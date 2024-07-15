Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Keeping a home running smoothly is no mean feat. It can often feel as though we have hundreds of chores and jobs to worry about, never mind how much it is costing us on top of it all. But, that’s where Amazon’s sale event of the summer comes in, and lucky for us, it’s onlydays away.

We all know Amazon is the go to destination for everything from audiobooks and air fryers to vacuums and beauty products. But, it’s also a great place to stock up on your most necessary household essentials. From dishwasher tablets to shampoo, the online giant has it all and even sells handy bundles of cleaning products that often come with enticing discounts.

Speaking of which, Amazon Prime Day traditionally offers massive discounts on everything a savvy shopper could ever need. Whether your family TV is in need of an update or you’re looking for some chic new garden furniture to enjoy in these warmer months, Prime Day is the way to save.

So keep reading to find out more about the sale event of the season, plus some tips on how you can save big on your household essentials, and some handy deals you can shop for right now.

Read more: Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2024

Best early Prime Day household essentials deals

Finish ultimate plus infinity shine dishwasher tablets bulk: Was £41, now £19.69, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Dishwasher tablets are a staple in the under-the-sink cupboard but they can be costly. Thanks to this Amazon discount though, you can be sure to never run out again as there’s currently more than 50 per cent off this huge bag of over 100 tablets from Finish. The brand’s ultimate plus infinite shine is its most intensive clean and shine product to date.

Buy now

Scrub Daddy colors, sponge scrubber multipack: Was £10.47, now £3.80, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Granted, we know cleaning is not the most fun job. But we have to admit when smiley faces and big discounts are involved the necessary task becomes just that bit more enjoyable. Famous Shark Tank (the American version of Dragon’s Den) success story, Scrub Daddy’s sponges are revolutionary in their grime-busting capabilities. Their ergonomic design allows you to reach the tightest of spots and they also resist odours, and are dishwasher safe. Snap up this adorable bundle of three with over 60 per cent off.

Buy now

Oral-B 3D white clinical whitening restore diamond clean toothpaste: Was £15.99, now £6.03, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Toothpaste is about as essential as it gets, we dread to think where we would be without it. And if we can get one that has a few extra teeth-benefiting properties in it, plus a generous discount, it's sure to make us smile. This whitening toothpaste from Oral B is just that and more. Featuring in our round-up of the best toothpastes, our tester said it was the best one for clean-feeling teeth. “Our teeth not only looked cleaner, but felt cleaner too, and we suspect this is down to Oral-B’s four-pronged approach – the brand claims this toothpaste doesn’t just loosen, lift and lighten stains, but polishes and protects teeth, too,” they wrote. And now it’s got more almost 60 per cent off.

Buy now

Vanish gold oxi action stain remover & whitening booster powder for whites: Was £26, now £10.35, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Wherever there are white clothes, there are inevitably stains, and there is one brand we always turn to save the day and that’s Vanish. This powder claims to banish stains at temperatures as low as 20 degrees, making it an energy-saving method, as well as an effective one. It removes odours and stains while the natural bright white nature of clothes is restored, and right now at Amazon, it’s also a huge £60 per cent off.

Buy now

OGX argan oil of Morocco sulphate free shampoo for dry hair: Was £6.99, now £1, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Finding a shampoo that you like is one thing, but finding one that is also affordable is a whole other challenge in itself. Luckily for you, we found one of our tried and tested favourites on offer at Amazon with an unbelivable 86 per cent off its original price. This shampoo from OGX was picked as the best sulphate-free shampoo for all hair types by our tester. They said, “OGX prides itself on being gentler on hair than other high-street brands. At such an affordable price, this sulphate-free shampoo was remarkably nourishing for our hair.”

Buy now

Dettol washing machine cleaner, multipack of 6: Was £27.93, now £15.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

A washing machine is one of those underrated areas that need cleaning a lot more than we might think. It makes sense to ensure that the appliance we rely on to clean our clothes, remains clean itself. Simply pour one of these bottles into the detergent draw and run an empty wash at 60 degrees, simple. The brand suggests doing this every two months and with this discounted bundle that means you can have a year’s supply for less than £20. Cleaning made easy (and cheap).

Buy now

Allevia allergy tablets: Was £26.54, now £16.80, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Allergy season is firmly upon us, and any hay-fever sufferers out there will be all too familiar with the challenges this brings. Whether dealing with a runny nose or itchy eyes, allergy-relief tablets can make all the difference when it comes to the fight against pollen. Now, at Amazon, you can stock up on allergy protection for less, with a multi-pack of 70 Allevia 24-hour allergy relief tablets reduced to less than £20.

Buy now

When will Prime Day household essentials deals start?

Amazon has given the go-ahead for Prime Day to take place this year and has just confirmed it will be taking place from the 16th to the 17th of July. Giving us plenty of time to sharpen our shopping skills.

In recent years the sale has always taken place in July, excluding the years impacted by the pandemic, during which they happened in the less sunny month of October. Giving us a lovely midsummer treat, perfect for stocking up on all the hot weather essentials.

Do you have to be a Prime member to access Prime Day deals?

To put it bluntly, yes, you will need to have an active Prime membership to be able to delight in the joys of Prime Day. But we highly recommend you sign up. Alongside the sale, you’ll get year-round unlimited free next day delivery, as well as access to the award-winning Prime Video and Amazon Music streaming services.

A Prime membership costs only £8.99 per month, or £95 if you prefer to pay for the year upfront. If you’re an Amazon Prime newbie be sure to get your 30-day free trial, which will give you total access to all the membership benefits and Prime Day goodies totally free of charge.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tech, gadgets and more, try the links below:

Looking for more savings? We’ve rounded up the best deals on Amazon right now