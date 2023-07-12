Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s the second and final day of Amazon Prime Day 2023, and the tsunami of piping-hot deals, are set to end tonight. Mattresses, smart home tech, robot vacuum cleaners and much more are heavily reduced right now, with more deals dropping by the hour.

As with every Prime Day sale, our team of IndyBest experts are on hand to help you sift through the torrent of offers right up until midnight, bringing you the tech discounts that are actually worth opening your wallet for.

Whether you’re shopping for a new TV or a pair of headphones, we’re here to spot a good discount from a mile off, saving you time and hard-earned cash. For the best Prime Day deals on tech and more, keep reading.

Follow live: The best and latest Amazon Prime Day deals

Best Amazon Prime Day tech deals 2023

Bose Quietcomfort 2 wireless earbuds: Was £279.95, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

Bose’s Quietcomfort 2 are some of the best wireless earbuds around, and they have just fallen to their lowest-ever price this Prime Day. “They sound better than almost every competitive pair of headphones we’ve tested. with strong, detailed sound that’s rich and faithful ,” our writer said in their review. “The noise-cancelling here is astonishing, with the loudest of background sounds silenced effortlessly.” Having launched in September last year, this is the first time they have dropped below £200.

Buy now

Fitbit Versa 3: Was £199.99, now £113.71, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Fitbit’s Versa model is among the brand’s most successful, and it’s easy to see why. Marketed as the “mass appeal smartwatch”, the third iteration of the Versa currently has 40 per cent off and offers almost everything you’d want from an everyday smartwatch and fitness tracker. “Although the Versa 3 definitely has its main focus on the fitness market, there’s also heavy investment in general wellness through ECG, sleep and blood-oxygen-saturation sensors,” our writer said in their review.

Buy now

PlayStation 5 with ‘God of War Ragnarok’: Was £539.99, now £453.99, Amazon.co.uk

(BT )

Amazon has just launched its first ever price cut on the PS5 after the retailer faced issues restocking the console for the first two years of its life. Bundled with one of the best PS5 games of 2022 – one that our writer called “nothing short of a masterpiece”. You’ll save a whopping £80. Broken down, that means you get £20 off the price of the console and then getting God of War Ragnarok thrown in for free. It’s a powerful games console, with a huge library of titles to play through.

Buy now

Sony WH-1000XM4 noise cancelling wireless headphones: Was £350, now £197.60, Amazon.co.uk

(Sony)

Usually selling for £249, the Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-cancelling headphones are down to their lowest ever price for Prime Day. The best wireless headphones our reviewer has ever tested, the design offers the full package. “It’s rare to experience a pair of wireless headphones with this level of audio subtlety and technical prowess” they said, adding that they “are class-leading headphones whose sound will be hard to beat for a long time to come.”

Buy now

Google Pixel 6a: Was £399, now £274.22, Amazon.co.uk

(Google)

There’s £125 off the Google Pixel 6a, the most affordable Pixel phone Google makes and one of the best budget smartphones we’ve tested. In our Google Pixel 6a review we described it as “a small wonder. For £399 it unlocks access to the full suite of Pixel-exclusive features, while trimming away some of the super high-end hardware that makes pricey flagships of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.”

Buy now

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £249, now £209, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

Apple’s best ever wireless earbuds have just plummeted to an all-time low this Prime Day. The earbuds have genuinely never been discounted this heavily before. They offer extra features over the previous AirPods pro from 2021. As well as improved audio quality and battery life, you can now control the volume using the stems on the earbuds. The charging case now also has a loop on the side, to enable you to attach a lanyard, and there’s a speaker on the underside to help you locate it with the Find My app. Buy now

Roborock Q7 Max robot vacuum cleaner with mop: Was £499, now £399, Amazon.co.uk

(Roborock)

Sick of hoovering? Here’s a Prime Day deal on the Roborock Q7 Max, a robot vacuum cleaner that can mop your floors as it zips around your home. These robot moppers aren’t great at lifting dried-in stains – you’ve got to put some effort in – but the mopping action helps to lift fine particles that the vacuum’s 4200Pa suction might otherwise miss. Lidar navigation and floorplan mapping lets the robot avoid obstacles and design an efficient path around your home, while surface detection can tell carpets from hard floor and adjust the suction power accordingly.

