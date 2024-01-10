The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.

10th of January 2024 Simon Sinclair

The San Francisco 49ers are the favourites to win Super Bowl LVIII at a best price of 9/4 with . Kyle Shanahan's team finished the 2023 regular season with a 12-5 record, and through tie-breakers earned the No.1 seed to automatically book their place in the NFC Divisional Round. The 49ers have not won the Super Bowl since 1994, although they have competed in the event on two occasions since, losing in 2012 and 2019. The Baltimore Ravens are the leading contenders out of the AFC Conference to win the Super Bowl. The Ravens won their second title in 2012 by beating the 49ers. The two sides have a good chance of meeting again after John Harbaugh's team locked up the No.1 seed in the AFC after posting a 13-4 record in the 2023 season. These two sides are the best placed out of the 14 NFL teams that qualified for the play-offs. The remaining 12 must first battle their way through the Wild Card Round.

NFL Wild Card Round Games Houston Texans vs Cleveland Browns - Saturday 13 January 9.30pm

Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins - Sunday 14 January 1am

Buffalo Bills vs Pittsburgh Steelers - Sunday 14 January 6pm

Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers - Sunday 14 January 9.30pm

Detroit Lions vs Los Angeles Rams - Monday 15 January 1am

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles - Tuesday 16 January 1am The Wild Card Round has thrown up a number of interesting games in both Conferences. The Houston Texans are first up against the Cleveland Browns after battling their way to the AFC South title in Week 18 courtesy of a sublime performance from outstanding rookie quarterback CJ Stroud. He could be one of the stars of the post-season, although the first-year man will be tested by a stellar Browns defence. The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are aiming to become the first side since the 2004 New England Patriots to win successive titles. Patrick Mahomes and company have not been firing on all cylinders this season, and could be exposed against a Miami Dolphins team that can score points. The Buffalo Bills are the hottest team in the NFL right now. The Bills booked their place in the post-season by reeling off five wins on the bounce, defeating the Dolphins in Week 18 in a shootout for the AFC East title. The Steelers reached the post-season with a win over a depleted Ravens, but will be without star pass-rusher T.J Watt for the showdown. Their hopes of an upset look bleak without the linebacker. The Dallas Cowboys snatched the NFC East title away from the Philadelphia Eagles following the latter's slump at the end of the season. The Cowboys have only won five play-off games since their last Super Bowl crown in the 1995 season. They have plenty of history against the Packers, and will be determined to cash in with a talented roster. The Detroit Lions have been one of the best stories of the 2023 season. Dan Campbell was written off as a head coach when he took charge in 2022, but has turned the franchise on its head, winning their first NFC North title in 30 years. A win over the Rams would be their first in the play-offs since the 1991 campaign. Philadelphia dragged itself over the finishing line in the 2023 regular season. The reigning NFC Champions were seemingly unbeatable at one point, starting the term 10-1. But, Nick Sirianni's men lost five out of their last six games to finish 11-6 and allow the Cowboys to beat them out for the NFC East crown. They now face a tough road trip to Tampa Bay, who have enough in their locker to cause the Eagles a host of problems.

Who will emerge from the NFC? The 49ers are the favourites to win the NFC Conference, earning the right to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. San Francisco have been the best team in the NFC this season, defeating their nearest rivals the Cowboys and Eagles in their regular season match-ups. Shanahan's offence has been rolling with Brock Purdy and C.J McCaffrey along with their string of talented pass-catchers George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk. Their price of 5/6 with is justified to make an eighth Super Bowl appearance. The Cowboys are not a bad shout at 7/2 with Unibet. Mike McCarthy's men are extremely talented, but have to overcome their own hoodoo in the post-season. Dallas have not reached the NFC Championship Game since last winning the Super Bowl in the 1995 season. There is a whole lot of history to defy, but Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb along with Micah Parsons on defence are as good as it comes at their positions in the NFL. Philadelphia are the reigning NFC Champions, but their form has seen their odds slip out to 8/1 to defend their crown. Quarterback Jalen Hurts appears to be struggling with an injury, while the offence is lacking the rhythm it displayed earlier in the campaign. Defensively, Philadelphia are a mess and can't be trusted against the elite in the conference. Detroit are the best of the true outsiders at 17/2. The Lions are still a young team and are not experienced in the heat of the play-offs. The franchise last won a post-season game in 1991, and this is their first play-off appearance since 2016. Winning one game would be an achievement for Campbell's men.

Will the Chiefs' reign end? The Kansas City Chiefs have been the kings of the AFC since 2019, taking the mantle from the New England Patriots. Andy Reid's men won the crown for the third time in five seasons in 2022 on their way to their second Super Bowl triumph. However, the Chiefs are no longer the favourites to win the AFC Conference after a mediocre season by their high standards. They still won the AFC West for the eighth year in a row, but Mahomes and his offence were largely ineffective compared to their dominance of the past. Reid and his team face a battle to reach the Super Bowl this time around and their 17/4 odds with bet365 reflect their standing behind others in the AFC. Baltimore's outstanding campaign has seen them installed as the favourites to win the AFC for the first time since 2012 and represent the conference in the Super Bowl. The Ravens have a best price 13/10 to triumph and it's hard to look past them given their form, especially against the best teams in the NFL, thrashing the 49ers and Dolphins in the closing weeks of the campaign. Lamar Jackson and his offence are extremely tough to stop, while Baltimore's defence gives them an edge over their rivals as one of the NFL's stingiest. Blend those two elements together and you have a recipe for a Super Bowl win. The Bills could be a danger to the Ravens' hopes. After starting the season with a dismal 6-6 record, Buffalo appeared to be on course to miss out on the play-offs. But, Sean McDermott's men reeled off five wins in a row to book their spot in the play-offs and win their fourth-straight AFC East title. They will not be a side that the Ravens or any other challenger will relish facing in an AFC Championship Game. Odds of 3/1 are available with to back them to win the AFC for the first time since the 1993 season.

Winning Conference? There's no rhyme or reason for picking one conference over another to win the Super Bowl. Unlike the NFC's dominant run between 1986 and 1996, the days of powerhouse conferences are over. Both have their outstanding sides, and the Super Bowl usually comes down to one or two plays. So, picking the winner of a conference can be just as close as picking the winner of the game itself.

Our Super Bowl odds comparison tables can help you find the best prices for the main outright markets. These odds are all sourced from licensed . The odds will be updated throughout the play-offs, so feel free to check back and monitor the latest Super Bowl odds at any time. Closer to Super Bowl LVIII, will provide an array of Super Bowl betting offers and popular markets such as MVP and special props for the game and surrounding events.

Super Bowl Odds FAQs Who is the favourite to win Super Bowl LVIII? The San Francisco 49ers are the favourites to win Super Bowl LVIII with most betting sites. The 49ers are priced at 9/4 to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The Baltimore Ravens are also in the reckoning at odds of 10/3. When does Super Bowl LVIII take place? Super Bowl LVIII takes place on February 11, 2024. The game will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. It is the first time that the Super Bowl has been staged in Nevada following the construction of the stadium in 2021. Who won the last Super Bowl? The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in their clash at the State Farm Stadium, Arizona. The game was the third-highest scoring Super Bowl of all-time as Patrick Mahomes was crowned MVP. Which team has won the most Super Bowls? The New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers hold the record for most Super Bowl wins, each lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy on six occasions. The Patriots won the last of their six in 2018, while the Steelers' last success came in 2008.

Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.