Super Bowl Odds

Latest odds for Super Bowl LVIII.

Last Updated: 10th of January 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Betting Writer

The latest Super Bowl odds are detailed below with outright winner odds available along with Super Bowl MVP, winning Conference, winners of both AFC and NFC Conferences among many others.

Super Bowl LVIII Odds
Best Odds
BetVictor
BoyleSports
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
49ers
30.77%
11/5
2/1
11/5
9/4
--
--
Ravens
23.26%
3/1
3/1
33/10
16/5
--
--
Bills
13.33%
6/1
13/2
6/1
13/2
--
--
Cowboys
11.11%
8/1
15/2
8/1
15/2
--
--
Chiefs
9.09%
9/1
10/1
10/1
9/1
--
--
Eagles
5.56%
16/1
16/1
17/1
16/1
--
--
Lions
5.26%
18/1
18/1
18/1
18/1
--
--
Dolphins
4.76%
20/1
20/1
17/1
20/1
--
--
Browns
2.94%
33/1
25/1
28/1
28/1
--
--
Rams
2.44%
40/1
40/1
40/1
40/1
--
--
Texans
1.96%
40/1
50/1
40/1
40/1
--
--
Buccaneers
1.23%
66/1
80/1
66/1
60/1
--
--
Packers
1.23%
66/1
80/1
70/1
66/1
--
--
Steelers
0.79%
125/1
125/1
100/1
125/1
--
--
49ers
Ravens
Bills
Cowboys
Chiefs
Eagles
Lions
Dolphins
Browns
Rams
Texans
Buccaneers
Packers
Steelers
The San Francisco 49ers are the favourites to win Super Bowl LVIII at a best price of 9/4 with UK betting sites

Kyle Shanahan's team finished the 2023 regular season with a 12-5 record, and through tie-breakers earned the No.1 seed to automatically book their place in the NFC Divisional Round. 

The 49ers have not won the Super Bowl since 1994, although they have competed in the event on two occasions since, losing in 2012 and 2019. 

The Baltimore Ravens are the leading contenders out of the AFC Conference to win the Super Bowl. The Ravens won their second title in 2012 by beating the 49ers. 

The two sides have a good chance of meeting again after John Harbaugh's team locked up the No.1 seed in the AFC after posting a 13-4 record in the 2023 season.

These two sides are the best placed out of the 14 NFL teams that qualified for the play-offs. The remaining 12 must first battle their way through the Wild Card Round.

NFL Wild Card Round Fixtures and Odds
January 13th | 9:30pm
Spread
Over/Under
Win
Browns Browns CLE
-2.5 13/15 Betway
U 44.5 10/11 Bet365
4/6 BetVictor
Texans Texans HOU
2.5 1/1 BoyleSports
O 44.5 10/11 Bet365
5/4 BetVictor
January 14th | 1:00am
Spread
Over/Under
Win
Dolphins Dolphins MIA
4 10/11 Bet365
U 44 10/11 Bet365
7/4 BoyleSports
Chiefs Chiefs KC
-4 10/11 Bet365
O 44 10/11 Bet365
1/2 Betway
January 14th | 6:00pm
Spread
Over/Under
Win
Steelers Steelers PIT
10 10/11 Bet365
U 36 10/11 Bet365
17/4 BetVictor
Bills Bills BUF
-10 20/21 Betway
O 36 10/11 Bet365
1/5 BoyleSports
January 14th | 9:30pm
Spread
Over/Under
Win
Packers Packers GB
7.5 10/11 Bet365
U 50.5 10/11 Bet365
31/10 BetVictor
Cowboys Cowboys DAL
-7.5 10/11 BoyleSports
O 50.5 10/11 Bet365
5/18 BoyleSports
January 15th | 1:00am
Spread
Over/Under
Win
Rams Rams LAR
3.5 5/6 BoyleSports
U 51.5 10/11 Unibet
6/4 Bet365
Lions Lions DET
-3.5 1/1 Unibet
O 51.5 10/11 Bet365
3/5 BetVictor
January 16th | 1:00am
Spread
Over/Under
Win
Eagles Eagles PHI
-3 20/21 Betway
U 44 10/11 Bet365
8/13 Bet365
Buccaneers Buccaneers TB
3 10/11 Bet365
O 44 10/11 Bet365
27/20 Bet365

