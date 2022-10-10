Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The wait is over. Amazon’s second Prime Day event of the year – officially called the Prime Early Access Sale – is here.

The pre-Black Friday shopping bonanza will run until midnight on Wednesday (12 October) and offers you the perfect opportunity to bag a bargain on everything from tech, laptops and gaming to home appliances, household essentials and so much more.

Where big-name brands are concerned, true to form, Amazon has gone big, offering some seriously impressive deals and discounts on the likes of Shark, Ninja, Olaplex, Lego, Apple, Fitbit, ghd and, of course, Amazon’s own-brand gadgets.

The 48-hour event can feel a little overwhelming, but our crack team of deal-hunters will be providing minute-by-minute coverage, to help you discover the best bargains. Keep reading to discover nothing but the crème de la crème.

Read more:

Apple iPhone 13 pro max: Was £1,149, now £1,069, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Looking to upgrade your iPhone during the Prime Early Access Sale? Amazon has just discounted the price of Apple’s premium iPhone 13 pro max from last year. While it’s only a modest £80 saving on the 256GB model (the 1TB version has a £150 saving, taking it down to £ 1,229), it’s more than a miracle for the tech giant, which has a notorious allergy to big-ticket sales events.

The iPhone 13 pro max has a large 6.7in OLED screen, perfect for watching films while you’re on the go, or editing photos and videos. “The swathe of photographic improvements alone is worth upgrading for, made possible by a faster processor and better camera sensors, but there’s plenty more under the hood,” our tester said in our review of the handset. The iPhone’s first 120Hz display is another highlight.

Buy now

Fitbit versa 3: Was £180.27, now £119, Amazon.co.uk

(Fitbit)

The Fitbit Versa range is the company’s “mass appeal smartwatch” and it offers almost everything you’d want out of an everyday smartwatch and fitness tracker. While a new Versa 4 has recently launched, it’s the Versa 3 that’s on sale. “Although the Versa 3 definitely has its main focus on the fitness market, there’s also heavy investment in general wellness, through ECG, sleep and blood oxygen saturation sensors,” our writer said in their round-up of the best Fitbit devices. “This is the smartwatch for fitness-focused users that still want a good-looking, contemporary-styled product with enough smart features to help in everyday life.”

Buy now

Apple Watch series 7, GPS and cellular, 41mm green aluminium case with a clover sport band: Was £408.82, now £369, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

If you’re looking to up your fitness game, you’ll be pleased to know last year’s Apple Watch series 7 is currently on sale this Prime Day. The Apple Watch series 7 is a subtle but powerful step up from 2020’s already-excellent series 6,” our writer said in their review. “It’s a highly personal device that is easy to use, offers mapping directions on your wrist, so you don’t need to hold your phone aloft when walking in a city street at night, measures your heart rate, and calculates how many calories that yoga class burnt.” You can currently save 10 per cent on the fitness tracker.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy tab S7 FE, wifi and cellular, 64GB: Was £629, now £539, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

The mid-range Samsung Galaxy tab S7 FE has a £90 discount in the Prime Early Access Sale right now. The fan edition tablet has a massive 12.4in display and is 5G compatible. It’s similar to the Samsung flagship S7 tablet from last year, but it has a regular LCD screen instead of an OLED one, as well as a slightly older processor, but still offers good value.

“The excellent design and great build quality give it a premium feel,” our writer said in their review. “Battery life is exceptional and the inclusion of the S Pen stylus in the box adds to the value. While the processor isn’t quite up to the most demanding games, for most everyday tasks, it excels and, thanks to that screen, looks tremendous while it’s doing them.”

Buy now

Shark style iQ ionic hair dryer and styler HD120UK: Was £199.99, now £139.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

While Shark might be better known for its vacuum cleaners, it entered the haircare industry with a bang. This model was designed to rival Dyson’s supersonic and it impressed our tester so much that it took the top spot in our review of the best hair dryers. Having been praised for being fast and easy to use, it “provides excellent results, so every day can be a good hair day”. Better still, it’s 30 per cent off right now.

