The Black Friday weekend is well underway, with some superb discounts on everything you can think of, from iPhones and tech to beauty products, perfumes and more.

This year, the main event began on Friday 26 November – the day after Thanksgiving in the USA – and will officially end on Cyber Monday on 29 November. So you might want to get your skates on this weekend, as it’s the prime time to snap up the best deals.

Follow live: The best Black Friday deals still available now

While you might be tempted to treat yourself to some new wardrobe additions or toys for the kids’ stockings, it’s also a good time to bag those big-ticket items that would normally be a huge investment. Hence why Black Friday mattress deals are so highly sought after. You can’t put a price on a good night’s sleep after all... but it would be great to save hundreds of pounds.

Our IndyBest team has been scouring the internet for the best prices, and this is probably one of the best discounts we’ve found – a double Dormeo octasmart plus memory foam mattress (was £799 for a double, now £399, Dormeo.co.uk) is now available for a price that will certainly help you sleep more peacefully.

Read more:

Dormeo octasmart plus memory foam mattress: Was £799 for a double, now £399, Dormeo.co.uk

(Dormeo)

Octasmart mattresses are hybrids featuring both foam and springs, which the brand claims is best for your sleep. This plus model is comprised of a base to protect against mould and dust mites, a layer of springs to support your back and shoulders, and layers of memory foam to adapt to the contours of your body. The second layer from the top absorbs moisture via special “eco cell” foam, making it ideal for hot summers, or if you’re prone to hot flushes or night sweats.

This model also has special cooling technology in the form of an “octavent air system” that Dormeo claims makes its mattresses eight times more breathable, while cooling your bed temperature by up to three degrees. Our tester was impressed with this feature when they slept on it during a heatwave.

They went on to say: “Unlike some memory foam-based products, Dormeo’s mattress didn’t have that ‘sinking feeling’ and we felt adequately supported at night. We certainly felt the difference sleeping on a hybrid compared to our old spring mattress, which never did much for our neck or back. After two weeks of sleeping on Dormeo’s, our pressure points did seem slightly improved and we’re sure this would only become more pronounced over time.”

They also commented how useful it was when sharing a bed with another person: “The level of disturbance when the other moved was considerably reduced, owing to the mattress being designed with three ‘body zones’ that help evenly distribute your weight. This also benefits you when sleeping alone if you’re fidgety, allowing you to doze in a range of positions without ever feeling uncomfortable or waking yourself up.”

Given the fantastic saving of 50 per cent, don’t sleep on it when it comes to grabbing this bargain.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on homewares and interiors, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2021

The best Black Friday deals this year – the very best discounts we’ve found

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday clothing deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some new wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big offers on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Black Friday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart has great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.