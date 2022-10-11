The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Save £135 on a Tefal air fryer in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
Rustle up healthier meals in no time
For the first time, Amazon has launched a second Prime Day offering of the year. Officially called the Prime Early Access Sale, it’s a great opportunity to snap up a discount across tech, laptops, TVs, household essentials and more.
One particular area of interest is air fryers – a useful kitchen appliance, if you’re hoping to fry up a storm without the need for oil. It’s also much more energy efficient than a conventional oven, making it a great alternative for midweek meal preps.
There are a few air fryers currently on offer during the Early Access Sale, such as the Princess digital air fryer (was £91.99, now £65.99, Amazon.co.uk), but the biggest saving we’ve found is on Tefal’s own actifry range, with a £135 discount.
Tefal actifry genius XL 2in1 YV970840 air fryer: Was £284.99, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk
Make life easier in the kitchen with Tefal’s nifty air fryer. Not only is it likely to use less energy than your cooker, the kitchen appliance will also help rustle up healthier meals in half the time. Its six-portion capacity makes it a great option for families and large households, while the one-pot cooking design means you can make everything from stir frys and paellas to currys and casseroles. When you’re feeling peckish between meals, the actifry’s snacking tray also helps create nuggets, chips and more. Right now, you can save 47 per cent on the appliance.
