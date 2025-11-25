Every iPad model is reduced ahead of Black Friday

If an Apple iPad has been sitting on your wishlist all year, now’s the time to take the plunge, thanks to the best iPad Black Friday deals having dropped. Trust me, there is no better time than now to secure savings on the tech giant’s products (AirPods and iPhones are also being reduced).

The sale officially kicks off this Friday (28 November), but early-bird reductions are already cropping up. The 11th-generation iPad, iPad Air M3, iPad mini 7 and even the all-new iPad Pro M5 have dropped in price already. Currently, numerous models are at record low prices (or aren’t far off) and we’re keeping our eyes peeled for further discounts.

One thing to note: you’re unlikely to find a meaningful price cut on Apple’s own website. Once again, Apple is offering its gift card promotions for Black Friday 2025 (you can get a gift card worth up to £60 when you buy an iPad Air M3, 11th-generation iPad or iPad Mini 7). However, the real money-saving offers almost always come from third-party retailers such as Currys, Argos and Amazon.

Keep reading for my expert pick of the best Black Friday iPad deals. I’ll be keeping this page up to date with the top price drops and offers from now through to Cyber Monday on 1 December.

Best Apple iPad Black Friday deals to shop now