Buy now

Microsoft Surface laptop studio: Was £2,479, now £1,989, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Surface laptop studio is a monster of a Windows laptop with an articulated design that enables you to pull the touchscreen towards you, like a graphics tablet. In our review, our tester said: “It’s a creativity-focused portable with tonnes of processing power, enough memory to juggle enormous media files without breaking a sweat, and a stunning 120Hz display that feels more fluid and responsive than most other screens we’ve tested.” A specialist machine for stylus-wielding creative professionals who want to stand out from the MacBook crowd, the Surface laptop studio has almost £500 off in the sale.

Buy now

Echo buds, 2nd gen: Was £129.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Sure, everyone and their dog has a pair of wireless earbuds now, but they’re not exactly the most affordable option – we’re looking at you, AirPods pro. The Amazon Echo buds with Alexa usually cost £129.99, but Amazon’s whacked them down to £79.99. They’re smaller and more lightweight than the previous model, feature active noise cancellation, and they can be controlled by your voice with Alexa. There’s also a wireless chargeable case, which is always handy.

Buy now

Huawei matebook D16: Was £999.99, now £899.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

There’s £100 off the newest 16in laptop from Huawei in the Prime Day Early Access Sale. Packing the latest 12th-generation Core i7 processor, a generous 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage, it’s a super-fast and performance-focused portable that can handle high workloads and even some light gaming.

Buy now

Ninja foodi zerostick five-piece cookware pan set: Was £200, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re looking to replace your old saucepan set, now’s your chance, as Ninja’s bestselling three-piece cookware set is reduced by 25 per cent in the Prime Early Access Sale. Earning the top spot in our round-up of the best saucepan sets, our reviewer said: “It’s the closest we’ve come to cooking with our eyes closed.” Complete with three saucepans – 16cm, 18cm and 20cm – all feature heat-tempered glass lids and have a chip-, flake- and peel-resistant finish. Touted to be durable and long lasting, the pans are suitable for all hob types, including induction.

Buy now

Cosi Home luxury heated throw electric blanket: Was £74.99, now £50.97, Amazon.co.uk

(Cosihome)

If you’re looking to stay snug this winter, an electric blanket such as Cosi Home’s is well worth adding to your wish list while it’s 32 per cent off. Big enough for keeping two adults snug as a bug on frosty nights, the covering features nine heat settings, advanced overheat protection and the ability to switch off automatically – ideal for absent-minded snoozers who often forget to unplug their stuff. In our round-up of best electric blankets, our tester praised this one for feeling “dreamily soft” while boasting the most temperature settings of all blankets they tried.

Buy now

Ring stick up cam battery, 3rd gen, 2019, pack of four: Was £359.95, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The current-generation Ring stick up cam is a security camera that can be mounted onto flat surfaces indoors or outdoors. This model doesn’t have to be plugged in, so it’s particularly versatile. You get real-time notifications whenever motion is detected and there’s a two-way microphone and speaker. In our review of the device, our writer said “the quality of footage is excellent and the motion detection works as you’d want it to”. You save £159.97 with this deal on a pack of four battery-powered stick up cams.

Buy now

Simba hybrid mattress, double: Was £999, now £549.45, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

One of our go-to mattress brands, we’ve already done a thorough review of the double-size Simba hybrid mattress – and it’s safe to say we were impressed. “The Simba hybrid mattress is one that gives an instant and cloud-like balance of comfort and support right up to the edges,” shared our tester. They recommended it for “medium-firmness fans, side and front sleepers, back-pain sufferers and people who get hot at night”. And now, with an impressive 45 per cent saving, you’re sure to like it even more.

Buy now

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K max: Was £54.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Amazon’s flagship Fire TV stick max currently has 27 per cent off in this Early Access deal. It’s 40 per cent faster than the OG Fire TV stick 4K (was £49.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk), so apps load faster and everything feels smoother. In fact, this is something our writer was particularly impressed with when they featured it in our guide to the best streaming devices. They said. “We found that older generations of Fire TV sticks were underpowered – apps would stutter and navigation would often lag and feel unresponsive – but the latest version of the device addresses these problems with an improved processor and more efficient software.”