NFL Wild Card Round Games

  • Houston Texans vs Cleveland Browns - Saturday 13 January 9.30pm
  • Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins - Sunday 14 January 1am
  • Buffalo Bills vs Pittsburgh Steelers - Sunday 14 January 6pm
  • Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers - Sunday 14 January 9.30pm
  • Detroit Lions vs Los Angeles Rams - Monday 15 January 1am
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles - Tuesday 16 January 1am

The Wild Card Round has thrown up a number of interesting games in both Conferences. The Houston Texans are first up against the Cleveland Browns after battling their way to the AFC South title in Week 18 courtesy of a sublime performance from outstanding rookie quarterback CJ Stroud. He could be one of the stars of the post-season, although the first-year man will be tested by a stellar Browns defence.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are aiming to become the first side since the 2004 New England Patriots to win successive titles. Patrick Mahomes and company have not been firing on all cylinders this season, and could be exposed against a Miami Dolphins team that can score points. 

The Buffalo Bills are the hottest team in the NFL right now. The Bills booked their place in the post-season by reeling off five wins on the bounce, defeating the Dolphins in Week 18 in a shootout for the AFC East title. The Steelers reached the post-season with a win over a depleted Ravens, but will be without star pass-rusher T.J Watt for the showdown. Their hopes of an upset look bleak without the linebacker.

The Dallas Cowboys snatched the NFC East title away from the Philadelphia Eagles following the latter's slump at the end of the season. The Cowboys have only won five play-off games since their last Super Bowl crown in the 1995 season. They have plenty of history against the Packers, and will be determined to cash in with a talented roster.

The Detroit Lions have been one of the best stories of the 2023 season. Dan Campbell was written off as a head coach when he took charge in 2022, but has turned the franchise on its head, winning their first NFC North title in 30 years. A win over the Rams would be their first in the play-offs since the 1991 campaign.

Philadelphia dragged itself over the finishing line in the 2023 regular season. The reigning NFC Champions were seemingly unbeatable at one point, starting the term 10-1. But, Nick Sirianni's men lost five out of their last six games to finish 11-6 and allow the Cowboys to beat them out for the NFC East crown. They now face a tough road trip to Tampa Bay, who have enough in their locker to cause the Eagles a host of problems.

NFC Conference Winner odds
Best Odds
BetVictor
BoyleSports
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
49ers
54.56%
5/6
4/5
4/5
4/5
--
--
Cowboys
22.22%
10/3
7/2
7/2
7/2
--
--
Eagles
11.11%
7/1
7/1
8/1
7/1
--
--
Lions
10.53%
17/2
7/1
8/1
15/2
--
--
Rams
4.35%
20/1
18/1
18/1
22/1
--
--
Teams Best Odds
49ers
5/6 BetVictor
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
5/6 BetVictor
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
4/5 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
4/5 BoyleSports
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
4/5 Unibet
Cowboys
7/2 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
7/2 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
7/2 BoyleSports
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
7/2 Unibet
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
10/3 BetVictor
Eagles
8/1 Unibet
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
8/1 Unibet
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
7/1 BetVictor
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
7/1 BoyleSports
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
7/1 Bet365
Lions
17/2 BetVictor
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
17/2 BetVictor
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
8/1 Unibet
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
15/2 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
7/1 BoyleSports
Rams
22/1 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
22/1 Bet365
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
20/1 BetVictor
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
18/1 Unibet
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
18/1 BoyleSports
Who will emerge from the NFC?

The 49ers are the favourites to win the NFC Conference, earning the right to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.  

San Francisco have been the best team in the NFC this season, defeating their nearest rivals the Cowboys and Eagles in their regular season match-ups. 

Shanahan's offence has been rolling with Brock Purdy and C.J McCaffrey along with their string of talented pass-catchers George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk. Their price of 5/6 with betting apps is justified to make an eighth Super Bowl appearance.

