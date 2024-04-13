Jump to content

Australian Open odds

Latest odds for the 2024 Australian Open

Check out the 2024 Australian Open odds for the men’s and women’s singles and compare the best prices for both tournaments from leading betting sites.

Jump To

The stars of tennis are down under gearing up for the first Grand Slam event of the year, the 2024 Australian Open, which will take place at Melbourne Park from Sunday, January 14 to Sunday, January 28. 

In the men’s singles, Novak Djokovic is a warm favourite on betting apps to pick up his 11th title overall and sixth in the last seven years.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz is second in the betting to win his first title in Melbourne, ahead of Italy’s Jannik Sinner and two-time Australian Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev. 

That quartet are the only competitors at single-figure prices entering the tournament. Everyone else is 20/1 and bigger, with British hopeful Andy Murray a top price of 150/1.

Men's Australian Open winner odds
Best Odds
BetVictor
BoyleSports
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Novak Djokovic
47.62%
--
1/1
--
11/10
1/1
--
Carlos Alcaraz
23.08%
--
10/3
--
10/3
3/1
--
Jannik Sinner
13.33%
--
13/2
--
13/2
6/1
--
Daniil Medvedev
10.00%
--
9/1
--
9/1
8/1
--
Alexander Zverev
3.85%
--
25/1
--
25/1
22/1
--
Holger Rune
3.45%
--
28/1
--
22/1
25/1
--
Stefanos Tsitsipas
2.94%
--
33/1
--
33/1
33/1
--
Grigor Dimitrov
2.44%
--
40/1
--
40/1
33/1
--
Close X
Close X
Close X
Close X
Close X
Close X
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Minimum deposit £10. Qualifying bet must be placed at odds of evens (2.0) or greater. Get 50% back on first day losses as a free bet up to £50 plus 10 extra spins on Reel King, credited within 24 hours. Free Bet and Spins expire in 7 days. T&Cs apply. Please bet responsibly.

World No 1 and four-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek sits top of the women’s singles market having enjoyed a strong start to her 2024 campaign.

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka is the next in the outright betting and had an excellent record in the major tournaments last year, reaching at least the semi-final stage on each occasion. 

Last year’s runner-up Elena Rybakina shares second spot in the market at some bookmakers with Sabalenka, while Coco Gauff is a best-price of 7/1 to win back-to-back Slams after her victory at the 2023 US Open.

Two-time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka is a 14/1 chance after recently returning from a year off following the birth of her first child.

Women's Australian Open winner odds
Best Odds
BetVictor
BoyleSports
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Dayana Yastremska
99.90%
--
--
--
1/1000
--
--
Iga Swiatek
28.57%
--
5/2
--
9/4
9/4
--
Aryna Sabalenka
16.67%
--
7/2
--
5/1
5/1
--
Elena Rybakina
14.29%
--
6/1
--
5/1
11/2
--
Coco Gauff
12.50%
--
5/1
--
7/1
7/1
--
Jessica Pegula
5.88%
--
16/1
--
16/1
16/1
--
Ons Jabeur
4.76%
--
20/1
--
20/1
20/1
--
Mirra Andreeva
4.35%
--
22/1
--
22/1
22/1
--
Close X
Close X
Close X
Close X
Close X
Close X
Using the tables above, you should be able to find the top price for the competitor you want to back at the Australian Open. 

The tennis betting odds listed at The Independent come from licensed betting sites, with the best price for each market highlighted.

These markets will be updated right throughout the Australian Open, so make sure you check back regularly to see the latest Australian Open odds.

Get a free bet on the Australian Open

If you wish to bet on the Australian Open, it may be worth checking out the latest free bet offers and tennis-related promotions from bookmakers before making a wager. 

Bet365 is regarded as one of the top tennis betting sites, offering a tennis retirement guarantee where they’ll pay out on a selection if their opponent retires hurt, as well as a tennis acca boost. 

Currently, bet365 are offering new customers up to £30 in free bets when they use the bet365 promo code INDY2023

To qualify for the full £30 bonus, sign up for bet365 and make a first deposit of £10, then stake the same amount at odds of 1/5 or higher to unlock the free bets.

Always check the terms and conditions of any sign up offer when looking at new betting sites and if you do bet on the Australian Open, remember to gamble responsibly. 

Australian Open FAQs

FAQ
Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.