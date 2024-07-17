Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Calling all bookworms and audiobook enthusiasts, Amazon Prime Day is in full swing and the ecommerce giant has an unmissable deal that will get you a full membership to Audible completely free for three months.

With an Audible membership, you’ll be able to dip into its library of more than 400,000 titles spanning bestsellers and new releases, as well as podcasts, audio dramas and Audible Originals.

The three-month free trial deal gets you one free title every month for three months. After that, you’ll have to cough up £7.99 a month, but if you cancel your three-month trial before the end of your first three months, you won’t have to pay a penny.

Follow live: Amazon Prime Day news and updates

As well as the Audible deal, Amazon is busy slashing prices on everything from Amazon devices and Apple tech to laptops and TVs, but if it’s Audible you want, here’s how you can get the free three-month membership.

Audible: Was £7.99 per month, now free for 3 months, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery

Audiobook subscription service Audible is currently free for three months for Amazon Prime subscribers who’ve never had Audible before (or haven’t been a member in the last 12 months). You can listen to thousands of select Audible Originals, podcasts, and audiobooks. Once your trial period comes to an end, an Audible subscription will cost £7.99 each month, which will pay for one audiobook (each month) as well as the above. The offer will end on 31 July, so you’ve still got plenty of time to subscribe after Prime Day ends.

Want more savings? These are the best Prime Day deals to shop now