The wait is over, Black Friday is finally here. With thousands of products slashed in price across a whole range of categories, including tech, kids’ toys and dehumidifiers, it’s the perfect time to save. If, however, your interests lie in DIY, the good news is that there are plenty of Black Friday power tool deals up for grabs too.

The shopping event serves as the perfect opportunity for you to expand your tool kit. Popular DIY stores, including Screwfix, B&Q and Toolstation have all jumped on the bargain bandwagon by slashing the price of Bosch, Milwaukee and DeWalt drills, hand sanders, and pressure washers.

With so much on offer, our team of dedicated deal hunters are on hand to help you find the very best discounts on the tools that will make your next DIY job a whole lot easier. Keep scrolling for all of the best Black Friday power tool deals.

Follow live – Black Friday deals as they drop

Best Black Friday power tool deals

Bosch cordless combi drill: Was £106, now £77.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Bosch )

Save nearly 30 per cent on this Bosch cordless combi drill that can be used on a variety of different materials, including wood and metal, as well as impact drilling in masonry. The tool features 20 torque settings and comes with two batteries, meaning you won’t run out of charge before getting the job done.

DeWalt cordless impact driver: Was £109.99, now £49.99, Screwfix.com

open image in gallery ( Screwfix )

Screwfix has kicked off its Black Friday sale with some mega savings for your power-tool arsenal. You can save more than 50 per cent on this DeWalt cordless impact driver, which is touted as having an improved run time and extra durability. An aluminium front allows for greater heat dispersion, while an LED light helps with precision.

Gtech GT50: Was £149.99, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Gtech )

“This is an incredibly lightweight battery model that’s nicely balanced,” noted our review of the best cordless strimmers. “It’s particularly suited to finding its way into hard-to-reach areas, such as in and around a rockery,” noted our tester, who found the “swivelling head was effective for edging”.

Ryobi 18v cordless brushless performance combi drill: Was £125.99, now £94.49, Ryobitools.eu

open image in gallery ( Ryobi )

Landing a spot in our review of the best cordless drills, this was found to be “equipped to handle all your occasional household jobs, from putting up hooks to taking the pain out of your latest flat-pack purchase”. What’s more, “didn’t experience any kickback (where the drill rides up when the screw goes tight) when drilling into walls”.

Worx 20V nitro hydroshot WG633E: Was £199.99, now £159.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Worx )

Looking for a pressure washer deal this Black Friday? This landed a spot in our review and was found to be a “doddle to set up and relies on a 6m hose so that it can draw from any source, from a butte to a bucket”. There are “five different spray patterns that you toggle between from the nozzle and the nice, long lance keeps you well away from any spray”.

Bosch Professional angle grinder: Was £88.44, now £46.55, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

With nearly 50 per cent off, this angle grinder is worth snapping up if you need a tool that can take on tough jobs such as cutting through metal or tiles. Designed to be compact, the angle grinder has a 720W motor for a strong performance, and a small grip circumference, to make handling it comfortable. It also has an anti-rotation protective guard and a clever safety switch that ensures the tool is turned on in a controlled way.

Flymo easilife go 500 robotic lawnmower: Was £695, now £535, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Flymo )

If the idea of mowing your grass fills you with dread, consider investing in a robotic lawnmower, which does all the hard work for you. Designed for gardens up to 500sq m, it is described as “ultra quiet”, and automatically adapts its cutting schedule based on weather and grass-growth conditions, to prevent damage to your lawn.

Titan 140-bar electric pressure washer: Was £99.99, now £69.99, Screwfix.com

open image in gallery ( Titan )

Screwfix has 30 per cent off this Titan pressure washer for Black Friday. It’s rated at 140 bar of pressure, making it suitable for cleaning cars, machinery, boats and masonry, the retailer says. The pressure washer has a maximum flow rate of 440l per hour and comes with a 6m hose, plus a range of interchangeable nozzles, and a water-inlet filter.

Kärcher K4 power control pressure washer: Was £209.99, now £179, Halfords.com

open image in gallery ( Homebase )

Kärcher is an IndyBest-trusted brand, with two of its other models making it into our best pressure washers round-up. Now, at Halfords, you can get over £30 off this K4 design. Complete with LED pressure display, dirt blaster lances and adjustable tool head accessories, it’s tough enough for your grimy patio and gentle enough for your car’s paintwork.