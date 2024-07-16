Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Amazon Prime Day has landed, and with it comes a whole host of deals waiting to be had. And with all those inevitable parcels arriving at your doorstep post-sale, you may be thinking about the benefits of a video doorbell.

Whether you’re in the market for something to help communicate with delivery drivers or looking for something to provide some extra security and peace of mind. A video doorbell is a great addition to your home.

The Blink video doorbell (was £59.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk) comes tried, tested and approved by our reviewers, and is now 50 per cent off thanks to Amazon Prime Day. The sale event of the summer gives Prime members access to thousands of showstopping deals on anything from tech and appliances to beauty and household essentials.

Here’s what our testers had to say about this wonder at-home security system.

Blink video doorbell: Was £59.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The best budget-buy video doorbell in our review, the writer praised it for its affordable price point, functionality and slim design, noting that it’s “less obtrusive than some others we tested”.

“The audio quality was decent – both hearing what someone was saying on the doorstep and then speaking to them through our app,” they noted. “We could adjust the motion-detection function, so it only triggered recording of relevant events, and adjust the length of the clip it captures. The night vision was decent, too,” added our writer.

Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, it’s currently half-price. You will need a Prime membership, so if you don’t have one, we’d recommend signing up for a 30-day free trial.

Looking for more discounts? Read our round-up of the best home appliance deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale