I’ve found the best Apple Watch series 9 deal in the Prime Day sale

Amazon’s flagship Prime Day sales bonanza is underway and there’s a conveyer full of deals, featuring some of the best prices I’ve seen. There are discounts available on a huge range of products, including tech from Apple.

A highlight so far includes AirPods pro 2 being reduced to an all-time low. But the latest discount that’s caught my eye is the all-new Apple Watch series 9, which has just been reduced to the lowest price I’ve seen – the wearable was reduced to £349 in January, but this Prime Day deal is so much better.

The upgraded model brings on board a new gesture called double tap, which – as its name suggests – lets you tap two fingers in the air together to launch apps and control your Apple Watch without even touching the screen.

It also features a new second-generation ultra-wideband chip, so you can find your iPhone more easily when you misplace it, as well as on-device Siri. It’s the most refined Apple Watch the company’s made, and it’s never been cheaper.

Apple Watch series 9: Was £399, now £314, Amazon.co.uk

Released last September, the Apple Watch series 9 is the latest smartwatch in Apple’s repertoire. Featuring an always-on display and the brightest screen on any Apple Watch ever, it’s the new S9 processor that makes the Apple Watch stand out.

As well as being fast, smooth and responsive to use, it also makes possible a new feature called double tap. “When you raise your arm to wake the watch to full brightness, you can tap your index finger and thumb together twice, instead of touching the screen,” The Independent’s tech critic David Phelan said in his review. “It’s effortless and responsive. You can use it to snooze an alarm, pause a timer, play music and more.”

Precision finding also comes to the Apple Watch, meaning you can get precise turn-by-turn directions to your iPhone if you ever lose it, plus some Siri actions are being handled entirely on the device now, making sure you can use the voice assistant without wifi. “If you have a series 8 Watch, this is a decent improvement. If you have series 7, SE or earlier, this is a no-brainer upgrade,” Phelan added.

Similarly, the Watch took the top spot in the best smartwatch review. If you’ve been considering investing, I’d recommend doing so today – Apple’s latest wearable has never been cheaper.

