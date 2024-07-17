Support truly

Deal hunters, Amazon Prime Day has officially arrived. The shopping bonanza kicked off yesterday and runs until tonight (17 July) at 11:59pm. True to form, Amazon has discounted Apple’s entire product line.

This year’s Prime Day has shaped up to be the online giant’s best yet, making it the perfect time to shop the latest Apple products you’ve had your eye on. AirPods, iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches and AirTags have all plummeted to some of their lowest-ever prices.

As well as Apple products, Amazon has discounted a host of tech staples and home appliances, from laptops, Amazon speakers and TVs to air fryers, cordless vacuum cleaners and, yes, even portable air conditioners to help you beat the summer heat.

We’ve been covering the Prime Day deals since it began in 2015, so we know what’s a good deal and what’s a dud. Below, we’re curating the very best Apple deals that Amazon has to offer this year (and they’re very good indeed).

The best Prime Day Apple deals 2024

open image in gallery ( The Independent )

You can save a sizeable 20 per cent on the latest and greatest Apple Watch Series 9 smartwatch this Prime Day, taking it down to its lowest-ever price. Released in September, “it features an always-on display and the brightest screen on any Apple Watch ever,” our writer said in their review. “The new S9 processor really makes it stand out.”

Apple AirTag, pack of four: Was £119, now £84, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you’re always losing your valuables (or are scared of losing them), you’ll want to pick up this pack of four AirTags. Currently discounted to their lowest price ever, an AirTag can be attached to your things and viewed on a map with Find My, plus you can get turn-by-turn directions when you get super close. It comes with a battery included, which lasts over a year.

Apple 2022 10.9in iPad Air: Was £669, now £479, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The silver colourway of the fifth-generation iPad air is currently reduced by £190 at Amazon. Launched in 2022, this model offers up to nine hours of battery life, touch ID for easier authentication – which is built into the button on the top of the device – a 12MP wide rear camera and 12MP ultra-wide front camera. When it comes to storage, there’s 64GB to work with, while everything is fuelled by Apple’s powerful M1 chip.

Apple AirPods max: Was £499, now £426.55, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Prefer over-ear headphones to earbuds? You can save a healthy £50 on the Apple Airpods max, which come in five colours, have active noise cancelling and transparency mode for when you want to be more aware of your surroundings. The sound is “astonishingly good” according to our reviewer and the headphones “elevate the entire listening experience” thanks to high-tech features, such as tracking which keeps the distribution of sound still even when you move your head.

Apple magic keyboard: Was £99, now £75, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon.co.uk )

Typing more than a few sentences on an iPad soon gets tiring, so this keyboard is designed to make life easier for your fingers. Pairing is effortless with Apple products and the keys are fast and responsive. A rechargeable battery means you can use it without cables for up to 24 hours.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus, 128 GB: Was £799, now £569, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

It might not be the newest iPhone in the range, but the plus-size version of the iPhone 14 is still a powerful smartphone with some big internal upgrades over its predecessor. “This is a fast and attractive smartphone, with Apple’s excellent design and build quality, the now-routine features, such as water resistance and strong screen, and a significantly improved camera,” our writer said in their review of the handset. This is a huge 29 per cent discount over the original price.

Apple AirPods, 3rd generation: Was £169, now £129, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Our tech critic David Phelan and resident Apple guru has tested these AirPods and loved them. In his review, he noted that they were a “very big step up from the second-generation model”, adding that the “improved audio is noticeable, especially with spatial audio and the new shape”. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen the 3rd-generation model, taking them down to almost £100.

Apple iPad 10th-generation, 2022: Was £349, now £303.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

With a small discount of £45, the 2022 iPad is currently cheaper than it’s ever been at Amazon. “The new design, faster processor, better and bigger display are easily worth the price, and the new iPad is a real rival to the iPad Air, which usually costs £170 more,” our writer said in their review. “This is the best tablet under £500 from any manufacturer, in my opinion.”

Apple MacBook Air M2 13.6in laptop, 2022: Was £999, now £849, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

You can save a sizeable £150 on the MacBook Air with an M2 chip this Prime Day, taking it down to just £849. While it’s not the latest MacBook Air in the range, it’s still an incredibly powerful machine. “It’s fast and effective. Unless you have seriously advanced programs that you regularly use, I’d say this laptop is easily powerful enough for most,” our writer said in their review. “The M2 processor is noticeably faster than the already barnstorming M1 and the battery life remains outstanding.”

Apple AirPods, 2nd generation with wired charging case: Was £129, now £95, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

While the AirPods 2 have been superseded by the AirPods 3, the second-generation model still packs a punch, though they forgo the active noise cancellation found on the AirPods Pro. They’ve dropped to their lowest price for Prime Day. Our writer noted in their review that they are “some of the very lightest in-ears you can find”, adding that “the design is unchanged since day one, but improved electronics inside mean that, like on the pro model, you can say, ‘Hey, Siri’ to invoke the virtual assistant without even touching the earbuds”.

When will Prime Day Apple deals begin in 2024?

Amazon Prime Day kicked off at midnight on Tuesday 16 July and will run until 11.59pm on Wednesday 17 July 2024.

It’s not the first sale Amazon has held in recent months. The online behemoth brought us something called the Prime Big Deal Days Sale in October last year and ran its Amazon Spring Deal Days Sale in March, earlier this year. However, those two events are small fry compared with the summer deals bonanza that is Amazon Prime Day. Apple’s AirPods, iPads, Apple Watches and MacBooks have all been discounted.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day Apple deals?

You do indeed. While Amazon’s most recent sales event – the Amazon Spring Deal Days Sale – was open to everyone, Amazon’s flagship Prime Day sale has always been locked to Prime subscribers, so, you’ll need a subscription if you want to get any Apple deals.

An Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month or £95 for a year. Signing up couldn’t be easier, all you need to do is go to the Amazon Prime landing page and enter your details.

Savvy shoppers who don’t have a Prime subscription yet will want to sign up for a 30-day free trial closer to July. Anyone who hasn’t been a Prime member in the past 12 months is eligible to sign up for the trial.