Buy now

Polaroid Now+ instant camera: Was £139.99, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

If you like the idea of having physical photos that you can pin on your wall, instead of photos that get lost in your Instagram feed within a day, take a look at this deal on the Polaroid Now+ instant camera, which currently has a 36 per cent discount. The analog camera connects to your phone, so you can adjust the aperture, double exposure and more. It also comes with five different physical filters for even more instant photography experimentation. While we haven’t tested this exact model, the older Polaroid Now made it into our round-up of the best instant cameras.

Buy now

Tile Mate bluetooth item finder, two pack: Was £37.99, now £26.59, Amazon.co.uk

(Tile)

There’s 30 per cent off a bunch of Tile trackers this Prime Day. These keyfob-sized doohickeys attach to anything you’re likely to lose – your keys, mainly – and can be made to ring out using the companion app on your iPhone or Android phone. Get out of Bluetooth range and you’ll see a last known location. If another Tile user passes your tracker you’ll be notified, and a QR code on the fob can link to your contact info should any helpful soul find your stuff. There’s a credit card sized version for wallets too (was £29.99, now £21, Amazon.co.uk).

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with a free Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go laptop: Was £1,698, now £1,199, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

Save a whopping £499 on this Samsung Galaxy bundle in this Prime Day deal. You essentially pay full price for the all-new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in lavender, but then get the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go absolutely free. Dubbed “the best phone Samsung has ever made” by our reviewer earlier this year, the S23 Ultra features the biggest camera upgrade by Samsung in years, improved performance and comes with a stylus. “There’s really no other Android phone that looks and feels as premium as the S23 Ultra,” and now it comes with a free 11.6in HD Chromebook laptop.

Buy now

DJI Mini 3 Pro drone: Was £918, now £709, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

Make taking to the skies easy with this huge £209 saving on one of DJI’s latest and greatest pocket-sized drones this Prime Day. Arriving last summer, the Mini 3 Pro can shoot 4K video and 48MP images for super cinematic shots. It can also rotate 90-degrees to shoot in portrait for TikTok and Instagram stories and has a new RC controller with an integrated display. “It’s hard to overstate just how impressive the DJI Mini 3 Pro is, given how compact the drone and its camera system are,” our writer said in their review. “It flies up to 35mph while recording 4K footage with HDR, and shoots RAW 48MP images, while packing smart tech like obstacle avoidance and object tracking.”

Buy now

Eufy Security Smart Track Link item finder, pack of two: Was £39.98, now £26.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

Prone to losing your things? Amazon has just taken 32 per cent off the price of two Eufy Smart Track Link item finders, which won a spot in our round-up of the best key finders. “It’s quick and easy to connect to the Eufy Security app and ping your keys or set up smart alerts so you’re notified if you ever leave your things behind,” our reviewer said. The device features an 80m range, but, as our writer explained, “the big selling point is that it works with Apple’s Find My app, so it can enlist an entire network of iPhones to help you find your things”.

Buy now

Roku streambar: Was £129.99, now £58.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Roku)

Modern TV speakers are notoriously weedy, making a soundbar or home speaker system an essential add-on for anyone wanting clear, bassy, cinematic sound. The Roku stream bar appeared in our round-up of the best soundbars and solves two problems at once. It’s a smart TV platform with voice controls and a remote, capable of running streaming apps such as Netflix, Apple TV+ and Disney+, and it’s also a TV soundbar with decent volume and stereo width. Extra features like the “speech clarity” mode can even enhance dialogue and make those mumbly movie scenes easier to follow. Get yours with a 55 per cent discount at Amazon today.

