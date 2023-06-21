Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With Amazon Prime Day 2023 just weeks away, it might be time to start thinking about what deals you might want to pick up in the retailer’s online sale.

The two-day sale begins on 11 July – but in true Amazon style, there’s already many discounts to snap up across the home appliances category, including air fryers, vacuum cleaners and pots and pans.

This year’s Amazon Prime Day sale is no different and should see shoppers scoop up the best savings – but it’s understandable if it can all get a little overwhelming. But fear not, we at IndyBest are on hand to offer our expert advice and help you filter through the myriad of deals during the sale.

Whether you’re shopping for a new mattress for your bedroom or your home is in desperate need of a a fan to help you keep cool this summer, we’re here to make sure you get the best price possible.

To find out more about what home appliance deals to expect during the Amazon Prime Day sale, as well as how to find the best early offers, keep reading.

When will Amazon Prime Day kitchen appliances and cleaning deals start?

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is set to take place across 11 and 12 July, ending at 11.59pm on the latter date.

This is keeping with the annual dates and times Amazon has scheduled Prime Day since the height of the pandemic, however in October 2022, Amazon held a Prime Day Early Access Sale (which many referred to as Prime Day 2).

Best early Prime Day home appliance deals

While Prime Day is not until July, Amazon has launched a few early deals across home appliances so you don’t have to wait to grab those discounts.

Ninja Foodi max dual zone digital air fryer: Was £249.99, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

Enjoy 20 per cent off this dual zone air fryer from Ninja. Not only will you save pennies ahead of the Prime Day sale but the brand claims you’ll also save up to 65 per cent on your energy bill. With two different cooking zones and six cooking functions, you can air fry, roast, bake, reheat, dehydrate and max crisp to your heart’s content.

Shark stratos upright vacuum cleaner: Was £429.99, now £299, Amazon.co.uk

When it comes to vacuum cleaners, the Shark anti hair wrap plus design is pretty sought-after, removing hair from the brush roll as you clean. Ideal for long, short and even pet hair, this device also features anti-odour technology for a fresher-smelling home. Thanks to the duo clean floorhead, the cleaner can glide across everything from carpets to hard floors and it can even transform into a portable vacuum. Oh, and it’s 30 per cent off ahead of Prime Day.

Tefal 20cm comfort max stainless steel non-stick frying pan: Was £25, now £15.49, Amazon.co.uk

If your kitchen cupboards could do with a little replenishing then the early Amazon Prime Deals could be exactly what you need. There’s over 38 per cent off on selected Tefal pans, such as this 20cm stainless steel non-stick version. Featuring thermo-signal technology to indicate the ideal cooking start time, as well as durable non-stick coating, there’s not better cooking companion.

Tower T17076 xpress pro combo 10-in-1 digital air fryer oven: Was £139.99, now £115, Amazon.co.uk

Yes, it’s another air fryer but they remain the hottest gadgets for your kitchen. This model from Tower features vortx air frying technology to circulate hot air around your food, cooking it up to 30 per cent faster than a conventional oven – plus at 11l in capacity, you can cook for the whole family. A healthier way to sort lunches and dinners, you can feast on a variety of foods thanks to eight different presets. It’s currently 18 per cent off in the early access Prime Day sale.

TeQsli single mattress 3ft, 10 inch gel memory foam 7 zone orthopedic single mattress: Was £159.99, now £135.99, Amazon.co.uk

Currently reduced by 15 per cent, this single mattress is gel memoery foam and with a 3D breathable mesh for extra comfort. Its seven-zone pocket spring divides the individually wrapped springs for unique support for the head, neck, shoulders, back, waist, buttocks, legs and feet. Plus, you’ll sleep even better bagging a bargain on this beauty.

Smartdevil USB desk fan: Was £16.99, now £14.44, Amazon.co.uk

While we’re all rejoicing in the arrival of summer, we’d be lying if we said it didn’t make things a little uncomfortable at home. With more of us working from home, investing in some kind of fan is essential – and this desk fan from Smartdevil is a great choice. Reduced by 15 per cent as part of the early Amazon Prime Day deals, it weighs only 170g so this compact design is perfectly convenient to sit on your desk or take with you on the go. Meanwhile the 360 degree tilt allows air to be circulated in multiple directions.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day kitchen appliances and cleaning deals?

Yes, this is the most important thing to note. You do need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the deals and discounts on offer for Prime Day.

Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month but in addition to access to the Prime Day sale, you’ll also get free shipping and other exclusive bonuses all year round.

Signing up couldn’t be easier – head to the Amazon Prime page and enter your details. If you’re not 100 per cent sold on membership just yet, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial ahead of the sale and then cancel whenever you wish.

What to expect from Prime Day kitchen appliances and cleaning deals in 2023

Amazon Prime Day is the perfect place to snap up some deals across home appliances. The sale typically includes some of the best air fryers of 2023, as well as top mattress brands and much more. Expect to see lots of discounts on Ninja, Bosch, Philips and many more.

How to get the best Amazon Prime Day home appliance deals

We’ll be regularly updating all of our Prime Day 2023 guides, including this one – so bookmark this page to stay updated on all of the best home appliance deals, as well as discounts to scoop up across everything from TVs and laptops to mattresses.

