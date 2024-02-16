On this page we review and rank the top new to play in 2024.

Our Picks for the Best New Bingo Sites in February 2024 Our have played, tested and rated the best new bingo sites in the UK using . Whether you're a fan of traditional 75-ball bingo, enjoy the fast-paced 90-ball games, chat room features, or aim for the biggest jackpots and exclusive bonuses, we have considered all types of players when ranking the top new bingo sites. Best New Bingo Sites UK 2024 Rank New Bingo Site Bonus 1 Double Bubble Bingo Play £10 Get £50 in Bonus Bingo Tickets 2 Britain Play Bingo 100% Welcome Bonus up to £50 3 Bingo Stars £30 Bingo Bonus + 20 Bonus Spins on Fluffy Favourites We provide unbiased analysis of new UK-regulated bingo sites, but remember to , only use online bingo as a form of entertainment and know when to seek help. Our guide aims to be a trusted resource for you to choose the best new UK bingo site for yourself.

Best New Bingo Site for Promotions: Double Bubble Bingo With Double Bubble Bingo's welcome offer you can choose between 50 Free Spins or 50 Free Bingo Tickets. Both options come with no wagering requirements, allowing for withdrawable winnings, which is why we consider it to be the best promotion on offer across all new bingo sites. Key Features Festival Time: With this feature you can play bingo games from as low as 5p with guaranteed prizes at selected times throughout the day. Special £15 full houses are available from 8pm to 9pm. Superlinks: The Superlinks promotion has over £37,000 in guaranteed prize money daily. You can win £1,500 on Superlinks games for just 25p per ticket every day at 9pm and 10pm. Session Bingo: The Session Bingo feature offers a unique opportunity for players to participate in special sessions with significant prize pools of £2,500 for just £5.

Best New Bingo Site for Innovation: Britain Play Bingo Britain Play regularly adds new bingo games and combines bingo and for innovative gameplay. One of their best new games is Bingo Blitzer, which offers Wilds and Scatters and allows bets from £0.2 to £50 per spin. Key Features Prize Pools: Each month, Britain Play highlights the top three bingo games on their site with the biggest prize pools. We suggest checking out Britain Play's monthly picks if you’re unsure which bingo game you want to play. Pay by Mobile: Britain Play is also a , which means you can quickly top up your balance via your phone bill.

Best New Bingo Site for Variety: Bingostars Bingostars has really tapped in to the community feel bingo players tend to enjoy with exclusive chat rooms that only Bingostars customers have access to. Their live chat hosts are bubbly characters and are online seven days a week. From a promos perspective, they have bonus spins promotions every month and regularly give away free spins in their Reels Room. Key Features Game Variety: This operator has hundreds of bingo and casino games from all the most popular providers such as NetEnt, Micrograming and Elk Studios. Deposit Variety: Bingostars allow users to deposit via renowned e-wallet services such as PayPal, Trustly and Paysafecard, meaning customers don’t have to share banking details with the operator if they don’t wish to.

How To Pick A New Online Bingo Site Hundreds of bingo sites are available to UK players, and new online bingo sites are being launched constantly. So, how can you separate the best bingo sites from the rest? This is where our team of bingo experts comes into play. We’ve tested dozens of bingo sites based on strict criteria, and we bring to you our findings in this guide. Our experts explain exactly what to look for when choosing a new bingo site, and we’ve ranked and highlighted the best options, allowing you to browse through our rankings and find the bingo website that is right for you. Factors to Consider When Picking a New Bingo Site There are several factors to consider when choosing a new bingo site. Following our expert advice and selection process below should save you time and confusion. Welcome Bonuses With hundreds of bingo operators competing for your attention, many brand-new bingo sites offer bonuses to entice new players to sign up. Once you register, these sites also provide an array of ongoing promotions to reward the loyalty of existing customers. The welcome bonus is typically the first thing you can take advantage of at an or bingo site. It is an exclusive offer only available to new players upon registering with the site. A welcome offer usually includes a deposit-match bonus of up to a certain amount. When you sign up and make the required deposit, the bingo operator will credit your account with bonus funds as a percentage of the money you deposited.

However, remember that to redeem bonus money from the bingo site, you usually have to fulfil wagering requirements (also known as play-through requirements), which are the times you must wager bonus money before you can cash it out. New UK bingo sites also offer more bonus types, including free spins on casino slot games, cashback and sometimes even free bingo cards. Some online bingo operators offer seemingly large bonuses, though these can sometimes be too good to be true. Every has rules and restrictions. As our bingo experts have done with our new online bingo recommendations, always review their bonus terms and conditions on their website before signing up. Check for things like fair wagering requirements, withdrawal caps, wide game variety, good deposit options and a reasonable expiration date.

If you are looking for a bingo site that you intend to regularly play on, it is important to look at the promotions section to see what’s available for existing players. Many new bingo sites in the UK offer reload deposit bonuses, daily draws, competitions and a rewards program that will allow you to collect points while you play and claim even more bonuses and perks. Game Selection Once you are happy with the bonus offered, head to the bingo site’s lobby. Check out the game library and evaluate the quality and selection of games offered. Online bingo games come in endless shapes and sizes. You can find games with different themes (80s, 90s, disco, celebrity, etc.), innovative mechanics (lightning and immersive bingo), chat features and in-chat games, games of different stakes, and more. Also, check that there are plenty of games scheduled around the times you usually prefer to play. Most bingo sites that cater to UK players will also offer a wide selection of online casino games from the top software providers, such as Pragmatic Play, NetEnt, Playtech (through Virtue Fusion) and Games Global (formerly known as Microgaming). In addition to a sufficient number of active bingo rooms, check for other products like , keno, scratch cards and table games like and .

