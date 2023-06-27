Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Many of us love to bag ourselves a bargain and Amazon Prime Day is just the time to do it. With the retailer’s annual sale just two weeks away, not only can you start planning what deals you might want to scoop up but there are even some early deals to enjoy, too.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 takes place across 11 and 12 July, but in true Amazon style, there’s already many savings to snap up across the household essentials category, should you need cleaning products, nappies, pet food or other weekly staples.

Should you be looking to scoop up your own savings, we understand that while discounts are often amazing, they can be a little tricky to navigate during the sale. That’s why our team of IndyBest experts are on-hand to help you find the best deals.

Whether you want to save on some spenny named brands or you’re simply looking to stock up on your cleaning cupboard, we’re here to make sure you have access to the best prices on the market.

To find out more about what household essentials deals to expect during the Amazon Prime Day sale, as well as how to find the best early offers, keep reading.

Read more: Best home appliances deals to snap up ahead of Amazon Prime Day

When will Amazon Prime Day household essentials start?

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is set to start on Tuesday 11 July, ending at 11.59pm on Wednesday 12 July.

This is in line with the annual dates and times Amazon has scheduled Prime Day since the height of the pandemic – although, in October 2022, Amazon held a Prime Day Early Access Sale (which many referred to as Prime Day 2).

Best early Prime Day household essentials deals

While Prime Day is still a couple of weeks away, Amazon is treating its customers to a few early deals across household essentials, so you don’t have to wait to grab those savings.

Carex original antibacterial hand wash: Was £11.70, now £7.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Protect those hands from harmful germs with Carex’s original antibacterial hand wash. While not something you’d immediately bookmark come sale season, we all need to stock up on soap and this pack of six bottles is reduced by 32 per cent.

Buy now

Splesh by Cusheen toilet roll: £34.99, now £23.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Enjoy quilted luxury at a bargain price, with this bulk pack of toilet roll from Cusheen. Sure, 72 toilet rolls might seem a lot, but you’ll get through it quicker than you think and it’s always handy to have spares in your cupboard. These ones are eco-friendly, made from sustainably-sourced virgin pulp.

Buy now

Flash floor cleaner speedmop starter kit: Was £22, now £12, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

No one loves to clean but investing in new cleaning equipment at a bargain has got to make the task a little bit more tolerable. This speedmop from Flash is quick, easy to use and hygienic – eradicating surfaces of dirt and grime, without involving you getting on your knees. Featuring recyclable wet cloths that are twice as thick, you can easily remove tough stains in your home. And right now its got £10 off.

Buy now

Pack’N’Pride dog treats chewy twists: Was £22.99, now £16.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Don’t just think of yourself this Prime Day, think of your pets too. This 10-pack of dog treats comprise of real meat; 100 per cent beef chewy rawhide wrapped with natural human-grade chicken and duck breast meat, so you know you’re giving your pooch the best. Free from additives, artificial colours, soy and grains, they’re safe, tasty and rich in nutrients. Oh and they’re 26 per cent off.

Buy now

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day household essentials deals?

Yes, this is the most important thing to remember. You do need to be an Amazon Prime member to scoop up the many deals and discounts on offer for Prime Day.

Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month, but in addition to access to the Prime Day sale, you’ll also get free shipping and other exclusive bonuses all year round.

Signing up couldn’t be easier – head to the Amazon Prime page and enter your details. If you’re not 100 per cent sold on membership just yet, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial ahead of the sale and then cancel whenever you wish.

What to expect from Prime Day household essentials deals in 2023

Amazon Prime Day is the perfect place to snap up some deals across household essentials. While they aren’t the more glamorous sale items when compared to discounts acrosss TVs, mattresses and more, they’re products all of us need around the home.

How to get the best Amazon Prime Day household essentials deals

All of our Prime Day 2023 content will be regularly updated, this page included – so be sure to bookmark this article to stay updated on all of the best household essentials deals, as well as discounts to scoop up across everything from laptops to home appliances.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on household essentials, try the links below:

Want to shop even more great deals? Check out the latest offers from Amazon