Buy now

Fitbit charge 5 activity tracker: Was £169.99, now £94.05, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Reduced by a huge 45 per cent, Fitbit’s charge 5 smartwatch is a must-have for fitness fanatics. Boasting a 1.04in display mounted on a steel body with a rubber strap, the model boasts seven days of battery life and water resistance. With built-in GPS, the wearable can be used to track daily steps, running, activities, swimming and more. Other handy features include heart-rate monitoring and sleep tracking. Although intended for adults, too, we included the charge 5 in our round-up of the best Fitbit devices for kids and teenagers, with it being named the best for “wellness on a budget”.

Buy now

Bang & Olufsen beosound explore: Was £169, now £122.55, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re in the market for a new speaker, our reviewer described Bang & Olufsen’s beosound explore as an “outstanding portable speaker.” Praising the “unparalleled battery life” (27 hours), ultra-tough and durable aluminium design, large bass and 360-degree output, they said it’s a speaker fully committed to the outdoors. “It delivers the sound performance and bass of a speaker three times larger, and it looks gorgeous while doing so,” they said. Right now, you can save almost 30 per cent on the nifty device.

Buy now

Epson EcoTank ET-2810 printer: Was £229.99, now £158.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Epson printers are always reliable, and you can now save 31 per cent on the brand’s EcoTank wifi-enabled printer, which can scan and copy as well as print, right from your phone or laptop. Epson says this printer saves you up to 90 per cent on printing costs, and it comes with up to three years’ worth of ink included in the box.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 wireless earbuds: Was £139, now £89, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

The second edition Samsung Galaxy Buds launched in 2021 and are the best earbuds for Samsung users on a budget, as they sound great and integrate seamlessly with Galaxy tablets and phones. These guys lack the speak-to-chat transparency function of the Pro version, which also features Dolby Atmos support for more immersive audio when streaming movies and television shows, but at £89 the Galaxy Buds2 offer great all-round performance for the price.

Buy now

Apple Watch Series 8, GPS, 41mm: Was £419, now £349, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This rare saving sees £70 slashed off the price of Apple’s most recent smartwatch. Said to be its most powerful watch yet, new features include temperature sensing, crash detection and sleep-stage monitoring. A huge upgrade on the Series 7, it still contains step-counting as well as workout- and calorie-tracking. In our review of the smartwatch, our tester said: “Apple Watch series 8 is slick and easy to use, and is very responsive and fast, whether you’re launching an app, getting directions on your Watch so you can keep your iPhone in your pocket, or setting a timer.”

Buy now

Apple AirPods with wired charging case, 2nd generation: Was £139, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

Discounted by 29 per cent, Apple’s 2nd generation AirPods are back at their lowest-ever price (last seen more than a year ago). Despite launching back in 2019, they still pack a punch, with our reviewer noting they “are some of the very lightest in-ears you can find.” The design is unchanged since day one, “but improved electronics inside mean that, like on the Pro model, you can say, ‘Hey, Siri’ to invoke the virtual assistant without even touching the earbuds,” our tester added. Buy now

Microsoft Surface Pro 9: Was £1,099, now £749, Amazon.co.uk

(Microsoft)

Here’s a £350 discount on the latest Surface Pro tablet. Unlike most other tablets, the Surface Pro 9 offers the full Windows experience in a portable and lightweight form factor. Able to run the same applications as your desktop PC at home or in the office, it’s the most versatile hybrid device we’ve tested.

Buy now

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, 256 GB, silver: Was £1,309, now £1,110.55, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Save over £200 on the cost of Apple’s current iPhone 14 Pro Max. Our reviewer described it as “powerful” and “beautiful”, and noted the great battery life of the max model (up to 29 hours), as well as the great safety protections, “dazzling” visual features, better camera and slick software upgrade compared with its predecessors. If you’re looking to upgrade your phone, look no further than this Prime Day deal.

