or Tuesday 30 July. The week’s schedule has been disrupted somewhat after the opening day’s play was washed out by rain on the outside courts.

Nadal also has his doubles with Carlos Alcaraz to fit in, after reaching the second round in the men’s doubles. The 38-year-old Nadal may have to play both matches on the same day.

Three of the last four matches between Nadal and Djokovic have taken place at Roland Garros, with Nadal winning in four sets in the 2022 French Open quarter-finals and Djokovic defeating his rival in the 2021 semi-finals.

In 2020, though, Nadal famously beat Djokovic in straight sets in the French Open final, dropping just two games in the first two sets as he humiliated his biggest rival.

How can I watch the Olympics?

The Olympics will be broadcast by the BBC and Eurosport, with some matches also being streamed on Discovery+.

Monday’s tennis will be broadcast on Eurosport and livestreamed on Discovery+.