As expected, content can be viewed in 4K ultra HD, with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and you also get access to immersive Dolby Atmos audio. Plus, that Alexa voice remote really does come in handy when switching between shows and asking Alexa irrelevant questions.

Buy now

Amazon Kindle paperwhite: Was £129.99, now £94.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The mid-range Kindle paperwhite is one of the most popular Kindle devices Amazon has ever made, and the 2021 model currently has 27 per cent off in the Prime Early Access Sale. It features a large 6.8in screen, smaller bezels, an adjustable warm light, increased LED backlighting for more-even illumination and USB-C charging. In our review of the device, our writer said “the all-new Kindle paperwhite is the best Kindle Amazon has made, narrowing the feature gap between the mid-range Kindle paperwhite and the high-end Kindle oasis enough that we can’t recommend the most expensive Kindle over the newest one.”

Buy now

Tefal actifry genius XL two-in-one YV970840 air fryer: Was £200, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Make life easier in the kitchen with Tefal’s nifty air fryer. Not only will it use far less energy than your usual cooker, but the kitchen appliance will also help rustle up healthier meals in half the time. Its six-portion capacity makes it a great option for families and large households while the one-pot cooking design means you can make everything from stir frys and paellas to currys or casseroles. And when you’re feeling peckish between meals, the actifry’s snacking tray helps create nuggets, chips and more. Right now, you can save 25 per cent on the appliance.

Buy now

Le Creuset signature cast iron soup pot with lid, 24cm: Was £209.84, now £134, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The darling of French kitchens for more than a century, Le Creuset’s signature cast iron pots are a must-have for any home cook. For Prime Early Access, you can save nearly 40 per cent on the cookware brand’s soup pot. Even though it’s shaped especially for soups, you can still rustle up various meals in this pot, from slow-cooked stews to bouillabaisse. Endlessly versatile, the one-pot wonder can be used in the oven, on the hob, under the grill or even on a barbecue, with its tight-fitting domed lid locking in moisture and heat. Available in five colours, we love the shell pink that’s perfect for brightening up your kitchen counter this winter.

Buy now

Amazon Echo dot 4th gen: Was £49.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With the imminent launch of the 5th gen Echo dot (£54.99, Amazon.co.uk), Amazon has discounted last year’s 4th gen Echo dot smart speaker by a massive 60 per cent, saving you £30. Just like other gadgets in the Echo smart-speaker range, the Echo dot features the all-knowing Alexa voice assistant. You can use it to play music, set timers, drop in and call other Amazon Echo users, control smart home devices, play games, access apps and much more.

The device found its way onto our round-up of the best smart speakers, with our writer saying: “If you’re an Alexa user, or dipping your toe into the world of smart speakers, the Echo dot is a great choice for a non-invasive speaker that produces great sound and slots nicely into the Amazon ecosystem.”

Buy now

Instant Pot pro crisp 11-in-1 electric multi cooker: Was £249.99, now £159.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Thanks to the Prime Early Access Sale, you can save nearly 40 per cent on Instant Pot’s famed 11-in-1 electric multi cooker. In our review of the kitchen appliance, our tester said they loved the results from the pro crisp. Praising the durable stainless-steel pot, “the intuitive and easy to use control panel” and the quick pressure time. They added that the tall and compact design is perfect for smaller spaces. It works as (deep breath now) an air fryer, slow cooker, steamer, saute pan, food warmer, roaster, mini grill, oven and grill. Plus, the do-it-all appliance also remembers the settings from the last use, so there’s no need to reprogram it every time.

Buy now

Crocs unisex baya clog: Was £28, now £18.02, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Love them or loathe them, Crocs are back. Perhaps the most practical fashion fad, the rubber clogs are designed with comfort in mind. Durable, lightweight and waterproof, the shoes are a steal at just £18 during the Prime Early Access Sale. In our Crocs review, our tester said: “Crafted from a soft rubber-like material and the company’s own “Croslite” technology, the shoes promise to mould to your feet – and that they did. Combine this with the heel strap for a more secure fit, and ventilation ports, and we can see why they’ve become a staple of off-duty style.”

Buy now

