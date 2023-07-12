Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Amazon Prime Day sale is well underway and there are plenty of savings worth snapping up, whether you’re looking to upgrade your TV, stock up on discounted household essentials or treat yourself to a new pair of headphones.

The sale kicked off yesterday and finishes at midnight tonight (12 July), which means you’ve still got time to add some bargains to your online shopping basket.

Follow live: The best and latest Amazon Prime Day deals

Over the last two days, the IndyBest team has been busy tracking down the very best savings to be had across tech, laptops and more. But if gadgets aren’t quite your thing, fear not, as the Prime Day sale is a brilliant destination for all things beauty too. And the latest discount that’s caught our eye is one that’s guaranteed to brighten your mood and your smile all at once with Hismile’s V34 colour corrector serum reduced by an impressive 25 per cent.

Taking over TikTok earlier this year, videos of the toothpaste being used have been viewed hundreds of millions of times, and even Kim Kardashian has revealed she’s a big fan, telling her 362million followers that she’s “obsessed” with its ability to whiten teeth.

Dubbed the “purple shampoo of teeth”, here’s everything you need to know about the dazzling deal.

Hismile V34 teeth whitening purple toothpaste: Was £19, now £14.25, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Designed to help you achieve maximum whiteness, this toothpaste works by utilising colour correcting technology, just like purple shampoo. Made with a deep purple hue, which is directly opposite yellow on the colour wheel, the brand states that the serum helps to cancel out any yellow undertones and stains, leaving you with a brighter smile.

However, it’s worth noting that this product is a colour corrector and is not designed to replace your everyday dental routine. As such, the brand recommends using V34 in the morning after brushing with your normal toothpaste or before an event to eliminate unwanted yellow undertones on your teeth.

While we haven’t tested this exact product, Hismile’s PAP+ whitening toothpaste did feature in our round-up of the best whitening toothpastes, so you can rest assured that you’re buying from an IndyBest-approved brand. In our review, the tester praised the product for being “gentle” and effectively removed stains “in as little as a few days”.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts and offers on beauty, try the links below:

Looking for more deals? Check out our dedicated Prime Day guides, from tech to home appliances