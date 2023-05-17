50 best Father’s Day gifts that your dad will actually want

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Men are famously tricky to buy for. And often dads don’t know what they want, which makes finding the best Father’s Day gifts particularly tricky. Luckily we’ve done a deep dive into the top presents and have come up with a comprehensive list of presents that are bound to make you their favourite child.

For Father’s Day – which this year falls on 18 June this year – you may want to show appreciation for the paternal figures in your life by opting for something that he might not normally buy for himself. The art of gift-giving is all about thinking about what the recipient likes. Our tip is to be nosy and ask questions to help you gain some gift inspiration. Go for presents that reflect their interests or encourage ones they’d like to take up.

Obvious gifts that are consumable – food, booze, other treats – are completely valid. As are things that are more practical or sentimental. Dig under the surface of “You don’t need to get me anything”, and you’ll find dads are easy to buy for... or, at least, they will be after you’ve read our review of the best Father’s Day gifts.

How we tested

We recruited an army of very keen testers to try out suitable gifts for Father’s Day. The main thing we were after was a happy tester. Did they genuinely like the gift? And, after the initial wow moment, did the gift hold up? We went back to testers to see how they were getting on with their items – were they still enjoying them? Everything that made the cut on this list is something that ticked a tester’s boxes, whatever their interest. We wanted useful and thoughtful, practical and fun. Something that would make dads everywhere feel special.

The best Father’s Day gifts for 2023 are: