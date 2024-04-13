#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
The stars of tennis are down under gearing up for the first Grand Slam event of the year, the 2024 Australian Open, which will take place at Melbourne Park from Sunday, January 14 to Sunday, January 28.
In the men’s singles, Novak Djokovic is a warm favourite on betting apps to pick up his 11th title overall and sixth in the last seven years.
Two-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz is second in the betting to win his first title in Melbourne, ahead of Italy’s Jannik Sinner and two-time Australian Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev.
That quartet are the only competitors at single-figure prices entering the tournament. Everyone else is 20/1 and bigger, with British hopeful Andy Murray a top price of 150/1.
World No 1 and four-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek sits top of the women’s singles market having enjoyed a strong start to her 2024 campaign.
Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka is the next in the outright betting and had an excellent record in the major tournaments last year, reaching at least the semi-final stage on each occasion.
Last year’s runner-up Elena Rybakina shares second spot in the market at some bookmakers with Sabalenka, while Coco Gauff is a best-price of 7/1 to win back-to-back Slams after her victory at the 2023 US Open.
Two-time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka is a 14/1 chance after recently returning from a year off following the birth of her first child.
Using the tables above, you should be able to find the top price for the competitor you want to back at the Australian Open.
The tennis betting odds listed at The Independent come from licensed betting sites, with the best price for each market highlighted.
These markets will be updated right throughout the Australian Open, so make sure you check back regularly to see the latest Australian Open odds.
Get a free bet on the Australian Open
If you wish to bet on the Australian Open, it may be worth checking out the latest free bet offers and tennis-related promotions from bookmakers before making a wager.
Bet365 is regarded as one of the top tennis betting sites, offering a tennis retirement guarantee where they’ll pay out on a selection if their opponent retires hurt, as well as a tennis acca boost.
Currently, bet365 are offering new customers up to £30 in free bets when they use the bet365 promo codeINDY2023.
To qualify for the full £30 bonus, sign up for bet365 and make a first deposit of £10, then stake the same amount at odds of 1/5 or higher to unlock the free bets.
Always check the terms and conditions of any sign up offer when looking at new betting sites and if you do bet on the Australian Open, remember to gamble responsibly.
Australian Open FAQs
In the men’s singles, Novak Djokovic is the short-priced favourite to win a record-extending 11th Australian Open title and 25th Grand Slam championship overall. Iga Swiatek is the favourite to take home the women’s title, despite having never previously progressed past the semi-finals down under.
The Australian Open will be shown on Eurosport and Discovery+ in the UK. Both Eurosport 1 and 2 channels will broadcast the action during the early rounds, while Discovery+ is the place to go if you want to stream the Australian Open.
Novak Djokovic won a record 10th men’s singles title at the Australian Open last year, beating Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets in the final. The women’s singles was won by Aryna Sabalenka after an epic three-set title decider against Elena Rybakina.
This year’s Australian Open starts on Sunday, January 14 and will run for two weeks with the men’s singles final on Sunday, January 28 bringing the curtain down on the Grand Slam. The women's singles final takes place the day before.
For those in the UK, play will begin at midnight each day and run right throughout the night. The night session, which usually features two matches, starts at 8am GMT.
Novak Djokovic has won more men’s singles titles than anyone else, collecting his 10th championship last year. The Serb is four clear of Roy Emerson and Roger Federer, who have six titles each. In the women’s, Margaret Court won 11 titles between 1960 and 1973, four more than Serena Williams in second.
Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem,
advice
and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.