Reform’s Dame Andrea Jenkyns has called for migrants to be “put in tents” after she was elected the new mayor of Greater Lincolnshire.

The former Conservative minister used her victory speech to propose a controversial idea for immigration, saying tents were “good enough” to be used in France.

“We will tackle illegal migration. We’ve been working on policies,” she said.

“I say no to putting people in hotels. Tents are good enough for France, they should be good enough for here in Britain.”

The former MP defected to Nigel Farage’s party after losing her Westminster seat at the last general election.