PDC World Darts Championship Odds

Latest odds for the PDC World Championship 

Last Updated: 16th of December 2023
Jamie Casey
·
Betting Writer

Check out the PDC World Championship odds for this year's event below and compare the best prices from leading bookmakers.

PDC World Darts Championship Winner Odds
Best Odds
BoyleSports
BetVictor
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Luke Humphries
23.08%
--
3/1
--
3/1
3/1
10/3
Michael van Gerwen
22.22%
--
7/2
--
7/2
7/2
7/2
Gerwyn Price
16.67%
--
5/1
--
9/2
5/1
4/1
Michael Smith
9.09%
--
8/1
--
10/1
10/1
10/1
Gary Anderson
6.67%
--
12/1
--
14/1
14/1
9/1
Rob Cross
5.26%
--
14/1
--
14/1
16/1
18/1
Peter Wright
4.35%
--
18/1
--
20/1
20/1
22/1
Nathan Aspinall
2.94%
--
28/1
--
28/1
33/1
25/1
Josh Rock
2.94%
--
33/1
--
33/1
33/1
25/1
Stephen Bunting
2.44%
--
33/1
--
40/1
40/1
28/1
Dave Chisnall
1.96%
--
50/1
--
50/1
50/1
25/1
Jonny Clayton
1.96%
--
50/1
--
50/1
50/1
28/1
Established 2022
Price Boost: Gerwyn Price to win the tournament - 6/1
VISIT SITE
#ad. Gamble Responsibly. GambleAware®: Gambling Help & Gambling Addiction | BeGambleAware . 18+. Max Stake £25 T&C's apply

The PDC World Championship has returned to the iconic Ally Pally and darts betting sites are anticipating a lot of interest in their markets again this year. 

Michael Smith is the reigning champion but this year’s tournament looks wide open, with former champions Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price likely to challenge favourite Luke Humphries.

Indeed, the latest odds suggest a former winner could lift the trophy again, with BoyleSports going 8/13 on a repeat success for any of the former champions in this year's field.

PDC World Championship Odds: First Time Winner?
Best Odds
BoyleSports
BetVictor
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
No
61.92%
8/13
--
--
--
--
--
Yes
45.45%
6/5
--
--
--
--
--
As mentioned, Englishman Humphries has been priced up as the tournament favourite on betting apps with odds of 3/1. 

Given his remarkable breakthrough year and impressive track record of three major titles, he is very much expected to be in the mix and also leads the betting market on who will register the most 180s at the tournament.

BetVictor Sports
Established 1946
Get £30 in Free Bets When You Bet £10
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days, no cashout. Get 6x £5 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. 7 day bonus expiry. Debit Card / Apple Pay payments only. Click for T&Cs. Please Gamble Responsibly.

Meanwhile, defending champion Smith hasn’t won a major trophy since his World Darts Championship final victory over Van Gerwen 12 months ago and, as such, UK bookmakers have him down as fourth favourite.

Indeed, it's plausible that Smith may be eliminated by the quarter-final stage if he comes up against the sixth seed Rob Cross, who boasts a 75 per cent winning record against him.

British players are well represented on both sides of the draw and bookies see the winning nationality market as England's to lose.

PDC World Championship Odds: Winning Nationality
Best Odds
BoyleSports
BetVictor
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
England
50.00%
--
--
--
1/1
--
--
Netherlands
26.67%
--
--
--
11/4
--
--
Wales
19.23%
--
--
--
17/4
--
--
Scotland
11.11%
--
--
--
8/1
--
--
Get free bets on the darts

Should you wish to back any of the odds on this page, be sure to check out what free bets are available before placing your wager.

Many bookies offer competitive sign-up offers for new customers, with BetUK’s ‘Bet £10 Get £30’ promo being a prime example. 

Always read the terms and conditions when signing up to a bookmaker site and please remember to gamble responsibly. 

Use the darts betting odds tables above to find the best price for the market you want to back. 

The betting odds listed at The Independent come from licensed UK betting sites, with the best price for each market highlighted.

These markets will update live throughout the throughout, with each result affecting the prices on offer, so check back regularly to see the latest PDC World Championship odds at any time.

Jamie Casey for independent.co.uk
Jamie Casey @jamiecasey37

Jamie Casey is a former sports journalist who now provides editorial expertise in the betting industry. His work has appeared in prestigious publications such as Sky Sports, The Irish Times, RTE, FourFourTwo and many more.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.