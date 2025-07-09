My holy-grail drugstore mascara is now even cheaper for Amazon Prime Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Long fluttering lashes are the cherry on top of any make-up look and Maybelline’s sky high mascara – which had a big viral moment on TikTok a few years ago – is the ultimate for natural yet impressive-looking lashes.

This mascara has taken pride of place as my everyday mascara ever since I first tried it, thanks to its lash-lengthening and volumising powers. The formula feels lightweight and doesn’t clump, and the wand manages to catch every one of my lashes. And best of all, I've never experienced any fallout.

Having worked my way through many a tube of this mascara, I'm constantly on the hunt for a deal on it – and I'm pleased to say that I've just spotted that it's currently reduced at Amazon to £5.99 thanks to Prime Day.

It's safe to say I'm running to the checkout to get my hands on it. Keep reading for why I think you should do the same.

Maybelline lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £5.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

One of my favourite innovations in the make-up world is the glow-up that mascara wands have had. Over the years, they’ve developed from thick bristles that simply aren’t as effective at separating lashes to spiky, plastic heads that easily glide through, distributing product evenly and sparingly. Maybelline’s sky high mascara has one such wand, and I instantly fell in love with it.

Its uniquely designed brush is long, thin and densely packed with tiny plastic bristles, which make it ideal for getting to hard-to-reach areas and easy to manoeuvre from all angles with minimal mess. In my in-depth review of the mascara, I also rave about the tiny bristles that line the wand, which I have found “help comb through each and every lash – yes, even those pesky ones right in the corner”.

open image in gallery You can tell from the before (left) and after (right) photo how impressive this budget-friendly mascara is ( Sarah Young )

The mascara itself isn’t flaky, meaning it doesn’t drop throughout the day and feels lightweight on lashes. I also find that when I swipe the product on my lashes, which are relatively short and stubborn, they look significantly longer and separated. If you’re all about volume, then this mascara may not be for you, but if length is your game, then there are few better products out there. It is buildable, and you can take your lashes from incredibly natural to dramatic without the product feeling crusty or dry.

I love this mascara and will definitely be taking advantage of this saving on Amazon today. I’d highly recommend doing the same if you’re looking to say hello to long lashes. Thank me later.