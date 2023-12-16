PDC World Darts Championship Odds

Latest odds for the PDC World Championship
Check out the PDC World Championship odds for this year's event below and compare the best prices from leading bookmakers.
The PDC World Championship has returned to the iconic Ally Pally and darts betting sites are anticipating a lot of interest in their markets again this year.
Michael Smith is the reigning champion but this year’s tournament looks wide open, with former champions Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price likely to challenge favourite Luke Humphries.
Indeed, the latest odds suggest a former winner could lift the trophy again, with BoyleSports going 8/13 on a repeat success for any of the former champions in this year's field.
As mentioned, Englishman Humphries has been priced up as the tournament favourite on betting apps with odds of 3/1.
Given his remarkable breakthrough year and impressive track record of three major titles, he is very much expected to be in the mix and also leads the betting market on who will register the most 180s at the tournament.
Meanwhile, defending champion Smith hasn’t won a major trophy since his World Darts Championship final victory over Van Gerwen 12 months ago and, as such, UK bookmakers have him down as fourth favourite.
Indeed, it's plausible that Smith may be eliminated by the quarter-final stage if he comes up against the sixth seed Rob Cross, who boasts a 75 per cent winning record against him.
British players are well represented on both sides of the draw and bookies see the winning nationality market as England's to lose.
Should you wish to back any of the odds on this page, be sure to check out what free bets are available before placing your wager.
Many bookies offer competitive sign-up offers for new customers, with BetUK’s ‘Bet £10 Get £30’ promo being a prime example.
Always read the terms and conditions when signing up to a bookmaker site and please remember to gamble responsibly.
Use the darts betting odds tables above to find the best price for the market you want to back.
The betting odds listed at The Independent come from licensed UK betting sites, with the best price for each market highlighted.
These markets will update live throughout the throughout, with each result affecting the prices on offer, so check back regularly to see the latest PDC World Championship odds at any time.
Jamie Casey is a former sports journalist who now provides editorial expertise in the betting industry. His work has appeared in prestigious publications such as Sky Sports, The Irish Times, RTE, FourFourTwo and many more.