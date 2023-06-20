Amazon Prime Day fan deals 2023: Offers to expect on Swan, Tower, Dyson and more

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here at IndyBest, we’re pretty much experts on all things Amazon Prime Day. Covering the latest product comings and goings, price cuts, delivery times, stock levels and more, we make it our priority to update you on the seasonal sale.

But before we jump into this season’s sales bonanza, we’ve curated some handy product guides, so you can be prepared. Turning our attention to tech, laptops, Apple products, mattresses, air con and more, if you’re looking to save on these big-ticket items, be sure to bookmark some of these pages.

Adding to the long lists of items we’re hoping to shop in the sale, fans are sure to be a favourite for many. As summer has kicked off with a heatwave, the call for a cool breeze couldn’t be stronger, especially when there are some serious savings to be had.

Although, you will have to wait a little bit longer before the savings start to roll in. Amazon is yet to announce the official dates of this year’s Prime Day but, using previous years as a guide, we suspect it could be held on 10-11 or 17-18 July. Of course, we will be the first to update you as soon as an official date is stated.

Keep reading below for everything we know so far, from how to bag a bargain on a fail-safe fan to which brands are already in the bargain bucket.

When will Prime Day deals on fans begin?

This Amazon Prime Day will be the online retailer’s eighth since starting the event in 2015. While Amazon brought us the Prime Early Access Sale in October last year, and the Amazon Spring Sale a few months ago, both pale in comparison to the size of this super sale event.

Although Amazon is yet to share when exactly this year’s Amazon Prime Day will take place, we have our hopes set on 10-11 or 17-18 July, in keeping with its usual mid-July, Monday-to-Tuesday slot. So, be sure to bookmark your calendars if you’re looking to bag a bargain, and we’ll be the first to let you know once an actual date is locked in.

Do you need an Amazon Prime account to access the deals?

Yes, you’ll need an Amazon Prime account to take part in the two-day sale. While Amazon’s most recent sales event – the Amazon Spring Sale – was opened up to everyone, Amazon’s flagship Prime Day sale is exclusive to Prime members.

Savvy shoppers who don’t have a Prime subscription yet will want to sign up for a 30-day free trial, just hold off on activating it until we know the official dates – lest your trial runs out before the sales start to kick off. Otherwise, an Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month or £95 for a year, and it’s simple to sign up by following the instructions on the Amazon Prime landing page.

Fan deals to expect this year

Unsurprisingly, it’s the big brands we’re hoping to see in the Amazon Prime Day sale this year – Dyson, Swan, Vonhaus and more – and we don’t think we’ll be disappointed. Although we can’t yet say for certain which types of fans will feature, a little look at last year should give us some clues.

The Swan SFA12620BLN blue retro 12in desk fan fell in price from £54.99 to £29.99 (Amazon.co.uk), displaying quite an impressive discount. And the Pro Breeze oscillating tower fan also fell by almost 50 per cent (£99.99, Amazon.co.uk), showing there are some real savings to be had.

Best pre-Prime Day fan deals

Smartdevil desk fan: Was £18.85, now £15.29, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

While we're yet to see the big brands enter the online bargain bucket, there are still bargains to be had on smaller fans, especially portable and desktop options. This Smartdevil desk fan simply slots into a USB port, perfect for propping next to your laptop or the back of a computer.

Buy now

Ferrisa portable neck fan: Was £46.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This handy neck fan has had a price reduction of close to 50 per cent. Perfect for sticky commutes or sweaty summertime walks, you may have spotted similar styles trending on TikTok as a warm-weather must-have.

Buy now

Powerbeat fan: Was £16.99, now £11.89, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This handheld device offers on-the-go cooling. Available in a range of colours, from pink to white to black, it's sure to be a welcome accessory in anyone's bag this summer.

Buy now

Duronic pedestal fan FN65: Was £59.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

For larger fan options, the Duronic pedestal fan has had a price reduction of £10 and even comes with a remote control to tailor the cooling function while you sit back with your feet up.

Buy now

How to keep up to date with the best Prime Day offers

Our experts are on hand to cover everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day across the IndyBest site, so be sure to check in regularly for all the latest updates. If you’re after a specific product, be sure to bookmark the dedicated product pages, including tech, laptops, Apple products, mattresses, air con and, of course, fans.

To go one step further in your savvy saving mission, you can also add the products you’ve truly set your heart on to your Amazon wish list, so you can access it quickly and keep track of any price changes. Just look out for the retailer sneakily shifting the RRP, making it look like you’re getting a better deal than you actually are.