Buy now

Beats studio3 wireless noise cancelling over-ear headphones: Was £349.95, now £185.24, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re looking to upgrade your headphones, this stellar saving on Beats’ studio3 over-ears sees 44 per cent slashed off the price. In our review of the headphones, our tester said they are “a noteworthy product not only for their longevity but sound quality and general ease of use.” Holding up to 22 hours of charge and near-instant connectivity to Apple devices, enjoy hands-free voice control and extra comfort thanks to the padded headband.

Buy now

Apple MacBook Air laptop M1 Chip, 2022: Was £999, now £739.09, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Don’t miss this rare saving on Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air. Touted as having all-day battery life (up to 18 hours depending on use) and a more powerful performance than the previous generation, thanks to the M1 chip, it has you covered for streaming, working, gaming and more. The immersive 13.3 retina display is teamed with a lightweight and slim design that’s perfect for on-the-go use. Now’s the time to invest, as you can save 22 per cent right now.

Buy now

Google Pixel Watch: Was £339, now £236, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Google’s first true wearable, the Pixel Watch is the natural choice of smartwatch for Pixel owners. Our Pixel Watch review praised its style and functionality, calling it “an excellent Android smartwatch with health tracking powered by Fitbit – the best fitness-tracking platform for most users – and it looks sleek and stylish on the wrist”. The watch has improved even more since launching: a recent feature update added SpO2 tracking for better sleep-quality measurements.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: Was £219, now £145, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Here’s a 34 per cent discount on what’s already one of the best-value tablets you can buy. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 has a bright 10.5in touchscreen display, 32GB of data storage, and is ideal for entertaining kids and grown-ups alike.

Buy now

Hiluckey solar charger: Was £49.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Hiluckey)

It’s festival season, so if you’re heading out make sure you don’t leave home without a beefy and rugged portable charger to keep your phone juiced up. This model is discounted by 20 per cent and can charge up to four devices simultaneously, so you’ll be the most popular person in your tent. It supports wireless charging, and can even top up its own battery (albeit slowly) thanks to its integrated solar panel.

Buy now

Garmin forerunner 245 GPS running watch: Was £249.99, now £146, Amazon.co.uk

(Garmin)

A firm favourite when it comes to fitness tracking, Garmin’s forerunner 245 smartwatch is discounted by 41 per cent for Prime Day. The built-in GPS measures both pace and routes while heart rate tracking and VO2 monitor your levels while you exercise. In our review of the similar 245 music smartwatch, our tester said: “Put simply, this lightweight watch includes pretty much everything you need as a runner.”

Buy now

Amazon Music Prime Day deal

Prime Day isn’t just about deals on TVs, laptops, tech, Apple products and mattresses because the online giant is also offering four months of Amazon Music for free. From access to ad-free podcasts to thousands of songs and albums from your favourite artists, the membership allows you to listen to Amazon Music offline with unlimited skips. The deal is exclusive to Prime subscribers only and is available until 20 July. After your four month trial, Amazon Music will cost just £8.99.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day tech deals?

Yes, you do. Only Amazon Prime members can access the Amazon Prime Day discounts, so to avoid missing out you’ll need to sign up to take advantage of the deals and offers during the event.

An Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month, and unlocks free deliveries, access to Prime Video and other bonuses not available to regular shoppers. Signing up is easy, just pop over to the Amazon Prime sign-up page and enter your details.

You can also sign up for a 30-day free trial ahead of Amazon Prime Day, then cancel your membership if Prime isn’t right for you.

How to get the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals

Bookmark this page and check back in with us to stay on top of the best tech deals as they appear. We’ll be regularly updating all of our Prime Day 2023 guides with the latest discounts on everything from portable air conditioners to electric toothbrushes.

We also track the historic prices of all of the top tech and gadgets on Amazon, so we’re able to filter out the bogus deals and bring you the offers that are genuinely worth your time and money. Stick with us during the event to spot the biggest discounts on the best gadgets.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tech, gadgets and more, try the links below:

Looking for more great deals? Check out the latest offers from Amazon