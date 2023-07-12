Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

We’re nearing the end of Amazon Prime Day’s 48-hour sale, but the deals aren’t slowing down just yet.

With stellar savings on everything from Apple devices – the Apple Watch, AirPods Pro earbuds and MacBook Air are all at their lowest ever price, FYI – to air fryers, cordless vacuum cleaners, coffee machines and more, there are some real bargains to be found.

Follow live: The best and latest Amazon Prime Day deals

But one area that’s seen some great bargains this year is beauty. We’ve seen everything from Ghd hair straighteners to teeth whitening powder popping up in the sale. And to add to these standout buys, we’ve just spied a 35 per cent saving on the Shark style iQ ionic hair dryer.

Keep reading below to find out everything you need to know about this beauty bargain.

Shark style iQ ionic hair dryer: Was £199.99, now £129.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Always after an alternative to the sell-out Dyson supersonic hair dryer, we set out to see whether this Shark style iQ was a worthy opponent, comparing the two in a handy guide.

“As an ionic tool, it promises to dry hair with minimal damage by distributing the heat in a more even way,” explained our tester. Adding, “the hair tool is compact and ergonomic. It fits comfortably into the hand, and at just 730g it is one of the lightest hair dryers we’ve used, rivalled only by Dyson’s supersonic.”

“The easy-to-use tool has three different heat and airflow settings – low, medium and high – which can easily be changed, with an LED light illuminating the setting you’re using,” they continued. “The feature that gives the Shark style iQ the edge over the Dyson is the way the attachments work with the dryer. It recognises which attachment you’re using and automatically adjusts the temperature and airflow settings accordingly for the best results.”

“Another standout feature is that you can adjust the airflow of the concentrator attachment. You can choose between two modes: pre-styling, which opens up the nozzle for a wider airpath and a more gentle all-over dry; and a precision styling mode that makes for a narrower, more targeted airpath for a sleeker, straightened look.”

And, most importantly, “we were most impressed with was how quickly it managed to dry our hair, and how quiet it was.” So, if you’re after a new hair dryer, this one is well worth a look.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts and offers on beauty, try the links below:

Looking for more deals? Check out our dedicated Prime Day guides, from tech to home appliances