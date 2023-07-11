Save 31 per cent on this Epson printer for Amazon Prime Day

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon Prime Day is finally here, bringing 48 hours of stellar discounts on air fryers and coffee machines, headphones and tablets and even fans and air conditioners. So, it’s safe to say, if you’re looking for a bargain on home appliances, now is the time to shop.

So far, we’ve seen standout deals, such as this Apple Watch at its lowest price ever alongside AirPods too. And now, entering the virtual bargain bucket, this Epson printer has had its price slashed too.

Scanning, copying and printing in one, the Espon ecotank ET-2810 should certainly cover all your paper-related needs. It’s compact, chic (as far as printers go) and should slot into even the smallest of spaces. So, even if you’re sofa doubles up as your desk, you’re sure to find somewhere to place it.

The current deal sees a saving of just over £71, which is pretty impressive, if you ask us. Just be sure to select the ‘without additional ink multipack’ option underneath the price, to receive the full discount.

Keep reading below for everything you need to know about this saving.

Epson ecotank ET-2810 printer: Was £229.99, now £158.99, Amazon.co.uk

Although we haven’t yet tried this model ourselves, we’re certainly fans of the brand. In fact, two Epson models featured in our best printer guide, proving it has the IndyBest seal of approval.

“For high-speed, business-quality printing at an ultra-low cost, Epson has the goods,” shared our reviewer, proving that Epson is exceptional on the home-printing font. Speaking of a similar, more expensive model, they even added: “Besides the great value, this three-in-one does its job with minimal fuss, producing quality prints with impressive consistency. If you’re looking for a new printer for a small office or busy home (coursework won’t print itself), you won’t go far wrong.” And with very similar attributes, we’re willing to believe this model will be just as impressive.

Working via wifi, it’s easy to integrate with all of your devices, and you can also print with ease, using the app. There’s truly no excuse to forget filling out those documents now.

