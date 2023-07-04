Prime Day 2023 – live: Amazon sale news and early deals to shop
Everything you need to know about the summertime sale in real time
Bargain hunters, are you ready? Amazon Prime Day – the two-day annual bargain bonanza – is just one week away now, and will see everything from home appliances, tech and Amazon devices to laptops, fans, mattresses, beauty and so much more go on sale on Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 July.
If you’re eager to shop the deals, be sure to mark the dates in your diary. Of course, if you’re a regular reader of IndyBest, we won’t let you forget it. Being one of the most highly-anticipated shopping events of the year, Amazon Prime Day is the perfect chance to bag a bargain ahead of Black Friday.
As expert shoppers, we’re on hand to help you separate the good deals from the bad and help you spot stellar discounts, starting from now. So keep checking back for hourly updates on everything you need to know – from what’s included to the early bargain buys to shop now.
Save 25% on this Samsung galaxy watch
Samsung Galaxy watch 4: Was £199, now £149, Amazon.co.uk
Packed with nifty features to help you keep track of your overall fitness, health and wellbeing, the Samsung Galaxy watch 4 is already on sale with 25 per cent off. In our review, our tester described it as an “elegantly designed” and powerful wearable, which, at the time of its launch, had marked a “new era of cool Android tech”.
Designed to keep you in the loop with everything from your body-fat percentage to the number of steps you’ve taken that day, expect it to keep track of your blood pressure, sleep quality, body composition and more.
With only a week to go until Prime Day, the excitement is mounting and the early deals are getting better and better. Whether you’re after an Apple Watch, Ninja air fryer or ghd hair straightners, you can find the crème de la crème of offers in our guide below.
Some air coolers and portable air conditioners are already on sale
In the words of American rapper Nelly, it’s getting hot in here – and luckily for us, Amazon is about to reduce the price on air coolers and portable air conditioning units to keep both us and our homes cool. Better still, there are already units on sale in the run-up to the main event.
Beldray EH3234 4-in-1 air cooler: Was £99.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk
Now with 20 per cent off, this air cooler from Beldray boasts four functions in one. The cooling function will offer respite from sweltering summer temperatures while also being able to heat, purify and humidify too. Complete with two ice packs, a remote control and digital display and three fan modes, the air cooler should be easy to move your work space bedroom or communal area as it sits on 360-degree castor wheels.
Sleep easy with these early Prime Day mattress deals
Amazon Prime Day isn’t merely the ideal time to stock up on essential household items and tech products, it also serves as the perfect opportunity to upgrade your mattress from that lumpy thing to something with substance and support and memory foam goodness.
Prime Day will see deals from the likes of Emma, Simba and Silentnight, so you’ll be able to snap up deals on single mattresses, double mattresses, king sized and more. In the lead up to the main event, there are plenty of offers to browse, including 30 per cent off a Silentnight firm double mattress (was £489, now £343.20, Amazon.co.uk).
Stock up on household essentials this Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day isn’t just about big tech, it’s also the best chance to stock up your household cupboards at a fraction of the cost. During the sale you’ll be able to save on everything from dishwasher tablets and toilet roll to cleaning essentials and pet food.
We don’t mean to be weird or anything, but discounts on cleaning products, such as this bulk pack of microfibre cleaning cloths, really gets us excited.
Leviatan microfiber cleaning cloths 30 pack: Was £18.99, now £13.49, Amazon.co.uk
At close to 30 per cent off, this 30-pack of microfibre cloths works out at just 44p each, making them quite the steal. The special structure of the microfibre allows for dry and wet cleaning of surfaces, and they come in five different colours – not just boring blue.
Squeaky clean Prime Day deals on electric toothbrushes
Oral hygiene products often see the most significant price cuts during Amazon Prime Day, so it’s often the best time to pick up a new toothbrush, water flosser or teeth whitening kit on the cheap. But you don’t have to wait until the sale to nab a stellar saving. Case in point; the Oral-B deal below.
Oral-B Vitality Pro electric toothbrush: Was £49.99, now £20, Amazon.co.uk
Save a massive 60 per cent ahead of Amazon Prime Day with this deal on the Oral-B Vitality Pro electric toothbrush. It features a round brush head, three brushing modes – daily clean, sensitive and unique sensitive plus, and there is an in-built two-minute timer. Plus, the Vitality Pro is rechargeable, so you won’t have to reach for the batteries. Until June, the electric toothbrush has never been this cheap before.
What is Amazon Prime Day anyway?
What even is Prime Day, anyway? Well, dear reader, here’s your cheat sheet in two paragraphs.
Amazon Prime Day is an annual, two-day sale event that sees the retailer reduce the price of thousands of products from big-name brands, including Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Shark, Simba, Ninja and many more.
Besides product deals, you’ll also be able to buy experiences. Offering a unique selection of once-in-a-lifetime opportunities, discounted like any other Prime Day deal. A host of famous faces is set to take part and the first experience has been revealed as a tour of Neighbours – you know, the Australian TV soap.
Straighten your barnet with this early Prime Day deal
A fan of haircare tools? Us too, whether it’s Dyson or Shark or Ghd. And we’ve just spotted this deal on one of our favourite Ghd hair straighteners.
Ghd platinum+ hair straighteners: Was £229, now £181, Amazon.co.uk
Earning a spot in our round-up of the best hair straighteners, Ghd’s platinum+ tongs impressed our reviewer with their smart technology that gives you a personalised touch. “The plates recognise the thickness of your hair and the styling speed, adjusting the heat accordingly – the heat is monitored constantly, so your hair is never compromised,” our tester said. Offering a “faultless performance” thanks to a speedy heat-up time, the tongs leave you with “sleek and shiny results”. Right now, you can save just over 20 per cent on the straighteners.
Prime Day deals on Amazon devices are rolling in
Being an Amazon event, it’s no surprise that Amazon devices see massive price cuts during Prime Day, and we expect no less this year.. The offers are already dropping ahead of the shopping bonanza, and we’ve curated a selection of the best so far.
Amazon Fire 7 kids tablet: Was £114.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk
You can currently save £15 on this Amazon Fire 7 kids’ tablet, taking the child-friendly device down to less than £100. The tablet has a 7in screen and comes complete with parental controls for setting screen time limits and age-appropriate access. You can choose between blue, purple and red case colours, and it comes with 16GB internal memory and 10 hours of battery life on a single charge – long enough for Minecraft action.
Amazon Echo, 4th gen: Was £109.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk
The fourth-generation Amazon Echo has been discounted by £10 in this early Prime Day deal. The device won the top spot in our round-up of the best Amazon smart speakers, with our tech writer Alex Lee stating it’s “the best all-round smart speaker. It’s not too big, not too small, has excellent sound and isn’t too expensive”. It has an integrated smart hub, so you don’t need to create a smart home skill to connect devices. “It sounded rich, detailed and oh, could it get loud. Plus, we were able to set up personalised voice recognition for each family member, and Alexa skills worked a dream.”
