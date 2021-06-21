Amazon Prime Day 2021 is well underway, with more than 2 million products available at discounted prices across the retailer’s site, from home appliances and laptops to fashion, gaming and more.

The two-day event, which began on 21 June, offers shoppers the chance to snap up a bargain on a whole host of must-have items but, when it comes to tech, smartphones are among the most popular.

Luckily, the online giant has come through with savings on some of the latest handsets so, if you’re in the market for a new mobile, now is the time to invest.

While it’s extremely rare for Apple products to be discounted, the brand is getting involved this Prime Day by slashing the price of its sought-after iPhone 12.

The gadget launched in October 2020 and comes with a 6.1in super retina XDR display that’s designed with a “ceramic shield”, making it tougher than any previous smartphone glass. Read on to find out more about this impressive deal.

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Apple iPhone 12, 128GB: Was £849, now £709, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Consider your search for a new smartphone over, because the iPhone 12 really can do it all. With up to 17 hours of battery life, 5G capability, two rear cameras and a 6.1in super retina XDR display, it’s a real powerhouse.

This particular model featured in our round-up of the best smartphones for 2021, with our reviewer stating that it has the very same OLED display as its larger sibling, the iPhone 12 pro. “That makes it an enticing proposition for anyone who wants the best iPhone possible in a more convenient size,” they said.

“The iPhone 12 is almost as good as the pro models. It has spectacular battery life and two of the pro’s three cameras (it lacks the telephoto),” our tester added. “It’s also every bit as powerful as it has the same processor at its heart, so it can do all the standout things from the pro, such as the fast, effective face recognition.”

Apple iPhone 12, 64GB: Was £799, now £669, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you don’t need quite as much storage space, consider this version of the iPhone 12, which comes with 64GB and is also up for grabs at an impressive price this Prime Day with a saving of £130.

It comes in an array of colours, including black, blue, red and white, all of which are included in the offer. It is designed with exactly the same features as its 128GB counterpart.

In our iPhone buying guide, our tester described the iPhone 12 as “the all-rounder”. “Of all the new releases, the iPhone 12 is designed to have the broadest appeal,” they said. “It is a comprehensive package, complete with upgraded specs packed into a in a familiar form factor.”

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.