Player Liquidity Bingo is traditionally a community game. As such, the social element is crucial to the gameplay experience. Most bingo players enjoy interacting and a chat host in a dedicated chat room is available in most bingo rooms. You can expect the chat host to run various games and award prizes. If you find few or no players in the chat rooms, your bingo experience might not be as enjoyable and the prize pools could be smaller, reducing your chances to win big prizes that increase the pot as more players join in. So when evaluating new UK bingo sites, always check for the number of concurrent players active on the site (player liquidity). Most bingo sites will show the number of active players in the game lobby. But if you still need to, you can always check the bingo rooms. New Mobile Bingo Sites Mobile bingo sites offer the convenience and flexibility of playing bingo from anywhere, at any time. As long as you have a mobile device and a connection, the best virtual bingo halls in the country are at your fingertips. Nearly all new bingo sites are developed with HTML5 technology, which makes them responsive and customisable to mobile devices. The responsive layout will adjust to your device’s make and screen size. HTML5 technology ensures a seamless transition from desktop to mobile client. To make a casino mobile-friendly, developers typically include additional features like hotkeys, collapsable menus, stacked banners, and a user interface that makes navigation considerably more intuitive. For players looking for a more immersive mobile experience, many new bingo operators offer a native mobile casino app that you can download to your device. Most bingo apps are available for iOS and Android devices, offering superior connectivity and more mobile-centric features and interfaces. In addition, you can enable in-app notifications and stay updated on new games, bonuses and news.

Why Play at a New Bingo Site With the rising popularity of online bingo in the UK, it’s hardly surprising that new bingo sites are launching every year. These new sites are an interesting option for bingo players because many take all the successful tools of a long-established bingo site while ditching any outdated features. You’ll likely find all the newest games and a wide range of bingo room options at a new site. This is because they keep up to date with the latest releases and bingo trends. In addition, new operators are likely to try harder to impress and retain customers. So you can enjoy a solid welcome bonus, new games, and various new features. New Bingo Software While some online bingos run on proprietary platforms, many of our recommended new bingo sites are powered by software providers dedicated to developing and maintaining the latest bingo technology. The software can make or break a bingo site. Using software from a trusted and reputable developer, a bingo site can enhance the overall user experience and eliminate problems like buffering and lagging. Sites using the newest bingo software can offer exclusive advantages like extra bingo rooms and additional . Trusted bingo software also ensures your safety regarding your personal and financial data, which is protected by the latest encryption and security protocols. New Bingo Offers and Bonuses You’ll find plenty of bonuses at new UK online bingo sites. Almost every UK casino offers new players a welcome bonus, typically a deposit match bonus, free spins or free tickets. Most welcome bonuses require a deposit, though some UK bingo sites might offer a no-deposit registration bonus. After making a first deposit, returning players can often enjoy additional reload promotions. These can range from deposit-matched bonus cash and weekly free spins to cashback bonuses and loyalty prizes. In addition to loyalty schemes, some new bingo sites will offer an additional VIP scheme. Reserved for its highest and most prestigious bettors, the VIP bonuses can range from cashback prizes and weekly bonuses to your own exclusive account manager.

Payment Methods at New Bingo Sites All our recommended new bingo sites offer a wide range of safe and convenient payment methods allowing you to fund your bingo account easily and swiftly and withdraw winnings. Most new bingo sites in the UK accept debit cards like Visa and MasterCard. You can also buy a prepaid card like and top it up in high street shops. However, prepaid cards can only be used for deposits and not withdrawals. New bingo sites accept e-wallets like , , Trustly, and Neteller. Many UK bingo players like using e-wallets because the merchant (bingo site, in our case) doesn’t have access to their bank details. In addition, e-wallet withdrawal speed is usually faster than other payment methods. Additionally, you can often make deposits with Apple Pay or Pay by Mobile and request withdrawals via bank transfer. Reading the bingo site’s banking terms and conditions is always important. usually take a few business days but will vary according to the payment method used. Some payment methods cannot be used for both deposits and withdrawals. Some carry additional transaction fees, and some bingo sites exclude certain banking methods from bonus availability. So make sure to check the T&Cs before making a real money deposit.

New Bingo Sites with No Deposit Required As mentioned earlier, some new UK bingo sites will offer a no-deposit bonus to new players. Though typically lower in value than a deposit welcome bonus, no deposit bonuses on new bingo sites are a way of loading your account to play some games without committing any real money. No-deposit bonuses typically include a handful of free spins or small bonus cash. It’s important to check the terms before claiming a no-deposit bonus, though, as they are often stricter than a deposit bonus. For example, there may be a cap on winnings or high wagering requirements. Still, these bonuses give you free credit to play at a new bingo site, so it’s worth considering.

Best New Bingo Sites - The Independent View To select the best new online bingo sites in 2024, consider bonuses, game selection, player liquidity, mobile compatibility, and software quality. Look for sites with competitive welcome offers, a diverse range of games, active player communities, mobile-friendly interfaces and reliable software. Only choose sites that offer secure payment options and are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.