The Cowboys are not a bad shout at 7/2 with Unibet. Mike McCarthy's men are extremely talented, but have to overcome their own hoodoo in the post-season. Dallas have not reached the NFC Championship Game since last winning the Super Bowl in the 1995 season. 

There is a whole lot of history to defy, but Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb along with Micah Parsons on defence are as good as it comes at their positions in the NFL.

Philadelphia are the reigning NFC Champions, but their form has seen their odds slip out to 8/1 to defend their crown. Quarterback Jalen Hurts appears to be struggling with an injury, while the offence is lacking the rhythm it displayed earlier in the campaign. Defensively, Philadelphia are a mess and can't be trusted against the elite in the conference.

Detroit are the best of the true outsiders at 17/2. The Lions are still a young team and are not experienced in the heat of the play-offs. The franchise last won a post-season game in 1991, and this is their first play-off appearance since 2016. Winning one game would be an achievement for Campbell's men.

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Will the Chiefs' reign end?

The Kansas City Chiefs have been the kings of the AFC since 2019, taking the mantle from the New England Patriots. Andy Reid's men won the crown for the third time in five seasons in 2022 on their way to their second Super Bowl triumph. 

However, the Chiefs are no longer the favourites to win the AFC Conference after a mediocre season by their high standards. They still won the AFC West for the eighth year in a row, but Mahomes and his offence were largely ineffective compared to their dominance of the past. 

Reid and his team face a battle to reach the Super Bowl this time around and their 17/4 odds with bet365 reflect their standing behind others in the AFC.

Baltimore's outstanding campaign has seen them installed as the favourites to win the AFC for the first time since 2012 and represent the conference in the Super Bowl. 

The Ravens have a best price 13/10 to triumph and it's hard to look past them given their form, especially against the best teams in the NFL, thrashing the 49ers and Dolphins in the closing weeks of the campaign. 

Lamar Jackson and his offence are extremely tough to stop, while Baltimore's defence gives them an edge over their rivals as one of the NFL's stingiest. Blend those two elements together and you have a recipe for a Super Bowl win.

The Bills could be a danger to the Ravens' hopes. After starting the season with a dismal 6-6 record, Buffalo appeared to be on course to miss out on the play-offs. But, Sean McDermott's men reeled off five wins in a row to book their spot in the play-offs and win their fourth-straight AFC East title.

They will not be a side that the Ravens or any other challenger will relish facing in an AFC Championship Game. Odds of 3/1 are available with new betting sites to back them to win the AFC for the first time since the 1993 season.

BoyleSports
Established 2007
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

Super Bowl Winning Conference Odds
Best Odds
BetVictor
BoyleSports
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Nfc
54.76%
--
--
17/21
1.83
3/4
1.77
--
--
Afc
50.00%
--
--
1/1
2.00
1/1
2.00
--
--
Teams Best Odds
Nfc
17/21 Unibet
1.83 Unibet
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
17/21 Unibet
1.83 Unibet
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
3/4 Bet365
1.77 Bet365
Afc
1/1 Bet365
2.00 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
1/1 Bet365
2.00 Bet365
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
1/1 Unibet
2.00 Unibet
Winning Conference?

There's no rhyme or reason for picking one conference over another to win the Super Bowl. Unlike the NFC's dominant run between 1986 and 1996, the days of powerhouse conferences are over. 

Both have their outstanding sides, and the Super Bowl usually comes down to one or two plays. So, picking the winner of a conference can be just as close as picking the winner of the game itself.

Unibet Sports
Established 1997
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply

Our Super Bowl odds comparison tables can help you find the best prices for the main outright markets. These odds are all sourced from licensed betting sites.

The odds will be updated throughout the play-offs, so feel free to check back and monitor the latest Super Bowl odds at any time.

Closer to Super Bowl LVIII, NFL betting sites will provide an array of Super Bowl betting offers and popular markets such as MVP and special props for the game and surrounding events.

Super Bowl Odds FAQs

Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk
Simon Sinclair

Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.

