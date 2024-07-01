What time is Emma Raducanu’s match at Wimbledon today?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Emma Raducanu returns to Wimbledon for the first time in two years as the former US Open champion faces 22nd seed Ekaterina Alexandrova on Centre Court today.

Raducanu missed last year’s tournament after undergoing surgery on both wrists and one of her ankles but has shown glimpses of good form on the grass ahead of the Championships.

The Wimbledon wildcard picked up her first victory over a top-10 opponent when she beat Jessica Pegula at Eastbourne, and Raducanu is full of confidence ahead of the tournament.

But the Briton is downplaying expectations ahead of her opening match against the Russian Alexandrova, who reached the fourth round of Wimbledon last year and is a dangerous opponent.

“If I get through my first round, I’d be over the moon,” said Raducanu. “I’m expecting a really difficult match. I think it’s a match where I’m actually the complete underdog because she’s a lot older, a lot more experienced, ranked a lot higher.” Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Emma Raducanu vs Ekaterina Alexandrova?

Raducanu vs Alexandrova is the second match of three on Centre Court today. As it tradition, play on Centre Court will be opened by the defending men’s champion, with Carlos Alcaraz taking on the qualifier

Alcaraz’s match will start at around 1:45pm BST and if the Spaniard is on form he could expect to win in a couple of hours. Raducanu could expect to be on court at any time between 3:30pm and 4:00pm on Monday afternoon, but it could be slightly later.

How can I watch it?

Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

What is Monday’s TV schedule?

10:30-12:15 - Live coverage - BBC Two

11:00-21:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button

12:15-13:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

13:00-21:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two

14:00-18:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

21:00-22:00 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two

Wimbledon order of play - Monday 1 July

CENTRE COURT - SHOW COURT - 13:30 START

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [3] vs Mark Lajal (EST) 1

Ekaterina Alexandrova [22] vs Emma Raducanu (GBR) 2

Caroline Dolehide (USA) vs Coco Gauff (USA) [2] 3

For the full order of play, click here.