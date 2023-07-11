Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon’s flagship Prime Day sales bonanza is finally here, and we’re being treated to a constantly rolling conveyer full of deals, featuring some of the best prices we’ve seen. The discounts are available on a huge range of products, including tech from Apple.

The latest discount that’s caught our eye is the all-new Apple Watch Series 8, which has just been reduced to the lowest price we’ve seen on the smartwatch. You can currently save £70 on the wearable.

Launched in September, the Apple Watch Series 8 isn’t the only gadget that has seen hefty discounts for Prime Day. Amazon has also slashed the price of AirPods pro earbuds to their cheapest-ever price, and the retailer has also cut the price of air fryers and coffee machines, headphones and tablets and even fans and air conditioners.

The deal comes just days after the retailer discounted the price of the older Apple Watch Series 7 from 2021 by a whopping £230, though the smartwatch has now shot back up in price. Here’s how you can get your wrists on the newer (and now cheaper) Apple Watch Series 8.

Apple Watch Series 8, GPS: Was £419, now £349, Amazon.co.uk

The Apple Watch Series 8 is Apple’s most recent smartwatch, so you won’t find a better wearable from the trendy tech firm (unless you opt for the outrageously expensive Apple Watch Ultra). And thanks to Amazon Prime Day, it’s never been cheaper before.

Touted to be the most powerful watch yet, Apple has added new functionality, including temperature sensing, crash detection and sleep stage monitoring. It’s a huge upgrade over the Series 7 and still contains all the step-counting, calories and workout tracking.

In our review of the smartwatch, our reviewer said: “It has a heart-rate monitor so that it can warn you if your heart rate goes unexpectedly high or low, or tell you if you have an irregular heart rhythm, along with notifications of cardio fitness.”

The Series 8 also has an always-on display, meaning you can sneak a look at your wrist in a dull meeting and see the time without having to raise your wrist to illuminate the screen. “This is a feature that, once you’re used to it, you don’t want to go without again,” they added.

Buy now

For more discounts, check out our guide to the best early Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple devices