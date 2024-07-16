Support truly

Air fryers have changed the home cooking game and one brand that took the space by storm is Ninja, thanks to its innovative technology and easy to use designs. Right now, the Ninja foodi dual-zone air fryer has a whopping 36 per cent off in the Prime Day sale, saving you nearly £100 – the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this model.

Although you may just think air fryers are good for frozen foods, like chips or breaded chicken (which they definitely are), they can also be used to cook the likes of salmon, roast potatoes and veg like carrots and broccoli. With a reputation for using less oil and being healthier than regular frying, it’s no surprise they’ve become so popular over the last few years.

If you’ve been umm-ing and aah-ing over whether to invest in an air fryer yourself, now could be the time to add one to your online shopping basket, thanks to this never-before-seen price. Want to know more before you commit? Read on to see why this was touted as the best dual air fryer in our round-up.

Ninja Foodi AF400UK 9.5l dual-zone air fryer: Was £249.99, now £159.99, Amazon.co.uk

Out of all the air fryers our reviewer tried in their round-up, they said that this one was “the most powerful”, adding that their food ended up “a lot tastier and crispier compared to when cooking in other air fryer models”. The gadget has six settings including roast, air fry, bake, reheat, crisp and dehydrate, and you can set each of the two drawers to cook different things, at different temperatures, at the same time.

Our reviewer noted that you can even sync the drawers to be ready at the same time, too. Plus, they said it looks “super chic” with a matte black design and shiny silver accents, meaning it will sit happily in any kitchen without being an eye sore.

It’s parts are dishwasher safe and it was rated five stars in our air fryer round-up, so it’s well worth taking advantage of the nearly 40 per cent saving in the Prime Day sale.

