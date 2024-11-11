Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Black Fridayis just weeks away and,if you’re looking to save some serious cash on tech, kitchen gadgets, beauty or fashion, it’s an event you won’t want to miss. In particular, the shopping bonanza is a must if you’re in the market for a new mattress.

The four-day sale, which takes place in November every year, sees prices plummet across pretty much every department you can think of, making it the ideal time to pick up essentials and big-ticket items for less – and mattresses are no exception.

Read More: Black Friday 2024 live updates

Considering we spend around a third of our lives asleep, investing in a good-quality mattress is vital but, let’s face it, they can be eye-wateringly expensive. With a Black Friday discount, though, you could save hundreds of pounds on your next mattress, with deals typically available on all sizes and types, including memory foam, hybrid and pocket sprung options.

However, with so many deals flying about during the massive sale event, it can sometimes be tricky to know which are the best offers. So, as always, IndyBest’s team of dedicated deal hunters will be on hand throughout the sale, bringing you the biggest and best offers. We’ve even started rounding up the bargains available right now, ahead of the official sale.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about the sale, including the best mattress deals to expect this Black Friday, plus some savings you can shop now from Dormeo, Simba, Nectar and more.

Best pre-Black Friday mattress deals

Simba hybrid luxe mattress, king: £1,799 with free pillows, duvet and mattress protector, Simbasleep.com

open image in gallery ( Simba )

Simba’s hybrid ultra featured in our round-up of the best mattresses of 2024 and, while there isn’t a discount on the mattress per se, right now Simba is giving away a bunch of freebies with every purchase. As part of its Black Friday sale, if you purchase this particular mattress you will get two Simba hybrid pillows, a hybrid 3-in-1 duvet, and a mattress protector all for free, saving you a whopping £766. Each one of these products comes IndyBest approved, too, featuring in our round-ups of the best pillows, best winter duvets and best mattress protectors for 2024, so you can rest assured you’re getting a high quality sleep set up.

Eve Sleep the original hybrid mattress, king: Was £899, now £539, Evesleep.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Eve Sleep )

A great deal from Eve Sleep this Black Friday with more than £300 off, the original hybrid mattress is already priced more competitively when compared with others, and features comforting layers of memory and cooling foams. When testing this mattress, our tester said it “particularly suits combination sleepers, with the seven zoned sections helping to relieve key pressure points by being softer where protruding and heavier body parts (eg shoulder and pelvis) push down and firmer where they don’t.”

Hypnos pillow top elite mattress, double: Was £2,785, now £2,367.25, Mattressman.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Hypnos )

If you’re looking to invest in a luxury mattress, now could be the time to do it, as there’s 30 per cent off the Hypnos pillow top elite. Chosen as the best premium mattress in our round-up, our tester described it as “a total dream to sink into”. They said: “Where the pillow top is concerned, we were initially worried it would be too soft, but it’s supportive and feels like a gentle hug. It’s one of the most comfortable mattresses we’ve tested.”

The Little Green Sheep twist dual-sided cot mattress: Was £199.95, now £159, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( The Little Green Sheep )

The Little Green Sheep specialises in mattresses and bedding for children, and this one will see your child from babyhood into threenager territory and beyond. The mattress is unique in that it has one side that is extra firm and supportive, which is ideal for growing spines, while the other side offers more flexible support that distributes weight evenly for growing children. It featured in our round-up of the best kids’ mattresses, in which our tester said: “The key selling point of The Little Green Sheep’s products is they’re all natural and organic. There’s not a whiff of foam or chemicals in this mattress. Inside the luxurious cotton casing is natural latex, for gentle bounce back and support, while coconut fibres provide reliable support and prevent any sagging in the mattress.”

Dormeo octasmart plus memory foam mattress: Was £699, now £516.09, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Already a more affordable mattress, compared with many others, you can save more than £180 on Dormeo’s octasmart plus right now. Ideal if you’re in the market for a mattress-in-a-box, it comes tightly rolled and vacuum packed for convenient and hassle-free delivery. There’s more to this model than pure ease, though. Our tester said it offers “a lot of bang for your buck”, with a firm and supportive design that doesn’t compromise on comfort. “As someone with occasional back and neck aches, the build gave us the support we needed, while the design’s three ‘body zones’ reduced disturbance when sharing a bed,” they added.

Nectar premier hybrid mattress, double: Was £1,213, now £749, Nectarsleep.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nectar )

Nectar’s hybrid mattress was chosen as the best medium/firm option in our round-up of the best mattresses and right now there’s a whopping £464 saving to be snapped up. It’s made up of eight layers of foam, micro-springs, memory foam and a supportive base, which our tester said made their pressure points feel supported and their spine aligned. “And it scored extra points for its ability to reduce motion transfer – we could not feel our wriggly sleeping partner,” they said. “What’s more, when we allowed a guest to sleep in our bed, they commented on how comfortable it was.”

Silentnight orford miracoil pillow top mattress, double: Was 429, now £299, Dreams.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Silentnight )

Right now, you can save £130 on this pillow top mattress that features 672 springs and Silentnight’s advanced miracoil zones, which are designed to spread your weight evenly across the whole mattress, eliminating any disturbances when you or your partner move during the night. The mattress also comes complete with a luxurious pillow top and hypoallergic quilted cover for an extra level of comfort. While we haven’t tested this mattress, Silentnight is a trusted brand and its collaborative mattress with Premier Inn was a hit with our tester.

Otty the Otty hybrid mattress, king: Was £799.99, now £649.99, Otty.com

open image in gallery ( Otty )

If you’re looking for a supportive mattress, this could be the one for you. In our review of Otty’s hybrid mattress, our tester said it “undoubtedly falls on the firmer end” of the scale, describing it as a “great all-rounder that most people will find comfortable”. The mattress, which is made up of a 3cm layer of temperature-controlling memory foam, followed by another 3cm of high density reflex foam, and 2,000 springs, is currently on sale with £150 off.

Dusk the original hybrid, double: Was £579, now £449, Dusk.com

open image in gallery ( Dusk )

Right now, Dusk is having a mammoth sale, which includes some of its most popular mattresses. You can save nearly £130 on this one, which features 2,000 heat tempered pocket springs and a layer of memory foam. The cover is also removable, making it easy to wash.

When will mattress Black Friday deals start in 2024?

Traditionally, Black Friday kicks off on the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US, meaning, this year, the Black Friday sale will commence on Friday 29 November, with the final day of the sale (also known as Cyber Monday) landing on 2 December.

While those are the official Black Friday sale dates, the offers tend to start launching well in advance. In fact, we’ve already seen lots of brands and restailers start discounting mattresses, including Simba, Otty, Nectar and more.

Why you can trust IndyBest to find the best deals

The IndyBest team of shopping experts have been covering sales events such as Black Friday for many years. We track the price of mattresses year-round and know how to spot a good deal from a bad one. Plus, we only recommend discounts on products we’ve either tested or that are made by brands we trust.

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on home furnishings and more, try the links below:

Find out everything you need to know about Black Friday 2024, with our expert guide