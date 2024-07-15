The best early headphones and earbuds deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2024

Support truly

Audiophiles, gather round and listen up. The next big Amazon Prime Day sale is this week, and the best headphones and earbuds from all the major tech brands will soon plummet in price.

Taking place in July each year, Amazon’s Prime Day sale always sees the retailer slash prices on Sony’s excellent over-ears, Apple’s popular AirPods and Bose’s splendid noise-cancelling cans. It’s basically the summer precursor to Black Friday, which is months and months away. But that’s not all.

As well as headphones, you’ll be able to score discounts on everything from home appliances, including coffee machines and air fryers; tech, including TVs and laptops; the biggest beauty buys and even a new mattress.

Below, we’re rounding up everything you need to know about Prime Day, including the dates to mark in your calendar, the headphones deals to expect and the best early headphones deals that you can shop now.

Best early Prime Day headphone deals

Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds: Was £299.95, now £219, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Bose )

A firm favourite among the tech team is the Bose QC Ultra wireless earbuds, which you can snap up for just £219 at Amazon. “They sound better than almost every competitive pair of earbuds we’ve tested”. The “audio quality here is exceptional across the board, strong, detailed sound that’s rich and faithful,” our writer said in their review. The noise-cancelling was also praised for being “astonishing”, with our tester finding that the “loudest of background sounds silenced effortlessly.”

Buy now

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £380, now £298.98, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sony )

Sony’s flagship over-ear wireless headphones comfortably hold the top spot in our review of the best wireless headphones. They’re currently discounted to one of their lowest prices ever. With next-generation features and impressive noise cancellation, we can attest to their quality. “Whether it’s orchestral music, rap, podcasts or your favourite pop tracks, the WH-1000XM5 handle it all with poise and gumption,” our writer said in their review. “They never miss a beat”.

Buy now

Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds: Was £259, now £219, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sony )

Sony’s flagship wireless earbuds currently have £40 slashed off the price at Amazon. The earbuds earned the top spot in our round-up of the best wireless earbuds, with our writer stating that what really stands out is the sound quality. “With a level of deft clarity and forensic detail that makes every part of the music soar, from vocals to mid-range and bass,” they noted.

Buy now

Soundcore Anker Space Q45 wireless headphones: Was £139.99, now £109.89, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Anker )

Save 22 per cent on these noise-cancelling headphones from Anker’s sub-brand Soundcore, which earned a spot in our round-up of the best wireless headphones. “The Q45s are strong and sturdy headphones with a nice matte black finish and plush ear cups,” our writer said in their review. “Our tunes sounded expansive, with rich-sounding vocals and crisp highs. There are extensive equaliser settings in the app, so we could control how our music sounded even further.”

Buy now

When do Prime Day headphone deals start?

This year, Prime Day will take place on Tuesday 16 July and Wednesday 17 July. As usual, the sale will begin at 12am on the Tuesday and end at 11.59pm on the Wednesday. We’ll be constantly updating this page in the lead-up to the sale (and throughout the event), to bring you the very best deals on headphones, so keep checking back.

Amazon will likely discount all the best headphones from Apple, Beats, Bose, Sony, Sennheiser and more, which have all been cut in the past during Prime Day sales. More affordable headphones brands, such as JBL and Anker’s Soundcore range should also see further reductions on their already budget price tags. The retailer has already confirmed that both Bose and Sony will be included in the sale.

