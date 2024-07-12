✕ Close Djokovic accuses Wimbledon crowd of 'disrespect' after Rune victory

The Wimbledon’s men’s semi-finals have arrived, as Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz edge closer to a rematch of last year’s final – an instant classic.

Alcaraz triumphed over five intense sets last summer to collect his first trophy in SW19 and his second grand slam overall, and the 21-year-old has since claimed the French Open crown. Meanwhile, Djokovic bounced back by winning his fourth US Open title, and he can tie Roger Federer with a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon trophy if he goes the distance this week.

But standing in each man’s way are Lorenzo Musetti and Daniil Medvedev. Djokovic, 37, will play Italy’s Musetti, 22, who won a thrilling quarter-final against Taylor Fritz, after Djokovic received a walkover when Alex de Minaur sustained an injury. Therefore, today is Djokovic’s first time on court since he lashed out at fans for “booing” him in the fourth round.

Across the draw, Alcaraz will look to repeat his semi-final win against Medvedev from 12 months ago, when the Spaniard left the Russian, 28, outclassed and in awe.

Follow all the latest scores and match updates from Wimbledon below: