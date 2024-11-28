Best Black Friday Ninja deals in the 2024 sale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The biggest shopping event of the year is here and the Ninja Black Friday deals look even better than last year’s. I have my eye on air fryer discounts, chef-grade knife sets for a fraction of the original price and discounted saucepans.

One of The Independent’s trusted brands, Ninja is the gold standard when it comes to kitchen gadgets, offering high-performing professional products to meet all your prepping, cooking and hosting needs. But its products don’t come cheap, making the sales event particularly beneficial.

Whatever you need to channel your inner Gordon Ramsey – be it a blender, ice cream maker, frying pan or pizza oven – the time has come to nab top-of-the-line appliances for less. Here, you’ll find the best of Ninja’s Black Friday deals, which will run until 2 November. I’ve handpicked something for every kitchen need – you’re welcome.

Why trust IndyBest’s Black Friday Ninja sale coverage

Having covered sales events and monthly deals for many years, the IndyBest team knows how to spot a great deal. Many of Ninja’s appliances have been reviewed by us, and it’s these approved models that I look out for when picking the best deals for you, to help guarantee you not only save money but also end up with a Ninja appliance you’ll love.

Best Ninja Black Friday deals

Ninja foodi staysharp knife block: Was £169.99, now £109.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ninja )

“Constructed from forged German stainless steel, these knives have been made to last,” said IndyBest reviewer Rachael Penn, when she put this Ninja knife set to the test. Rachael gave the set top marks, saying: “The brilliant thing about this set is the block comes with a built-in sharper on the side, which means you’ll always have super-sharp knives with little effort.” The set includes an 8in chef’s knife, 8in bread knife, 8in slicing knife, 5in utility knife and a 3.5in paring knife, so there really is something for pretty much all your culinary needs.

Ninja foodi zerostick vivid three-piece pan set: Was £114.99, now £76.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This stellar set came out on top in our review of the best saucepans, receiving a glowing five-star rating from seasoned IndyBest tester Jessie. This set includes three zero-stick saucepans with matching oven-proof glass lids, and Ninja is not messing around when it says zero-stick. Jessie found the pans stay “flake- and peel-free” while requiring little to no oil during cooking. Jessie wrote: “These sets will see you through Ninja’s 10-year guarantee and, most likely, beyond.” Now, the set’s price has been reduced by 33 per cent.

Ninja zerostick stainless steel 30cm frying pan: Was £59.99, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ninja )

Taking the top spot in our guide to the best non-stick frying pans, this Ninja number has been reduced by 20 per cent, in the brand’s early Black Friday sale. To create the zerostick coating, Ninja “fuses plasma ceramic particles to the surface of the pan, creating a textured cooking surface that is scratch-resistant, lead- and cadmium-free and dishwasher-safe”, IndyBest reviewer Siobhan explained. Impressive stuff.

Ninja foodi PossibleCooker eight-in-one slow cooker: Was £149, now £119.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Rachael Phillips )

Another one of our best buys that has been discounted is this slow cooker, which now has a generous 20 per cent off. In our review of the best slow cookers, home appliances tester Rachel awarded the handy device a full five stars. She said: “Whether you’re a keen cook or you lack space and want an appliance that does as much as possible in one machine, the Ninja slow cooker is an absolute must-have item for your kitchen.” The versatility, and reduced price tag, make this deal an absolute steal.

Ninja detect power blender & processor pro: Was £229.99, now £179.99, Ninjakitchen.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ninja )

The IndyBest team are big fans of Ninja’s blenders – one even landed the top spot in Zoe’s round-up of the best blenders. Now, thanks to Black Friday, a similar Ninja model currently has more than 20 per cent off. Using the same power blender design that Zoe referred to as “seriously clever”, this model also includes 20 versatile functions and three additional attachments that can transform the machine from a traditional blender to a food processor or a personal blender. While we haven’t yet had chance to try the device for ourselves, you can’t argue with that amount of versatility at this price.

Ninja air fryer AF100UK: Was £99.99, now £69.99, Ninja.co.uk

open image in gallery ( ninja-best-air-fryer-indybest-reviews )

Now 30 per cent off, our team of air frying experts picked this model from Ninja as the best compact air fryer – perfect for those who don’t want an over-crowded countertop. IndyBest reviewer Lauren said: “Despite using up to 75 per cent less fat than traditional frying methods, you still get a good crunch.” Meaning food is both healthy and delicious.

Ninja creami ice cream and frozen dessert maker: Was £199.99, now £141.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ninja )

When food and drink writer Amira reviewed the creami, she was blown away by how simple the machine was to use. “Not only was the process of adding the ingredients to the tub easy (it doesn’t get simpler than pouring everything in together), the spin speed and duration of the process are all taken care of, thanks to the preset programs,” she said. Those preset programs include everything from ice cream and gelato to smoothie bowls and milkshakes, leaving you spoilt for choice.

Ninja foodi 9-in-1 possible pan with zerostick: Was £129.99, now £77.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

When IndyBest reviewer Lois put Ninja’s possible pan to the test, she was very impressed with its non-stick abilities. It’s claimed to be 20 times more durable than traditional non-stick pans, and while Lois couldn’t attest to this, she did find it performed excellently, both with and without oil. What’s also great about the possible pan is it’s versatility – you can do everything in this pan, from baking to boiling. This deal isn’t a Black Friday one, per se, but you can still save 40 per cent on the possible pan at Amazon.

Ninja foodi 9-in-1 multi-cooker 7.5l OP500UK: Was £229.99, now £189.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ninja )

Right now, you can save on this tried, tested and approved Ninja air fryer. IndyBest reviewer Lauren named this machine the best air fryer for newbies, and said it’s perfect for those kicking off their culinary journey. As well as testing out the air frying function, she tried the other settings and confirmed the multicooker was a timely and economically efficient way to cook a roast dinner. That’s your festive meals covered, then.

Ninja foodi dual zone air fryer, AF400UK: Was £229, now £149, Ao.com

open image in gallery ( Ninja )

When air fryer fanatic Lauren put this model to the test, it left her thoroughly impressed, scoring a full five stars. “It has six settings, so it can roast, air fry, bake, crisp, reheat and dehydrate all in one device, and you can set each drawer to do a different thing – very handy when cooking a whole meal,” Lauren said. “You can even sync the drawers to be ready at the same time. It’s easy to use with simple press buttons on the top and you can tailor the temperature and time for each drawer, too,” she added.

Ninja perfect temperature kettle: Was £99.99, now £79.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lauren Cunningham )

Our tester’s favourite high-tech buy in our round-up of the best temperature-control kettles, this Ninja model is now reduced by 20 per cent at Currys. Lauren, who assessed many different models for her review, was blown away by just how clever and versatile this appliance was, with six set temperature settings ranging from 40-100C. “If you’re somebody who likes a lot of options, you’re sure to love this Ninja find”, she said. “It looks rather swanky too, and comes with its own hot drink recipe book, so prepare to become the master of making brews.”

Ninja deluxe double stack XL two-drawer air fryer: Was £269.99, now £209, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ninja )

If you’re looking to feed a whole host of hungry tummies, but don’t want to compromise your countertop, this stacked dual air fryer is just the thing. This space-saving gadget is 30 per cent slimmer than other Ninja models but maintains all the same features we know and love. The brand claims that it’s up to 55 per cent faster than a regular oven, and has six easy preset functions as well as dishwasher-friendly attachments. Now, thanks to Black Friday, it has 23 per cent off.

When will Ninja Black Friday deals start in 2024?

Black Friday is underway, having kick-off on 29 November. Ninja’s appliances and kitchen tools have been discounted on the Ninja website, and elsewhere, (see the Black Friday sales at Currys, AO, John Lewis and more). Most retailers now opt for at least a full weekend of savvy shopping, with the sale running until Cyber Monday (2 December).

